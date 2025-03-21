Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese Grand Prix Betting Tips

Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc to finish on the podium – 5/1 William Hill

Carlos Sainz to secure points finish - 8/15 Betfred

The 2025 Formula 1 season is underway and after a thrilling Australian Grand Prix kicked off proceedings, it’s on to China for the first sprint weekend of the campaign.

McLaren’s Lando Norris, who harbours hopes of claiming a first world championship drivers title this year, excelled in Melbourne with a smooth drive, holding off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the closing laps to take the win.

Mercedes’ George Russell rounded out the podium, reminding everyone not to overlook the Silver Arrows, but it was a disappointing Ferrari debut for Russell’s old team mate, Lewis Hamilton, who finished P10.

His Scuderia colleague Charles Leclerc fared a little better in P8, and sandwiched in between was Oscar Piastri, who will hope to maximise the potential of his McLaren after a poor start to the season.

Chinese GP Betting Preview: Ferrari Fightback Incoming

Norris is a best price of evens on betting sites to make it two wins out of two in China, sitting just ahead of team mate Piastri ( 7/2) after the Brit set the fastest time in Friday morning practice

F1 betting sites have cut Norris to 11/13 to win a maiden world title after his Melbourne win, while Verstappen, currently his closest rival in terms of points, is 4/1 to add to his four world championship wins.

Verstappen won at the Shanghai International Circuit last year and finished over 13 seconds ahead of Norris, while Sergio Perez was third.

However, Friday’s sprint qualifying threw the doors open for a surprise winner this time around as Hamilton secured pole position ahead of Verstappen with Norris down in sixth. The Brit had only secured pole in a sprint race once before, back in 2021, but looked to excel in the dry conditions with his car despite still getting a feel for his new team.

The seven-time world champion is 10/1 on some betting apps to win Sunday’s grand prix in Shanghai and should he perform well in the sprint race (Saturday, 7am) it isn’t too much to believe he can carry that form into the race itself.

Hamilton has won in China six times, more than any other driver, and with teammate Leclerc arguably the fastest man on the grid, podium places for both Ferraris could well be a possibility.

Chinese Grand Prix prediction 1: Hamilton and Leclerc to finish on the podium - 5/1 William Hill

Chinese Grand Prix tips: Sainz to shine in Shanghai

On the face of it, the Chinese Grand Prix looks to be a fairly open affair. Norris and McLaren will be well backed to win but podium places and the top-10 finishers could vary wildly.

Williams’ Carlos Sainz is perhaps being overlooked due to his DNF in Melbourne and a poor outing in sprint qualifying on Friday.

However, he has won a race in each of the last three seasons, back when driving for Ferrari, and has the pedigree to ring as much out of the Williams car as possible.

Alex Albon is currently more likely to finish in the top-10 at 2/5 with bookmakers, but we think Sainz is a good selection for this race.

Chinese Grand Prix prediction 2: Carlos Sainz to secure points finish - 8/15 Betfred

