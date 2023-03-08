✕ Close Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

Lewis Hamilton has yet to resolve his future fully in terms of a new contract with Mercedes, but he has insisted his plan remains to compete and win an eighth world title, as revealed during an interesting lie-detector test.

The British driver took part in the test before the 2023 season-opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Meanwhile, there’s a question mark over whether he’ll extend his stay with his current team amid their dismal start to the new campaign.

Hamilton has now also suggested he told Mercedes about his fears for the car this year but they were not heeded.

Elsewhere, Nico Rosberg has taken aim at the team, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is being championed as a potential new F1 chief, Max Verstappen is basking in the glory of his first win of the season and Aston Martin’s great start has been widely met with acclaim.

