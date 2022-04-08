What time is F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying and how can I watch it?
The FIA’s attempts to shake up the grid with new regulations for the 2022 season have certainly had the desired impact.
After nearly a decade of dominance in F1, Mercedes have now slipped into the middle of the field as Ferrari and Red Bull take charge.
Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen look like the early bar-setters, but teammates Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez are not far behind.
Meanwhile, the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin need to sort their pace out if they are to challenge at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is the Australian Grand Prix qualifying?
Qualifying takes place is on Saturday 9 April, starting at 7am BST.
How can I watch it?
Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK, including the Australian Grand Prix qualifying on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 6am. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the schedule for the Australian Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)
Friday 8 April
F1 Driver and Media Activity: 10am - 12pm GMT
- 4am: Australian GP Practice One
- 7am: Australian GP Practice Two
Saturday 9 April
- 4am: Australian GP Practice Three
- 7am: Australian GP Qualifying
Sunday 10 April
6am: Australian GP Race
