F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times ahead of first race on strip circuit
Follow live Formula 1 updates as Charles Leclerc starts on pole for the first ever race on the Las Vegas Strip
F1’s highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix is back on track after a disastrous opening day had to be suspended to fix a loose manhole cover, as Charles Leclerc claimed pole in qualifying on Saturday.
The first session of F1’s newest event had only been going for eight minutes before Carlos Sainz’s car stopped on the lengthy Vegas strip. Replays show his Ferrari car, at speeds of over 200mph, went over a loose drain cover before the Spaniard veered to the side and stopped the car due to substantial floor damage, and Ferrari were furious.
FP2 was delayed for more than two hours while the circuit was made safe, before the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Sainz topped the timings, with Max Verstappen only sixth. FP3 then saw Mercedes’ George Russell top the charts ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Pastri and Williams’ Logan Sargeant, with Ferrari way down the results after choosing to preserve their soft tyres.
But their true pace was revealed in qualifying as Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – who has a 10-place grid penalty after that FP1 incident – finished first and second, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell. But their teammates Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton suffered shock exits in Q2 and will start in the middle of the pack.
Follow live updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix below and check the latest F1 odds and tips here.
Driver Standings ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix:
1) Max Verstappen - 524 points (champion)
2) Sergio Perez - 258 points
3) Lewis Hamiton - 226 points
4) Fernando Alonso - 198 points
5) Lando Norris - 195 points
6) Carlos Sainz - 192 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 170 points
8) George Russell - 156 points
9) Oscar Piastri - 87 points
10) Lance Stroll - 63 points
11) Pierre Gasly - 62 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 46 points
13) Alex Albon - 27 points
14) Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points
16) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points
18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points
19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
20) Liam Lawson - 2 points
21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Max Verstappen: ‘Las Vegas is National League – Monaco is Champions League’
Max Verstappen compared the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit to the “National League” after qualifying on Saturday – while Monaco is the Champions League.
The three-time world champion has been outspoken this week about the inaugural race on the Vegas strip, describing it as “99% show, 1% race.”
Full quotes below:
Verstappen criticises Vegas GP: ‘Monaco is Champions League, this is National League’
The three-time world champion has been outspoken about the Vegas ‘show’ at this week’s inaugural race
What is the starting grid for the Las Vegas GP?
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Max Verstappen
3. George Russell
4. Pierre Gasly
5. Alex Albon
6. Logan Sargeant
7. Valtteri Bottas
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Fernando Alonso
10. Lewis Hamilton
11. Sergio Perez
12. Carlos Sainz*
13. Nico Hulkenberg
14. Daniel Ricciardo
15. Lando Norris
16. Esteban Ocon
17. Zhou Guanyu
18. Oscar Piastri
19. Lance Stroll**
20. Yuki Tsunoda
*Carlos Sainz received a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his power unit allocation
**Lance Stroll received a five-place grid penalty for overtaking under yellow flag conditions in third practice
What Charles Leclerc needs to finally claim victory from pole in first Las Vegas Grand Prix
Kieran Jackson in Las Vegas
Amid the maelstrom swirling on the other side of the Ferrari garage in the last few days at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc has been razor-sharp. Fastest in the sole practice session on Friday, the Monegasque is so often ice-cool on the tight, twisty street circuits that so regularly crop up now in Formula 1.
Such was his confidence – and previous qualifying form in similar conditions – Leclerc was actually favourite with the bookies for pole position ahead of Max Verstappen. The Ferrari man proved them right, sealing a Ferrari one-two with Carlos Sainz qualifying in second.
Unfortunately however, the Spaniard will not be starting alongside his team-mate for the inaugural Saturday night race. Sainz’s ridiculous 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his gearbox allocation – which only came about due to the FIA’s incompetence after manhole-gate on opening night – has wiped out Leclerc’s most helpful aid to win the 50-lap race. For those desperate for an engrossing battle at the front, not least F1 and LVGP chiefs, it is a bitter blow.
Read more below:
What Charles Leclerc needs to claim victory from pole in first Las Vegas Grand Prix
Leclerc has not won a race for 16 months yet has started on pole position eight times in that period
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix!
Are you ready?!
Good evening - or morning! - and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix!
Charles Leclerc starts on pole, with Max Verstappen in second and George Russell third. Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz qualified second but due to his 10-place grid drop, he will start in 12th.
Follow all the news and build-up right here - lights out is at 6am (GMT).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies