F1 latest news LIVE: Max Verstappen expects ‘very tight’ battle and Mercedes’ ‘chainsaw’ solution to close gap
Mercedes are planning changes to their cars ahead of the Saudi GP while Red Bull are desperately trying to identify the problem which ruined their race in Bahrain
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 as the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix approaches.
Following their delighted at finishing third and fourth in last weekend’s season opener in Bahrain, Mercedes are preparing to make changes to their car in an attempt to close the gap in pace to Ferrari and Red Bull. Team principal Toto Wolff has said his engineers will “take a chainsaw” to the rear wings on the cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as they aim to be more competitive for the race victory in Jeddah on Sunday.
Red Bull meanwhile will are scratching their heads after suffering a double retirement in Bahrain. Max Verstappen was left unimpressed by the mysterious issue which denied him a podium finish, and later team boss Christian Horner suggested what the issue might be, saying: “It looks suspiciously like the failures are related to each other and it may be an issue with the fuel system.” Follow all the latest news and reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix below, as the F1 world looks ahead to the next race in Saudi Arabia.
Lando Norris ‘expecting pain’ for longer with McLaren ‘long way off’ F1 frontrunners
Lando Norris says he is “expecting pain” for the foreseeable future with McLaren, whose 2022 Formula 1 car is a “long, long way off” the pace of the early frontrunners.
Ferrari and Red Bull tussled for victory at the season opener in Bahrain on Sunday, with the Scuderia earing a 1-2 victory at the chequered flag after Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez retired from the race due to late engine failures.
Charles Leclerc was fasted in qualifying on Saturday and took a thoroughly deserved third victory of victory of his career ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz, while Lewis Hamilton earned a surprise podium for a lacklustre Mercedes.
Lando Norris ‘expecting pain’ for longer with McLaren ‘long way off’
The McLaren drivers says the teams problems won’t be solved immediately
Aston Martin’s 2022 F1 car slammed as a ‘disaster’ after Bahrain struggles
Aston Martin’s new AMR22 car for the 2022 Formula 1 season is a “disaster”, according to ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher, who blames the team’s desire to change too much too quickly for what he believes is a drop towards the back of the grid.
While Ferrari and Red Bull competed for victory in Bahrain at the first race of the new F1 campaign on Sunday, Aston Martin were mired at the back of the field with the likes of Williams and McLaren, and never looked capable of challenging for points. In 2020, the team, then known as Racing Point, finished fourth in the constructors’ championship and took a win at the Bahrain circuit.
F1 has entered a new era of car design for 2022, with revamped regulations designed to all drivers to follow one another more closely and race harder. That means every team has created their machinery for this season entirely from scratch, and while some previous backmarker teams like Haas and Alfa Romeo appear to have nailed the transition, the first race suggests Aston Martin have dropped backwards.
Aston Martin’s 2022 F1 car slammed as a ‘disaster’ after Bahrain struggles
Aston Martin struggled at the opening round of the 2021 F1 season in Bahrain
Max Vertstappen labelled ‘not smart enough’ with Bahrain Grand Prix tactic
Max Verstappen’s safety car restart at the Bahrain Grand Prix has been questioned with former Formula One driver Jan Lammers driver suggesting the defending champion had not been “smart enough” in his battle with Charles Leclerc.
Although Verstappen has challenged Leclerc early in the race, over four laps of gripping wheel-to-wheel racing, the Ferrari driver was set for a comfortable victory until a late safety car offered the Dutchman late hope.
A fire to Pierre Gasly’s Alpha Tauri allowed Verstappen to close the gap to leader Leclerc, in scenes that were similar to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, but he was unable to get ahead at the restart.
Verstappen attempted to pull off the same tactic he used at the Yas Marina Circuit last year, when he edged level with Lewis Hamilton before passing the Mercedes driver on the last lap of the season, but Leclerc was able to hold on to the lead this time around.
The Dutchman would later go on to retire from the race due to a fuel-flow issue, allow Carlos Sainz to complete a Ferrari one-two, but Lammers remained critical of his compatriot following the restart.
Max Verstappen labelled ‘not smart enough’ with Bahrain Grand Prix tactic
A late safety car offer Verstappen a chance to get past Leclerc in Bahrain but the Ferrari driver held on to claim an opening win
F1 2022 cars are big improvement on ‘horrible’ predecessors, says Ross Brawn
Ross Brawn believes Formula 1 has taken a significant step forward in “race-ability” with its new generation of cars for the 2022 season compared to the “horrible” machinery of the previous era.
