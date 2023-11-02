F1 responds to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix cancellation fears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is not at risk of being cancelled, F1 stated on Thursday.

The ongoing conflict in the Israel Gaza region, and the potential prospect of fighting escalating throughout the Middle East region, has led to speculation online in recent days that the season finale in the UAE could be cancelled.

However, a spokesperson for Formula 1 insists the race at the Yas Marina Circuit on November 26 is not at risk.

The Independent has been told that team principals have been briefed and the race in three weeks is not at this stage in any sort of doubt.

F1 had to cancel the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in May at late notice following severe flooding in the Italian region.

The Chinese Grand Prix was also cancelled before the 2023 season started due to the country’s zero-covid policy at the end of last year.

F1 heads to Brazil this weekend for the sixth and final sprint weekend of the season, before finishing the season with the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix and the finale in Abu Dhabi.

More to follow…