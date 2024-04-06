F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and results at Suzuka
F1 latest updates as qualifying gets underway at the Japanese Grand Prix at the popular Suzuka circuit
Formula 1 returns to Asia this weekend as Suzuka plays host to the Japanese Grand Prix and the fourth race of the 2024 season.
The last grand prix in Australia threw up some surprises, with Max Verstappen retiring early on and Lewis Hamilton bowing out due to a mechanical failure too. Carlos Sainz picked up a brilliant victory for Ferrari, with team-mate Charles Leclerc securing a one-two finish for the Scuderia.
Lando Norris finished third to pick up McLaren’s first podium of the season, while Mercedes endured their first double DNF in five years after George Russell’s late crash, which resulted in Fernando Alonso’s post-race penalty.
With Red Bull’s F1 win-streak broken, Verstappen now only has a four-point lead at the top of the drivers’ championship to Leclerc - but will normal service resume this weekend at one of the sport’s most iconic and popular tracks?
F1 Japanese Grand Prix qualifying: Max Verstappen fastest early on
No surprises at the top at the moment - Max Verstappen the fastest driver out there with a 1:28:866, four-tenths quicker than Fernando Alono in second.
Charles Leclerc for Ferrari is slow, down in P9... behind Yuki Tsunoda!
Current bottom-five (16-20): Gasly, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Zhou, Magnussen
Seven minutes to go - Alex Albon the man on the edge in P15.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix qualifying: Most cars come out of the pit lane
After a quiet first six minutes of running, with Kevin Magnussen the only driver setting a hot lap, all the cars come out of the pit lane at the same time with 12 minutes to go.
And it’s busy in the pit lane! George Russell almost collided with Oscar Piastri, with the Aussie not happy about it: “Very dangerous from Russell.”
The stewards will investigate after the session...
Q1 underway!
Here we go then with qualifying in Japan!
18 minutes for the first qualifying session where, as usual, we will lose the slowest five drivers from the field.
It’s overcast but fairly warm in Suzuka, with no rain on the horizon!
F1 Japanese Grand Prix qualifying:
We’re just five minutes away from qualifying at Suzuka!
Can anyone stop Max Verstappen? The Red Bull driver is 3/3 for pole positions so far this season and is firm favourite after his quick displays in practice in Japan.
As for Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren? It’s all a little bit more unknown. In warm, 19C conditions in Suzuka, it should be a fascinating session!
Bernie Collins: ‘I don’t just represent women in F1 – but engineers too’
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
From university in Belfast and the circus of the Formula 1 paddock to the television screen and the world of the media, Bernie Collins’s path to her current role has been unorthodox to say the least. And in some respects, groundbreaking. Regularly the sole woman in a man’s world, the Northern Irish F1 expert has consistently broken the mould, first as an engineer for McLaren and a strategist for Aston Martin to now: a key cog in Sky Sports’ coverage of F1.
This weekend, Collins will be in the Osterley-based studio as part of Sky’s coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix. As she acknowledges, she is a rare breed of pundit: that is, someone from a data-driven background. And in a sport as technical as Formula 1 – perhaps the most statistical-based sport in the British mainstream – her unique perspective has positively tapped into a market previously untouched.
“It’s a story which hasn’t been sold,” says Collins, 38, of her role with Sky. “Even now when I watch other sports, football for example, most pundits are ex-footballers or managers. But teams have a data team and fitness coaches. I think it’s beginning to open up this realisation that all sports have technical areas and people are more interested in the technical side of sports than ever before.”
Full piece below:
Bernie Collins: ‘I don’t just represent women in F1 – but engineers too’
The Northern Irish engineer-turned-presenter speaks to Kieran Jackson about her time in the male-dominated world of Formula 1 and her newfound notoriety as a pundit on Sky Sports’s coverage
Carlos Sainz keen to ‘speed up’ 2025 talks in Japan – but where should Ferrari driver go next?
Japanese Grand Prix preview
It’s been quite a few months for Carlos Sainz. At the turn of the year, a contract extension at Ferrari seemed a formality. His win in Singapore last September – the only non-Red Bull victory since 2022 – solidified his role at the Scuderia as one half of a strong partnership with Charles Leclerc. In fact, the Spaniard was ready to take the next step and target a championship challenge in the near future.
Cue Lewis Hamilton. Cue appendicitis and a race absence in Saudi Arabia. Downed but undefeated, Sainz’s resilience and skillset came to the fore quite superbly two weeks ago as he overcame all those obstacles in Australia with a terrific victory on the streets of Melbourne, taking advantage of Max Verstappen’s retirement for his third win in F1.
And ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix on the popular Suzuka circuit, the 29-year-old admits that a spot on the grid next year is something he wants sorting as soon as possible. Frankly, he should be a man high in demand.
Carlos Sainz keen to ‘speed up’ 2025 talks – but where should Ferrari driver go next?
The Spaniard should be in demand for next year as the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race since 2022
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Saturday 6 April
- Qualifying: 7am
Sunday 7 April
- Race: 6am
Constructor Standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:
1. Red Bull - 97 points
2. Ferrari - 93 points
3. McLaren - 55 points
4. Mercedes - 26 points
5. Aston Martin - 25 points
6. RB - 6 points
7. Haas - 4 points
8. Williams - 0 points
9. Kick Sauber - 0 points
10. Alpine - 0 points
FP3 RESULTS
Top 10 in FP3
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:29.563
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +0.269
3. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.355
4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.474
5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +0.519
6. Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.574
7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.608
8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.663
9. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) +0.778
10. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.820
