F1 news LIVE: Mercedes to ‘take a chainsaw’ to W13 as Max Verstappen slams Red Bull reliability
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won a thrilling Bahrain Grand Prix to kick off the 2022 F1 season with Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both failing to finish and Lewis Hamilton delighted to snatch third
As the dust settles after Charles Leclerc won a thrilling Bahrain Grand Prix, attention turns to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend with many teams frantically looking for adjustments. World champion Max Verstappen will be eager for Red Bull to correct the reliability issues that plagued himself and Sergio Perez in Bahrain, leading to the pair suffering DNF.
“I did a bit of a joke on the radio on the last lap, saying there was something strange with the engine,” Leclerc told Sky Sports. “The engineers I’m pretty sure didn’t like that, but it was fun.” While teammate Carlos Sainz finished second to ignite a compelling title race with Mercedes also wary of their car’s ability to compete this year despite the third and fourth finishes from Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with Toto Wolff conceding they may “take a chainsaw” to the W13 in pursuit of less drag.
Elsewhere Haas have been revelling following an impressive day as returning F1 driver Kevin Magnussen collected a fifth-placed finish, the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas came in sixth and his teammate Guanyu Zhou finished 10th to collect a first world championship point on his F1 debut. Follow all the latest news and reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix below, as the F1 world looks ahead to the next race in Saudi Arabia.
Charles Leclerc played cheeky prank on Ferrari before winning F1’s Bahrain GP
Charles Leclerc has revealed that he played a prank on Ferrari’s engineers as he rounded the final few bends to take victory at the 2022 Formula 1 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Leclerc ensured that Ferrari’s preseason promise carried over as racing began at the Sakhir Circuit, surviving the challenge of Max Verstappen in an early duel and then holding his nerve and speed to secure the win.
It was the Monegasque’s third victory in F1, but his first since 2019, and suggested that his Italian team may well be able to challenge Mercedes and Red Bull.
Leclerc secured his third career victory with an excellent performance in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton hails ‘really great result’ after surprise third place in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton said every point counts as his surprise podium at Formula One’s season opener in Bahrain provided him with renewed belief that he can fight for a record eighth world title.
Ninety-eight days on from the contentious season finale in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton spent 57 laps leading the supporting cast to Charles Leclerc’s duel with world champion Max Verstappen.
But Hamilton benefitted from a dramatic double Red Bull DNF as both Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez retired in the closing laps.
Hamilton was suddenly promoted from an underwhelming fifth to the final step on the podium, as Leclerc led team-mate Carlos Sainz home to claim Ferrari’s first victory, and first one-two finish, since the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix. George Russell took fourth in the other Mercedes.
“Every point can make a difference,” said Hamilton. “I have lost world titles by one point, but, while we are not necessarily on a par with the fastest guys, it is a really, really great result.
The Briton took advantage as Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez failed to finish
Mercedes to ‘take a chainsaw’ to W13 in pursuit of less drag in Jeddah
Toto Wolff says Mercedes will “simply take a chainsaw” to the W13 in pursuit of less drag following the Bahrain Grand Prix.
After Lewis Hamilton’s fortuitous podium, the Silver Arrows are primed to make a drastic change ahead of Saudi Arabia this weekend.
“I think we were probably over-winged,” Wolff told Sky F1. “We had too much drag and that’s just because we are lacking parts at the moment and hopefully we can remedy that.
“It’s half or a little bit more maybe of the top-speed advantage, but we need to really leave no stone unturned on the power unit side.
“It’s easier to shed drag off the car because you simply take a chainsaw and cut the rear wing to bits, and so that’s what we will do for Jeddah.”
Ferrari’s return to the top sparks excitement as F1’s new era begins in Bahrain
Ferrari aren’t just back, they’re “properly back”. Carlos Sainz wanted to spell it out, clear and simple, after helping the Italian team to a sensational one-two at the Bahrain Grand Prix. As even though impressive performances in pre-season testing and a pole position for Charles Leclerc in qualifying had generated excitement, a team of the size, history and prestige of Ferrari would not have truly returned until they were stood at the top of the podium on the opening weekend of the season.
It has been two full campaigns since the standings were coloured with the famous red of the Scuderia and few wins this year will be as popular as Leclerc’s as Formula One entered its new era this past weekend. The whispers that Ferrari had taken the biggest step forward following the overhaul of regulations ahead of the start of the 2022 season were confirmed as Leclerc held off the challenge of Max Verstappen, before the defending champion’s dramatic late retirement led to Sainz joining his teammate on the podium.
