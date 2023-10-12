For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem insists Formula 1 needs less races ahead of a record-breaking 2024 season – but more teams in wake of Andretti’s bid to become the 11th team on the grid.

US-based Andretti, owned by Michael Andretti – the son of 1978 F1 world champion Mario, were the only prospective new team approved by the FIA to be a new outfit in F1 with the matter now in the hands of FOM (Formula One Management).

Ben Sulayem, who took over as FIA chief at the start of last year and has caused controversy for his comments in relation to commercial rights holder F1 in the past, believes the sport should be looking to expand and says his “dream” is for 12 teams, the maximum amount currently allowed.

“Saying no to a team which has been approved by the FIA [i.e. Andretti] – it’s very hard,” Ben Sulayem told Reuters.

“The FIA should be asking, begging, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to come in. We should not just say no to them.

“If you say: ‘What is my dream?’ It is to fill up the 12 [team slots] and to have one US team from an OEM and a [power unit] and a driver from there. And then go to China maybe and ask for the same thing and do it.”

The current viewpoint within F1 towards a new team is believed to be lukewarm at best, due to financial concerns, though a thorough analysis will be undertaken.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem wants more teams and less races in F1 (Getty Images)

F1 will hold a record-breaking 24 races next season – up from 22 this year – with China and Imola returning after their cancellations in 2022.

One issue mooted with more teams in the paddock has been space at traditional, older tracks like Zandvoort, but Ben Sulayem pointed towards the accommodation of Brad Pitt’s fictional Apex team for the F1-based Hollywood movie on the grid at times this season.

“We are allowed to have 12 teams,” he added. “Some of the teams said ‘Oh, it will be crowded’. Really? We are already running a Hollywood team with us.

“The circuits are supposed to have enough garages and space for 12 teams. I think the number of races is too much [rather] than the number of teams. We need more teams and fewer races.

“The teams are looking at the piece of cake. I understand their worries but our worries are different.”