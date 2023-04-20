✕ Close Michael Schumacher’s Wife Gives Update On His Condition

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michael Schumacher’s family are planning legal action against a German weekly magazine over an ‘interview’ with the seven times Formula One champion that was generated by artificial intelligence.

A spokesperson for the Schumacher family, when asked for a comment, pointed to published reports of legal action. The Ferrari great has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

The family has guarded his privacy since, with access limited to those closest to him and little information given about his condition. The latest edition of Die Aktuelle ran a front cover with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline promising ‘Michael Schumacher, the first interview’.

Elsewhere, Christian Horner responds to talk of Max Verstappen retiring from the sport, Lewis Hamilton’s remarks about Red Bull’s car this year have been dismissed by Verstappen and Guenther Steiner reveals why he dropped German driver Mick Schumacher.

Follow all the latest F1 news with The Independent