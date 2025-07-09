Christian Horner sacked live: Red Bull release cryptic statement confirming shock exit after scandal that rocked F1
Horner, who has overseen a period of tremendous success at the F1 team, was involved in a personal scandal last year
Christian Horner has been fired as Red Bull’s Formula One team principal this morning.
The Red Bull chief had led the team since its inception in 2005, guiding them to six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ championships. However, just one year after a personal scandal involving alleged “inappropriate behaviour” with a female colleague – an accusation Horner was cleared of twice – the 51-year-old lost his job on Wednesday morning.
Horner, who is married to Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell, has been replaced by Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing. Mekies was previously the team principal at sister team Racing Bulls. Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments, Oliver Mintzlaff, said in a statement: “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”
Red Bull endured a race to forget at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, and the team are now a distant fourth in the constructors’ standings, but this announcement still comes as a shock to the team at Milton Keynes and the whole F1 paddock. Horner was the longest-serving team boss in F1 and guided Red Bull to 124 grand prix victories during his time in charge.
Both Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen claimed four drivers’ championships under his guidance. Yet Horner’s career and personal life were rocked by last year’s scandal involving a female colleague, including the revelation of WhatsApp messages allegedly between Horner and the colleague in question.
Follow all the latest updates on this breaking news story, below:
Christian Horner allegations timeline: How sacked Red Bull F1 boss became embroiled in scandal
9 July, 2025 - Horner sacked as Red Bull F1 boss
Somewhat out of the blue, Horner is sacked as boss of Red Bull F1 after a trying start to the 2025 season that has already seen them switch second drivers with no tangible impact and Verstappen performing miracles to keep his car vaguely competitive.
Horner managed the team since its inception in Formula One in 2005, leading them to six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ crowns, but is replaced as CEO of Red Bull Racing by Laurent Mekies, formerly the team principal at sister team Racing Bulls.
The decision is unrelated to the 2024 allegations but comes amid a power struggle at the team ever since the death of team founder Dietrich Mateschitz in 2022. No official reason is given in the initial statement or to Horner himself.
Christian Horner allegations timeline: How sacked Red Bull F1 boss became embroiled in scandal
7 March, 2024 - Horner demands end to 'intrusion on family'
Speaking ahead of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Horner demands an end to the saga engulfing Red Bull and the world of Formula 1.
At a highly-charged press conference, he states: “The intrusion on my family is enough.” He was speaking at a press conference a matter of hours after the female colleague who raised a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” against the F1 boss was suspended, on full pay, by Red Bull Racing after an ‘internal probe’.
Yet Horner urged the media to “draw a line” under the current controversy and insisted the intrusion on his wife Geri Halliwell and his family must stop.
8 August, 2024 - Horner cleared for a second time as appeal dismissed
During the F1 summer break, the appeal from a female colleague alleging “inappropriate behaviour” from Horner is dismissed, clearing him for a second time.
The complainant had been suspended on full pay before launching an appeal but, on 8 August, her appeal was thrown out following another investigation by a different independent KC – with Red Bull adding that their “internal process has concluded.”
Speaking ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix a couple of weeks later, Horner admitted his relief. He said: “Obviously, it’s been a hugely thorough process and, of course, I was relieved with the appeal concluding and dismissing the claim. It is a private matter. I’m just relieved that the process [carried out by] the company now has been concluded. Our focus is very much on track.”
Christian Horner allegations timeline: How sacked Red Bull F1 boss became embroiled in scandal
More from the timeline of how the allegations against Horner played out, and may have made his position untenable at Red Bull. He has consistently denied all allegations.
Red Bull are forced to insist they remain “united” after Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, claimed it is “in danger of being torn apart” if Christian Horner remains in his role.
Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper following the Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen Snr, a former F1 driver, added further fuel to the fire when he said: “There is tension here while he (Horner) remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”
Verstappen Snr, who said he would “explode” if Horner remained in his position, also denied being the source of the leak: “That wouldn’t make sense. Why would I do that when Max is doing so well here?”
A Red Bull Racing spokesperson said: “There are no issues here. The team are united and we are focused on racing.”
Christian Horner allegations timeline: How sacked Red Bull F1 boss became embroiled in scandal
More from the timeline of how the allegations against Horner played out, and may have made his position untenable at Red Bull. He has consistently denied all allegations.
28 February – Horner cleared of all charges
A statement from Red Bull GmbH read: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.
“The complainant has a right of appeal.
“Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.
“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”
29 February - Horner returns to F1 paddock
Horner broke his silence after returning to the F1 grid for the start of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and said he was “pleased” the investigation into alleged “inappropriate behaviour” was over.
“I obviously can’t comment about it,” Horner told Sky Sports News. “[I’m] here and very much focused now on the grand prix, the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles.
“I can’t give you any further comment, the process has been conducted and concluded. I’m pleased to be here in Bahrain and focused on the season ahead.
