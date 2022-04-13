✕ Close Hamilton Admits To Struggling Mentally

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the fallout continues from another chaotic race in Melbournce, before heading to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is convinced the team are “in a better state” than before the Australian GP, where George Russell claimed a podium spot and Lewis Hamilton placed fourth, but both drivers have sounded warnings about ensuring everybody in the team is pushing as hard as possible for improvements required to the car.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Max Verstappen has followed up his comments suggesting there are “two or three” problems for the new Red Bull car by acknowledging he had a “terrible race” in Melbourne, where he couldn’t find the pace to keep up with the leaders and ended up failing to complete the day for the second time in three races this season. He has also been warned about going “over the limit” by team advisor Helmut Marko, who wants more calmness from the driver. With Ferrari going clear at the top thanks to another Charles Leclerc win, there’s also talk over Carlos Sainz being reduced to a support driver for the team.

Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction after a thrilling start to the 2022 season.