At the first race of the new campaign in Bahrain on Sunday, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen engaged in an enthralling back-and-forth tussle for the lead across two laps which entertained fans and lead plenty to believe that F1’s regulation change is working well already.
For 2022, F1 has returned to so-called ‘ground effect’ car designs for the first time since the 1980s, with complicated floor systems used to suck the cars to the ground giving them more grip and downforce. The regulation change has been devised in order to increase the quality of racing in F1 by allowing drivers to follow one another more closely and race harder, which should in turn improve overtaking.
In the previous era of car design, cars would lose up to 35 percent of downforce when following another in front, and that figure is now believed to be significantly lower thanks to the reintroduction of ground effects. Brawn says that while nobody at F1 is patting themselves on the back just yet, all the indications so far are positive.
F1 2022 cars are big improvement on ‘horrible’ predecessors says Ross Brawn
Cars were able to follow one another more easily at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Martin Brundle offers theory on Red Bull retirements in Bahrain GP
Red Bull’s “brutal” double retirement at the Bahrain Grand Prix may have been caused by a fuel lift pump issue checked by the team on the eve of the season-opening race, Martin Brundle has suggested.
With Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both failing to finish the opening race of the season Red Bull suffered a disastrous Bahrain Grand Prix as Ferrari claimed a one-two and Mercedes gained valuable points in the standings.
Verstappen had challenged Charles Leclerc for the race lead but dropped off after experiencing steering issues, before a fuel-flow problem led to the defending champion losing power and returning to the pits with three laps remaining.
It allowed Carlos Sainz to take second place and things went from bad to worse for Red Bull when Perez’s suffered the same problem at the start of the lap, with Lewis Hamilton taking his spot on the podium.
Red Bull have yet to confirm what the reliability issue was but team boss Christian Horner suggested there were identical problems with both Verstappen and Perez’s cars that left their power units without fuel for the final laps of the race.
Martin Brundle offers theory on Red Bull retirements in Bahrain GP
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were both hit by fuel-load issues as Red Bull failed to score a point on the opening weekend of the season
Toto Wolff identifies fresh Mercedes issue ahead of Saudi Arabia after sluggish F1 start
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the team must improve the speed of its pit stops as well as its car if they are to challenge at the front in the 2022 Formula 1 season.
The new campaign began in Bahrain on Sunday and while Lewis Hamilton was able to secure a podium for the team by virtue of finishing in third-place behind Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the pair were way off the pace off the Scuderia and arch rivals Red Bull, whose drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were both forced to retire late in the race after losing engine power.
The W13 car the team has designed for F1’s new era of regulations is slower than Ferrari’s F1-75 ad Red Bull’s RB18, and will require significant development in the coming months if 37-year-old Hamilton is to be able to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world championship.
Toto Wolff identifies fresh Mercedes issue ahead of Saudi Arabia after sluggish start
Mercedes were significantly slower than their biggest rivals on track and in the pitlane in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton ‘wasn’t expecting apology’ despite ‘human error’ at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton said he never expected an apology from the FIA after Formula One’s governing body finally published its report into last season’s controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
On the eve of the new season, the FIA said its former race director, Michael Masi “acted in good faith and to the best of his knowledge” after he fudged the rules following a late safety car to allow Max Verstappen the shot to beat Hamilton to the title.
The governing body described Masi’s move as a “human error” before concluding that the results of the race can no longer be changed, effectively reaffirming Red Bull’s Verstappen as the 2021 world champion.
They also stopped short of offering Hamilton and his Mercedes team an apology. Masi was removed from his post last month.
Lewis Hamilton ‘wasn’t expecting apology’ despite ‘human error’ at Abu Dhabi GP
Formula One’s governing body determined Michael Masi’s decision in last season’s finale was ‘human error’
Pierre Gasly set for early F1 grid penalty after ‘barbecue’ at Bahrain Grand Prix
AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly is likely to have to take a grid penalty early in the 2022 Formula 1 season after his car caught fire at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Frenchman was forced to pull over to the side of the road with less than ten laps of the race to go at Sakhir, with his engine losing power the blaze began at the rear of the car, melting much of the bodywork and damaging various internal components.
Gasly had been set to score strong points for the Italian team after progressing up the field from his starting position of tenth, but ultimately because the first driver to retire in the 2022 campaign.
He was followed shortly afterwards by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who also run Red Bull Powertrains engines in their Red Bull cars, after the team took over manufacturing from Honda following the Japanese company’s withdrawal from the sport at the end of 2021.
F1 news
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula One as the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix approaches.
