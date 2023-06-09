Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: When is practice on Friday in Montreal?

Formula 1 heads back across the Atlantic as Circuit Gilles Villeneuve hosts the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal

Kieran Jackson
Friday 09 June 2023 17:38
Comments
Canadian Grand Prix "Not At Risk" From Poor Air Quality

The Formula 1 paddock heads to Montreal next for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen won his third race in a row with a cruise of a victory in Spain last time out, with his lead in the F1 world championship now 53 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

It was an improved weekend in Barcelona for Mercedes though, with their revamped car showing improvements as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell came home second and third respectively. There was disappointment for Fernando Alonso though, who only finished seventh, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished outside the points in 11th.

Verstappen won last year’s race in Montreal, seeing off Carlos Sainz in second, while F1 have dismissed speculation that this year’s race could be called off due to the wildfires causing air pollution in nearby regions.

Here is everything you need to know.

Recommended

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 16 June

  • Free practice 1: 6:30pm
  • Free practice 2: 10pm

Saturday 17 June

  • Free practice 3: 5:30pm
  • Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday 18 June

  • Race: 7pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Montreal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race - which is also on their Main Event channel - on Sunday starts at 5:30pm (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 8:30am (BST) on Sunday morning and the race late on Sunday night at 11:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Canada on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Canada hosts the next round of the 2023 F1 season

(Getty Images)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 170 points

2) Sergio Perez - 117 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 99 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 87 points

5) George Russell - 65 points

6) Carlos Sainz - 58 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 42 points

8) Lance Stroll - 35 points

9) Esteban Ocon - 25 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 15 points

11) Lando Norris - 12 points

12) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

13) Oscar Piastri - 5 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 287 points

2) Mercedes - 152 points

3) Aston Martin - 134 points

4) Ferrari - 100 points

5) Alpine - 40 points

6) McLaren - 17 points

7) Haas - 8 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 8 points

9) AlphaTauri - 2 points

10) Williams - 1 point

What are the driver line-ups for 2023?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June

ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

Recommended

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in