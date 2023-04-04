F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton hits back after Max Verstappen first lap criticism
F1 news and reaction after a hectic Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne which saw Max Verstappen win, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso finish on the podium and fans enter the track before the end of the race
Lewis Hamilton has hit back after Max Verstappen insisted the Mercedes driver didn’t follow the rules after his first-lap overtake at the Australian Grand Prix.
Having lost first place to George Russell at the start of Sunday’s chaotic and entertaining race in Melbourne, eventual race winner Verstappen then dropped to third after Hamilton bolted down the inside of the Red Bull at turn 3 at Albert Park.
The Red Bull driver voiced his displeasure at the incident after the race, saying “it’s quite clear in the rules what you’re allowed to do on the outside, but clearly it’s not followed,” yet Hamilton struck back, stating: “He braked early and I braked late and I was fully up the inside and I think we both left space for each other. I didn’t run him off the road and he didn’t turn in on me. So we didn’t touch and that’s racing.”
Elsewhere, a British F1 fan tells of how he was hit by a piece of car debris in Melbourne, Verstappen criticises race control for the chaotic ending to Sunday’s race and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was raging with the stewards after a five-second penalty saw him miss out on points.
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction after the Australian GP
Chaotic Australian Grand Prix reveals the dilemma at the heart of F1’s future
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Surely, the irony was not lost on some. An absorbing, highly-charged grand prix weekend down under started with bickering over the future of the Formula 1 race weekend. So much so in fact, amid a potential change of the sprint weekend structure, that reigning world champion Max Verstappen threatened to walk away from the sport.
By Sunday evening, with the race result finally confirmed just past 11pm in Melbourne, driver debate had turned to the throwing of red flags and the FIA’s justification for such actions. Three red flags were thrown in an action-packed race: an F1 record.
And who was present looking on, returning to the paddock for the first time since that day? That’s right, Michael Masi: the highly-criticised Australian at the helm for the Abu Dhabi controversy which concluded the 2021 season.
Masi was present at Albert Park in his new role as the chairman of the Australian Supercars series yet was spotted embracing, among others, Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley on Thursday. Needless to say, any welcome was not so warm at Mercedes.
Since that bungling of the safety car procedure, which resulted in Verstappen winning his first World Championship and Lewis Hamilton missing out on a record-breaking eighth crown, F1 has found itself in a wrangle.
More below:
A record three red flags were thrown during Sunday’s action-packed race in Melbourne, won by Max Verstappen as only 12 cars completed the 58-lap grand prix, but were they enforced for the right reasons?
Fan at Australian GP left bleeding after cut to arm from car debris
A spectator at Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix suffered a cut to his arm when struck by a piece of debris from Kevin Magnussen’s car, putting the spotlight on organisers’ safety protocols.
The spotlight is on the safety protocols of organisers at Albert Park after fans spilled onto the track before the race, won by Max Verstappen, concluded on Sunday night.
But spectator Will Sweet, 31, said he was fortunate to avoid a “horrendous” injury and called on Formula One and its governing body, the FIA, to make sure it does not happen again.
More below:
British fan at Australian Grand Prix left bleeding after cut to arm from car debris
F1 fan Will Sweet was hit by a piece of debris from Kevin Magnussen’s car and required medical assistance
