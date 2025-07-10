Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner has broken his silence after being dismissed by Red Bull during the 2025 F1 season after more than two decades in charge.

The former Red Bull team principal’s emotional farewell speech at the team’s HQ in Milton Keynes was leaked online, with hundreds in attendance giving the 51-year-old a standing ovation after his shock departure.

And Horner has outlined how he achieved “accolades we never dreamed possible” and thanked both his team and rivals for enabling “a special journey,” which included guiding Max Verstappen to four world titles, a partnership the Dutch driver had acknowledged after paying tribute to his former boss.

“After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the Team I have absolutely loved,” Horner said in a statement on social media.

“Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that. It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic Team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.

“Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing. Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to six Constructors Championships and eight Drivers Championships.

“Equally, thank you to our rivals, with whom there would be no racing at all. You’ve pushed us, challenged us, and enabled us to achieve accolades we never dreamed possible. The competition has made every victory sweeter and every setback an opportunity to develop and grow.

“Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special.

Christian Horner has left Red Bull Racing after 20 years at the helm ( Getty )

“It’s been an honour to be part of this incredible era of motorsport. I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and also with what’s in the pipeline for 2026 — and huge respect for everyone who’s made F1 the pinnacle it is today. Thank You. Christian.”

Horner then listed his achievements leading Red Bull, including six constructors’ championships, eight drivers’ championships and 124 victories in total.

He added 12 sprint victories, 287 podiums, 107 pole positions and 100 fastest laps, emphasising a dominant run over more than two decades.