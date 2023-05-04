For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australian billionaire David Dicker has confirmed a bid for Rodin Carlin to join the F1 grid - perhaps as soon as 2025.

At the start of this year, the FIA announced the opening of an “expressions of interest” process for new teams to join the Formula 1 grid from 2025 onwards.

Andretti Autosport have officially launched their application, partnering with General Motors to form the Andretti Cadillac team, while Hitech GP and Panthera Team Asia are other parties reportedly interested.

Now Dicker, who has a net worth reported to be in the region of £660m, has revealed he is keen to formally submit an application for Rodin Carlin - though added he believes the FIA will think “the whole thing is crazy.”

“Everyone wants to go to Formula One because it’s the ultimate in motor racing,” Dicker, 69, told New Zealand outlet The Press.

“All the other series pale into insignificance by comparison. We want to build our own power unit. We have got everything we need to do it here in this shed.”

“I can’t imagine they [the FIA] will let us in. I’ll be honest with you. They’ll think the whole thing is crazy.

“Got these dudes in the backside of the world ‘blah, blah, blah’. And I’m just waiting for the excuse for why they won’t let us in.

“It’s a crazy scheme, but f*** it. We are going to do it anyway. From my point of view, it’s just a game. There is an opportunity there, and we are going to give it a shot.”

Australian businessman and entrepreneur Dicker, founder of IT company and technology distributor Dicker Data which reportedly generates £1.5bn a year, bought a controlling interest in British junior racing outfit Carlin earlier this year.

The opening phase of the FIA’s process invites teams to submit a significant amount of information about the team and personnel, as well as a non-refundable €20,000 fee.

A full application will include a much larger fee of £264,000 (€300,000).

The deadline for the full application process is said to be 15 May, with the FIA hopeful of announcing any new teams by the end of June.

Audi are already joining the grid for 2026, by which point they will have taken full ownership of the Sauber-works team currently known as Alfa Romeo.