We may be only one step into what is scheduled to be a record 23-race campaign but the early narrative has been set and the rest of the field are already playing catch up. Last year in Bahrain, Verstappen’s duel with Lewis Hamilton set the tone for what would be one of the most competitive title races in F1 history, one that went right down to the wire in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Ferrari were watching, planning and getting ahead of the competition. The two seasons of sacrifice hurt but this was a reward for their patience.
While Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s title battle last season was enthralling, the emergence of Ferrari as a championship contender has brought a new buzz as the 2022 season began at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton explains new yellow helmet for 2022 F1 season
Lewis Hamilton says he has changed the colour of his Formula 1 helmet as he wants to “show love for his beginnings”.
Hamilton usually wears a black and purple helmet when racing for Mercedes but the 2022 season will see him in yellow. The British driver will be hoping the new campaign brings him more than a new helmet as he is targeting a record eighth world championship.
“For this year’s helmet I wanted to show love to my beginnings,” he tweeted. “As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the same dedication, drive, and passion I had way back in my karting days.”
Hamilton will wear a yellow helmet in the 2022 championship
Mercedes ‘punching above our weight’ with finish at Bahrain GP, admits Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff has described Mercedes’ opening race result in Bahrain as “fantastic” and said that the team are “punching above their weight” at the start of the 2022 F1 season.
Lewis Hamilton capitalised on the retirement of both Red Bull drivers to finish on the bottom step of the podium, closely followed by new teammate George Russell, who took fourth in his first race as a permanent member of the German team.
Despite a clear lack of speed compared to the fastest cars on the grid, it represented a good start for Mercedes, who have struggled to adjust after aerodynamic regulations were overhauled during the offseason.
Having established dominance over the rest of the grid during a period of eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships, all of the indications are that Wolff’s unit will struggle to again retain that prize unless significant tweaks can be made.
But that does not mean that the Mercedes team principal was not pleased by Hamilton and Russell’s efforts at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Mercedes continued to look slightly off the pace but recorded battling third and fourth-placed finishes at the season-opening Grand Prix
Perez confident Red Bull will ‘get to the bottom’ of Red Bull power loss
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez is confident his team can solve the problem which saw both cars lose power in the final laps of the Bahrain Grand Prix resulting in two DNFs for the team.
“I could feel a couple of laps before the end that I was losing a bit of power, the engine was cutting off at times, so we knew there was an issue, we knew what happened to Max, and unfortunately it just happened on the last lap,” Perez said.
“We were basically on the podium, we hold back Lewis, which was really tough, he was really fast at the end, and a bit of a shame really that we didn’t get that result.
“We are a great team and I really believe in them and I’m sure we will get to the bottom of it. It’s a very disappointing day, a very disappointing start for our season but we know how long Formula 1 years can be.”
Norris expects more ‘pain’ for McLaren
McLaren driver Lando Norris says he is expecting a painful start to the 2022 Formula 1 season after he and teammate Daniel Ricciardo failed to pick up any Championship points in the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.
Ricciardo finished 14th and Norris 15th in the race and the 22-year-old said: “I’m expecting pain, and I think everyone needs to know there’s probably going to be a bit of pain.
“As McLaren, and myself, we expect a lot more, but it’s not what we have at the minute, we have to get used to it, we’ve been in this position a few years ago but we have to remain optimistic the team and everyone back at MTC can figure things out and we can get back on track.”
As McLaren looks to return to form later in the season, Norris conceded that the team has to “start fresh” to turn it around.
“I’m sure it looked as bad as it felt,” Norris added. “This is where we are, quite simply, we just have to get a little bit used to it now. Of course, over the last few seasons there’s been a lot of expectation from us within the team but also everyone else watching and we just haven’t got it right at the minute.
“We’re a long long way off, not a little bit, a long way. we’ve got to start fresh, figure things out, find solutions. Solutions don’t mean next week we’re going to be amazing but in months to come we need to understand what’s going on here and how to get better.”
Hamilton title challenge ‘a long shot’ says Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton only has a long shot of fighting for the world championship this season.
Wolff’s verdict came after the opening round of the season where Hamilton’s Mercedes team were outclassed by Ferrari and Red Bull in Bahrain only to luckily clinch a podium after both Red Bull’s failed to finish the race.
“If we look at the pecking order today, it seems it will be a very long shot to even think about being in contention for the drivers’ or constructors’ championships,” said the Mercedes team principal.
“We probably scored the maximum points that we could have on Sunday, and we need to take it from here. Every weekend counts.
“But at the moment we have to be realistic and when you are third on the road you cannot think about winning it.”
