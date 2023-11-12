F1 2023 season race schedule: When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

F1 heads to Las Vegas for the highly-anticipated inaugural race on the world-famous strip and the penultimate grand prix of the 2023 season.

Max Verstappen won his 17th grand prix of a sensational season last time out in Brazil, with Lando Norris claiming second place once again and Fernando Alonso clinching third spot ahead of Sergio Perez after a tremendous late battle in Interlagos.

Mercedes endured a torrid weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, while Charles Leclerc was forced to retire before the race even began due to a mechanical issue with his Ferrari car.

F1 now returns to Vegas for the first time in 41 years for a 50-lap race around the picturesque 3.8 mile, 17-turn circuit. The race has a 10-year contract and will take place under the lights on Saturday night in Sin City. There will also be a unique opening ceremony on Wednesday evening.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The next race weekend of the 2023 season, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 17 November - Sunday 19 November in the UK as F1 returns to Vegas.

The schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 4:30am (GMT) on Friday with qualifying at 8am.

On Saturday, the third practice session is at 4:30am before qualifying at 8am (GMT) - that’s midnight local time on Friday night.

The race on Sunday morning has a start time of 6am (GMT), which is 10pm on Saturday night in Vegas.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Vegas on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Las Vegas will host its first F1 race on the iconic strip (Las Vegas Grand Prix )

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 524 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 258 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 226 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 198 points

5) Lando Norris - 195 points

6) Carlos Sainz - 192 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 170 points

8) George Russell - 156 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 87 points

10) Lance Stroll - 63 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 62 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 46 points

13) Alex Albon - 27 points

14) Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

16) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points

18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

20) Liam Lawson - 2 points

21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 782 points (champions)

2) Mercedes - 382 points

3) Ferrari - 362 points

4) McLaren - 282 points

5) Aston Martin - 261 points

6) Alpine - 108 points

7) Williams - 28 points

8) AlphaTauri - 21 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 16 points

10) Haas - 12 points

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November