“Within the team it’s [unity has] never been stronger.”
29 February - Horner responds after WhatsApps leaked
Just 24 hours after he was cleared, WhatsApp texts and pictures were leaked from an anonymous source – to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, the sport’s nine other team principals and members of the media – allegedly showing conversations between Horner and the complainant involved in the initial investigation.
The Independent saw the leaked material but was unable to verify the authenticity of the content, while it was unclear whether the alleged exchanges formed part of the investigation or if it was new evidence.
Horner responded with a short statement: “I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.
“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”
Christian Horner allegations timeline: How sacked Red Bull F1 boss became embroiled in scandal
More from the timeline of how the allegations against Horner played out, and may have made his position untenable at Red Bull. He has consistently denied all allegations.
26 February – Engine partner Ford criticises Red Bull
Ford Motor Co, which will partner with Red Bull in 2026 to form Red Bull-Ford Powertrains, reveals it is unhappy with the nature of the investigation, as well as Red Bull’s lack of response to a request for further information on 14 February.
In a letter, Ford CEO Jim Farley says the American automotive giant is “increasingly frustrated by the lack of resolution or clear indication from you about when you anticipate a fair and just resolution of this matter”.
He adds: “As we have indicated previously, without satisfactory response, Ford’s values are non-negotiable. It is imperative that our racing partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to those same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss this matter. We remain insistent on, and hopeful for, a resolution we can all stand behind.
“We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings.”
More from Martin Brundle on Horner exit
On Red Bull’s future:
“The people they’re putting in place have a lot of experience in Formula 1. The maverick team boss, that era is moving away; it’s more a collection of specialists rather than one team talisman if you like.
“There’s momentum, they have well over 1,000 people. The team are not going to fall over immediately, they have structures in place. This all goes back to Dietrich Mateschitz dying – the originator, the 49 per cent owner of Red Bull, with that Yoovidhya family. He was in charge, nothing happened without Dietrich Mateschitz signing that off.
“He was the absolute leader of that group and since his death and other structures coming in, you can see where it all started to go wrong, frankly.”
On Mekies replacing Horner, at least for now:
“A lot of experience, at teams and the FIA. We see it more, with Andrea Stella at McLaren and James Vowles at Williams: people with a technical background in massive organisations now.
“Laurent has done a massive job at Racing Bulls, James Vowles would have fancied that job big time, but he has gone to Sauber, Audi.”
More from Martin Brundle, on Verstappen’s future
“Nothing’s forever, things move on. They’ve very quickly put into place… solutions.”
On Max Verstappen’s future:
“It remains to be seen. Every point that Max has through his own genius driving is in a Red Bull car. They’re debuting their own engine for the first time next year, which is going to be the biggest change in Formula 1 history.
“Questions for their seat and driving, that aspect of the team... We know that Max has an exit clause based on where he is in the world championship at the end of this month.
“I can only surmise it means it’s more likely he stays at this moment.”
Martin Brundle reacts to ‘friend’ Horner’s sacking
Former F1 driver and current commentator Martin Brundle has told Sky Sports:
“Completely out of the blue, given things going on and problems in the team. I’m quite sad about it if I’m honest, I consider Christian a friend.
“He took it from what was the Stewart team through Jaguar to a lot of success and a huge trophy cabinet. But it’s not been difficult to feel in the F1 paddock and to observe and hear that things were not particularly rosy.”
On a potential power struggle:
“I think that’s part of it, I believe it’s probably performance related as well. I think it perhaps make it more likely that the Verstappens will stay there, that became quite personal.
“There are a number of aspects. But the car is struggling, but they’ve won races brilliantly this year.
“I’m due to speak to Christian later in the day, I said can I have a chat? And he wasn’t able to do that. No reason was given to him as to why he’s been released. That’s the only hard info on that.”
Read Red Bull’s statement on Horner departure
Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments, Oliver Mintzlaff, said in a statement:
“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.
“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.
“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”
Christian Horner allegations timeline: How sacked Red Bull F1 boss became embroiled in scandal
Here is a timeline of how the allegations against Horner last year played out.
5 February – colleague’s allegations surface
A report from Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf states a Red Bull employee has made serious allegations about team principal Christian Horner to the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.
A separate report in The Times says the complaint came from a female colleague and concerns “inappropriate, controlling behaviour”. The allegations are treated seriously by Red Bull chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff.
Horner, 50, who has been Red Bull team principal since 2005, remains in his role during the investigation and strongly denies the accusation.
9 February – Horner meets lawyer
Horner meets with the lawyer in charge of the investigation in a nine-hour meeting at a secret location, as the externally appointed barrister begins to dig into the case on behalf of Red Bull GmbH.
“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” the organisation says in a statement. “This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.
“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”
Full timeline below:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments