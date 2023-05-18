✕ Close F1's Nyck De Vries blocked from reaching hotel after floods cause landslide

Lewis Hamilton said the right decision has been taken to cancel this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix amid severe flooding in the region.

Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali took the decision to call off the sixth round of the season in northern Italy following an emergency meeting with local authorities and race officials on Wednesday.

“Hoping everyone in Emilia Romagna is able to stay safe and look out for each other right now,” said Hamilton, who was deeply critical of F1’s decision to travel to Melbourne amid the outbreak of the global pandemic three years ago.

“Thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and the amazing emergency services working on the ground. We were getting ramped up for the weekend and excited to get going but this is definitely the right decision. We wish we could be racing. But I know we all understand that safety comes first. I can’t wait to see you all at the next race.”