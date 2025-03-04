Damon Hill confirms return to F1 pundit role for Australian Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Damon Hill has revealed he will return to TV work in the F1 paddock at next week’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The 1996 F1 world champion left Sky Sports at the end of last season after 13 years working as a pundit for the broadcaster, since they won the rights to F1 in the UK in 2012.

Hill was critical of eventual world champion Max Verstappen last year, after the Red Bull driver was penalised for dangerous driving in battle with title rival Lando Norris.

The 65-year-old departed Sky after the Brazilian Grand Prix but has now announced his return to the paddock in Melbourne.

Hill will work as a pundit for Australian broadcaster Network 10 at Albert Park, as Lewis Hamilton makes his debut for Ferrari on 16 March.

Last week, Hill detailed more about his future in the sport.

“I don’t really want to traipse around the world just standing around in the paddock,” he told The Telegraph.

“It’s got to be something that uses your bonce, you know?

Damon Hill will work as a pundit for Network 10 in Australia ( Getty Images )

“I can’t just stand there and wait for a question to be asked. It doesn’t do it for me.”

On his role at Sky, Hill added: “I didn’t feel I got to a place where I could express everything I wanted to, like I’m doing in this interview now, because there isn’t the time. I mean, they’re brilliant at it.

“But there are much better people than me at it. I only did it as a temporary job and I ended up doing it for 12-13 years!”

Hill, son of two-time F1 world champion Graham Hill, claimed his sole F1 title in 1996 with Williams and won 22 grands prix, driving also for Brabham, Arrows and Jordan before retiring after the 1999 season.