Christian Horner responds after texts allegedly sent to female colleague leaked

Christian Horner has responded with a firm statement after WhatsApp messages and photos allegedly from the Red Bull F1 boss to the female colleague were leaked to the press on Thursday.

The team principal was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” on Wednesday after a three-week internal investigation conducted by an external lawyer, following allegations from a female colleague.

However, WhatsApp texts and pictures have been leaked from an anonymous source on Thursday, allegedly showing conversations between Horner and the complainant. The Independent has seen the texts but are unable to verify them at this stage

Horner, who arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday night ahead of the first race of the 2024 season this weekend, has responded to the latest development with a short statement: “I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations.

“I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

The complaint, first publicised on February 5, alleged “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” against the Red Bull F1 boss. Horner strongly denied the allegations, both initially and in public at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch in Milton Keynes as well as last week at pre-season testing.

But after an investigation was conducted and completed by an external lawyer, who interviewed Horner for nearly ten hours on February 9 in London, the world champions’ parent company Red Bull GmbH confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the “grievance” against Horner has been dismissed. The female colleague does, however, have the right to an appeal.

A Red Bull GmbH spokesperson told The Independent: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

“The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.

“Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

The Red Bull F1 chief, 50, is married to Spice Girl member Geri Horner and is the longest-serving team principal on the F1 grid, having been at the helm since the team’s inception in 2005.

More to follow...