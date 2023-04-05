✕ Close Red Bull's Horner on the desire needed to win F1 titles

Felipe Massa has sensationally revealed he is looking into legal options to overturn the result of the 2008 Formula 1 World Championship – won by Lewis Hamilton.

The Brazilian driver, then racing for Ferrari, missed out on that year’s title by a single point in dramatic circumstances at the final race in Brazil as Hamilton – then driving for McLaren - claimed the point he needed on the final lap in wet conditions.

Yet new remarks, by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, on that year’s infamous ‘Crashgate’ scandal in Singapore has encouraged Massa to assess all his potential options as to whether the Championship result could be overturned, 15 years on. Massa, now 41, stated: “I intend to study the situation, study what the laws say and the rules. We have to have an idea of what is possible to do.”

Elsewhere, a British F1 fan tells of how he was hit by a piece of car debris at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Verstappen insists the rules were not followed when Lewis Hamilton overtook him on lap one and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was raging with the stewards after a five-second penalty saw him miss out on points.

