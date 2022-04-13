F1 news LIVE: Mercedes warned over ‘crazy’ car fixes as Max Verstappen faces ‘big task’ after ‘terrible race’
Formula 1 latest news, rumours and updates plus all the reaction from Melbourne
Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the fallout continues from another chaotic race in Melbournce, before heading to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is convinced the team are “in a better state” than before the Australian GP, where George Russell claimed a podium spot and Lewis Hamilton placed fourth, but both drivers have sounded warnings about ensuring everybody in the team is pushing as hard as possible for improvements required to the car.
Meanwhile, reigning champion Max Verstappen has followed up his comments suggesting there are “two or three” problems for the new Red Bull car by acknowledging he had a “terrible race” in Melbourne, where he couldn’t find the pace to keep up with the leaders and ended up failing to complete the day for the second time in three races this season. He has also been warned about going “over the limit” by team advisor Helmut Marko, who wants more calmness from the driver. With Ferrari going clear at the top thanks to another Charles Leclerc win, there’s also talk over Carlos Sainz being reduced to a support driver for the team.
Australian GP might be ‘good as it gets’ for McLaren, admits Lando Norris
Lando Norris says McLaren’s finish at the Australian Grand Prix could be as “good as it gets” for the Formula 1 team for a while.
Norris and teammate Daniel Ricciardo bagged points in Melbourne last Sunday, finishing fifth and sixth respectively. It was the best weekend McLaren have had so far this season with Ricciardo picking up his first points of the campaign and Norris grabbing his highest finish. The British driver ended in seventh in Saudi Arabia and 15th in Bahrain.
But Norris has curtailed McLaren fan hopes of the Australian race being a springboard and says the reality is the team won’t achieve much more in the near future.
Norris and teammate Daniel Ricciardo have struggled this season
Max Verstappen ‘goes over the limit’ and ‘wants too much’, Red Bull boss claims
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen’s tendency to go “over the limit” is why he hasn’t qualified in pole position this season.
Charles Leclerc has been at the front of the grid twice, in Bahrain and Australia, with Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez achieving pole for the first time in his career in Saudi Arabia. Marko seems frustrated with the Dutchman, admitting he believed his first Formula 1 title would calm the driver’s nerves.
“He goes over the limit, he wants too much,” he told formula1news.co.uk. “That didn’t work out here [in Melbourne] in the last sector.
“We thought that with the World Championship title there would be some calmness from him, but he probably needs another title so that he doesn’t go into qualifying with so much pressure.”
Verstappen has only bagged points in one of the opening three races this season
Alex Albon reveals Australian Grand Prix tactics after unexpected points finish
Alex Albon has revealed the tactics which led to a surprise 10th place finish at the Australian Grand Prix, as he won Williams their first points of the season after starting at the back of the grid.
The former Red Bull driver managed to rise 10 places to give his team a point, moving them off the bottom of the constructors table. Albon himself said he was surprised by the outcome and the team weren’t in the best place ahead of the race.
“We looked at out race predictions and we looked a bit sad,” Albon said per motorsport.com. “It was a race where we took risks, because we felt like no matter what we did we were going to finish 19th or 20th.
“We went into the race starting our race, taking a bit of time to build the tyres up into a nice window, and when you start last you can afford to do that.”
Albon picked up a crucial point for Williams after managing his tyres from the back of the field
