Lewis Hamilton has hit back after Max Verstappen insisted the Mercedes driver didn’t follow the rules after his first-lap overtake at the Australian Grand Prix.

Having lost first place to George Russell at the start of Sunday’s chaotic and entertaining race in Melbourne, eventual race winner Verstappen then dropped to third after Hamilton bolted down the inside of the Red Bull at turn 3 at Albert Park.

The Red Bull driver voiced his displeasure at the incident after the race, saying “it’s quite clear in the rules what you’re allowed to do on the outside, but clearly it’s not followed,” yet Hamilton struck back, stating: “He braked early and I braked late and I was fully up the inside and I think we both left space for each other. I didn’t run him off the road and he didn’t turn in on me. So we didn’t touch and that’s racing.”

Elsewhere, a British F1 fan tells of how he was hit by a piece of car debris in Melbourne, Verstappen criticises race control for the chaotic ending to Sunday’s race and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was raging with the stewards after a five-second penalty saw him miss out on points.

