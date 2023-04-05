F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton’s 2008 title in spotlight after shock new remarks
F1 news and reaction after Felipe Massa insisted he is looking at legal avenues to overturn the 2008 World Championship, won by Lewis Hamilton, after new remarks by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone
Felipe Massa has sensationally revealed he is looking into legal options to overturn the result of the 2008 Formula 1 World Championship – won by Lewis Hamilton.
The Brazilian driver, then racing for Ferrari, missed out on that year’s title by a single point in dramatic circumstances at the final race in Brazil as Hamilton – then driving for McLaren - claimed the point he needed on the final lap in wet conditions.
Yet new remarks, by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, on that year’s infamous ‘Crashgate’ scandal in Singapore has encouraged Massa to assess all his potential options as to whether the Championship result could be overturned, 15 years on. Massa, now 41, stated: “I intend to study the situation, study what the laws say and the rules. We have to have an idea of what is possible to do.”
Elsewhere, a British F1 fan tells of how he was hit by a piece of car debris at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Verstappen insists the rules were not followed when Lewis Hamilton overtook him on lap one and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was raging with the stewards after a five-second penalty saw him miss out on points.
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction after the Australian GP
‘They are holding back’: George Russell claims Red Bull can go even faster
George Russell claims Red Bull can go even faster than their current pace shows – but are “holding back” to avoid Formula 1 changing the rules to disadvantage them.
Red Bull, who cruised to the Driver and Constructor titles last year, have won the first three races this year, with Max Verstappen victorious in Bahrain and Australia while Sergio Perez was top of the podium in Saudi Arabia.
On Sunday in Melbourne, pole-sitter Verstappen dropped to third after Russell and Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton overtook him on lap one.
But Verstappen stormed back into first and built a nine-second advantage, with only a late red flag compromising his comfortable victory – though he did in the end keep hold of first place amid late chaos at Albert Park.
Yet Russell, who retired from the Australian GP due to a power unit failure, believes Red Bull are actually “embarrassed to show their full potential” in case F1 change the rules to help the other nine teams.
“For sure they’re holding back,” Russell told the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast.
More below:
Carlos Sainz raging at ‘most unfair’ penalty and cuts short interview at Australian GP
Carlos Sainz was fuming after finishing out of the points at the Australian Grand Prix, describing a late punishment as the “most unfair penalty I’ve seen in my life.”
At the end of a crazy race in Melbourne, Sainz was given a five-second penalty for a collision with Fernando Alonso after the third red flag was thrown.
Yet with the remaining cars taking the chequered flag behind the safety car, it meant Sainz dropped from fourth on the leaderboard down to 12th, out of the points, and last out of all the finished cars.
When told of the penalty over team radio, Sainz was incandescent: “No, it cannot be!
“Why is this me out of the points. No it’s unacceptable. They need to wait until the race is finished. No!”
Here’s the updated Constructor Standings after the Australian Grand Prix!
1) Red Bull - 123 points
2) Aston Martin - 65 points
3) Mercedes - 56 points
4) Ferrari - 26 points
5) McLaren - 12 points
6) Alpine - 8 points
7) Haas - 7 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points
9) AlphaTauri - 1 point
10) Williams - 1 point
Max Verstappen scathing of F1 rules after Lewis Hamilton overtake
Having lost first place to George Russell at the start of Sunday’s chaotic and entertaining race in Melbourne, Verstappen then dropped to third after Hamilton bolted down the inside of the Red Bull at turn 3 at Albert Park.
Verstappen was quick to express his unhappiness with the move over team radio, insisting he was “ahead at the apex” and the Brit “pushed him off track.”
The Dutchman eventually propelled past Hamilton anyhow, and took the chequered flag in first place despite a hectic finale, but still voiced his displeasure at the incident after the race.
“From my side, I just tried to avoid contact,” he said. “It’s quite clear in the rules what you’re allowed to do on the outside, but clearly it’s not followed.”
Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who finished second for Mercedes’ first podium of the season, unsurprisingly disagreed with Verstappen’s assessment of the incident.
“I thought [the move] was pretty decent,” Hamilton told the media in Melbourne afterwards.
“He braked early and I braked late and I was fully up the inside and I think we both left space for each other. I didn’t run him off the road and he didn’t turn in on me. So we didn’t touch and that’s racing.”
