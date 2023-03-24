F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton move to Red Bull dismissed for one clear reason
Hamilton’s future at Mercedes remains unclear while he has been linked with a move to Red Bull or Ferrari
Christian Horner insists Red Bull won’t be moving to sign Lewis Hamilton for next year, adding that he “can’t see where we would be able to accommodate Lewis.”
Red Bull are the standout team in Formula 1 right now, having won both the Drivers and Constructors’ World Championship last year at a canter. They have produced an even quicker car this season, earning one-two finishes in the first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, leaving their rivals for dead in qualifying and race-pace.
Yet Hamilton, whose deal at Mercedes expires at the end of the season, has not win in his last 25 races and while a fresh contract isn’t penned, rumours continue to swirl about his future in the sport. Former team principal Eddie Jordan believes Hamilton needs to move to Ferrari, but Red Bull boss Horner ruled out signing the seven-time world champion and is satisfied with his current driver pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Elsewhere, Eddie Jordan insists Hamilton needs to move to Ferrari, Nico Rosberg insists Max Verstappen should be “more gracious” after the Red Bull driver showed his irritation post-race and Fernando Alonso poked fun at George Russell after podium swap.
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1
F1 news: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has no problem with Red Bull’s dominance
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has sided with rival Christian Horner in defending Red Bull’s dominant start to the new season.
Sergio Perez led home team-mate Max Verstappen at Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Red Bull secured their second crushing one-two finish in as many races.
Red Bull have now won 12 of the last 13 races, with Lewis Hamilton describing their machine as the fastest he has ever seen.
However, there are fears that Red Bull’s superiority could prove a turn-off for Formula One fans, undoing the sport’s dramatic surge in popularity in recent years.
But Wolff, who oversaw Mercedes’ run of eight consecutive constructors’ world championships, said: “We have had those years where we were as strong, but it is a meritocracy.
Mercedes chief has no problem with Red Bull’s dominance
Red Bull secured their second one-two finish in as many races at the weekend in Saudi Arabia
F1 news: Lando Norris ‘put in headlock and robbed of £144,000 watch’ after Euro 2020 final
Lando Norris was put in a headlock and robbed of his £144,000 watch after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, a court heard on Monday.
The Formula 1 star, then 21, was accosted in a car park outside the stadium by two men, with one gripping him in a headlock and the other ripping the Richard Mille 67-02 designer watch – one of only five in the world – from his wrist.
Liam Williams, 25, of Bootle in Merseyside, is accused of being the man snatching the watch, with Harrow Crown Court hearing that Williams allegedly left DNA on the McLaren driver’s wrist.
Williams has pleaded not guilty to one count of robbing Norris outside Wembley on 11 July 2021, when England lost on penalties to Italy in the final of the European Championships. He appeared in court on Monday wearing a navy blue t-shirt and grey ripped jeans.
In his statement given on July 12, Norris told police he parked his orange £165,000 McLaren GT sportscar in a VIP ‘Yellow’ car park outside the stadium travelling to the game with a friend called Max.
Norris ‘put in headlock and robbed of £144,000 watch’ after Euro 2020 final
A court heard that the Formula 1 driver was accosted in a VIP car park after the match in July 2021, gripped in a headlock and his designer watch ripped from his wrist
F1 news: Nico Rosberg slams Max Verstappen’s reaction to finishing second in Saudi Arabia
Nico Rosberg insists Max Verstappen should be “more gracious” after the Red Bull driver failed to hide his irritation at coming second in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The reigning world champion, who won the first race of the season in Bahrain, started P15 on the grid after a drive shaft failure scuppered his qualifying on Saturday.
However, the Dutchman stormed through the field in his rapid Red Bull, finishing second behind team-mate Sergio Perez.
Despite another Red Bull one-two Verstappen was unhappy in the post-race press conference, emphasising that he is “not here to finish second.”
Rosberg, the 2016 world champion with Mercedes, was decidedly unimpressed by Verstappen’s reaction in light of the team’s success in Jeddah.
Nico Rosberg slams Max Verstappen’s reaction to finishing second in Saudi Arabia
Verstappen, who stormed through the field to finish second from 15th in Jeddah, did not hide his frustration after the race despite the fact his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was victorious
F1 news: McLaren axe technical director James Key
McLaren have parted ways with technical director James Key after a start to the season which has seen the Woking-based team fail to score a point.
Key, largely responsible for the car’s design, has come under increased scrutiny after a start to the 2023 campaign which has seen both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri struggle with reliability problems and a severe lack of straight-line speed.
New team principal Andrea Stella, who took over from new Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl in the off-season, has been evaluating McLaren’s pitwall operations alogngside CEO Zak Brown.
And Key’s removal comes alongside a host of changes, including replacing the role of technical director with three specialised roles.
Peter Prodromou will be the new Technial Director, Aerodynamics, while Neil Houldey is promoted to the new role of Technical Director, Engineering and Design.
McLaren axe technical director James Key after tough start to season
McLaren are yet to score a point after two races this season and new team principal Andrea Stella has overseen a host of organisational changes
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton move to Red Bull ruled out by Christian Horner - for one reason
Christian Horner insists Red Bull won’t be moving to sign Lewis Hamilton for next year, adding that he “can’t see where we would be able to accommodate Lewis.”
Red Bull are the standout team in Formula 1 right now, having won both the Drivers and Constructors’ World Championship last year at a canter.
They have produced an even quicker car this season, earning one-two finishes in the first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, leaving their rivals for dead in qualifying and race-pace.
Yet Hamilton, whose deal at Mercedes expires at the end of the season, has not win in his last 25 races and while a fresh contract isn’t penned, rumours continue to swirl about his future in the sport.
Former team principal Eddie Jordan believes Hamilton needs to move to Ferrari, but Red Bull boss Horner ruled out signing the seven-time world champion and is satisfied with his current driver pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Lewis Hamilton move to Red Bull ruled out - for one clear reason
Hamilton’s contract at Mercedes – where he has been since 2013 – expires at the end of the 2023 season
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies