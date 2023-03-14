F1 news LIVE: London Grand Prix pitched in ambitious plans for new British race
The prospect of rejuvenating an area around London Docklands has been proposed, with an ambitious plan adding that an F1 race could be held there as early as August 2026
A plan for Formula 1 to stage a London Grand Prix in the east of the capital has been pitched alongside a major redevelopment plan.
The prospect of rejuvenating an area around London Docklands – with a high-speed circuit compared to Circuit Gilles Villenueve in Montreal – has been proposed by environmental group LDN Collective and consultancy firm DAR.
They state that a race could be held there as early as August 2026, with a 3.64-mile route consisting of 22 corners and an average speed of 127mph put forward. Cars would run along London City Airport and the docks on a circuit full of long straights and chicanes. The concept of a London Grand Prix, which has been floated previously by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, has lingered in recent years but it is understood would be in addition to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Elsewhere, Mercedes pen open letter to fans after “hurt” of Bahrain, Helmut Marko dismisses Mercedes’ chances of winning the title this season and organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix publish ticket prices ahead of November’s race.
Follow the latest news in Formula 1 with The Independent
F1 news: What makes Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner tick?
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
When Netflix first premiered Drive to Survive in 2019, an attempt by Formula 1’s new owners Liberty to broaden the sport’s murky horizon, the onus was on your Hamiltons, your Vettels and your Verstappens to haul in that untapped audience. Like any serial drama, you need a protagonist. But there can only be one star of the show.
Little did people think it’d be Guenther Steiner.
“It’s all about the underdog story,” the 57-year-old tells The Independent, when asked why the Haas-centred episodes have the viewers at peak excitement upon the release of each show. A show, he is eager to add, he does not watch.
More below:
The popular Haas team principal speaks to Kieran Jackson about his rise to fame, why he has no regrets about signing Nikita Mazepin and how he keeps his feet firmly planted on the ground
F1 news: Nico Rosberg doesn’t hold back in damning verdict of Mercedes after Bahrain GP
Nico Rosberg insists Mercedes’ car concept is “in a river” as the team reveal they are set to change course just one race into the new Formula 1 season.
Mercedes decided to stick with their unique ‘no-sidepod’ design this year despite a troubled 2022 in which they only won a single race and finished third in the Constructors’ Championship.
However, after a tricky testing period, the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix saw Mercedes lose around a second-a-lap compared to the victorious Red Bulls out in front, while a rejuvenated Aston Martin also had more pace than Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
As such, team boss Toto Wolff says the team will have to change their philosophy if they want to be competitive and Rosberg – who won his World Championship in 2016 with Mercedes before retiring – has concerns about how quickly Mercedes can reverse their fortunes in an era of cost-cap.
The 2023 budget cap is set at £111m.
Mercedes struggled at the season-opening race and Toto Wolff says they will have to alter their car philosophy already
F1 news: London Grand Prix proposed in major redevelopment plan around Docklands
The redevelopment plan includes floating units which can form grandstands with a total capacity of 95,000, as well as other year-round attractions to form a “globally recognised waterfront destination for sports, leisure and entertainment.”
A unique pitlane has also been put forward, run alongside the first-floor servicing and loading deck of the ExCeL Centre, which currently hosts Formula E’s London E-Prix.
“There’s a general level of support for the idea,” Max Farrell, chief executive of LDN Collective, said.
“Obviously, there’s a lot to work through in terms of the practicalities and the planning, but if the political will is there, we believe that this is a very credible and deliverable proposition.”
F1 news: Jenson Button to make NASCAR debut alongside Kimi Raikkonen
Jenson Button is entering the world of NASCAR, joining the likes of Kimi Raikkonen in the American motor racing series.
Button, the 2009 Formula 1 world champion, retired from F1 at the end of 2017 but has kept his toes in competitive motorsport, competing in Super GT, Extreme E and Rallycross.
The 43-year-old is also competing at the 100th anniversary of Le Mans in June – yet has added three NASCAR meets to his schedule, starting with the Circuit of the Americas later in March.
Button will also race in Chicago in July and Indianapolis in August, driving for Rick Ware Racing in partnership with the Stewart Haas Racing outfit.
Raikkonen, the 2007 F1 world champion, will also drive at COTA for Trackhouse Racing in what will be his second venture into NASCAR.
Button, the 2009 Formula 1 world champion, will race at the Circuit of the Americas later this month
F1 news: Red Bull’s Christian Horner backed to be F1 CEO over current boss Stefano Domenicali
Christian Horner has been backed to become the next CEO of Formula 1 – by the sport’s former supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
Horner, the boss at Red Bull, is the sport’s longest serving team principal having been in charge of the current world champions since 2005.
The 49-year-old executive is overseeing Red Bull’s current domination of the sport, having won both world championships at a canter last year and claiming a one-two finish at the 2023 season-opener on Sunday with Max Verstappen, the double world champion, triumphant in Bahrain.
But Ecclestone – who caused controversy last year after stating he would “take a bullet” for Russian president Vladimir Putin – insists Horner should aim for the sport’s top job next.
“If you had to pick anyone today, I’d say he [Horner] would be as good as there is,” 92-year-old Ecclestone said.
Horner has been team principal at Red Bull since 2005 while Domenicali has been in charge of F1 for two years
F1 news: Martin Brundle evaluates Mercedes’ tough start to the F1 season
Martin Brundle believes the situation at Mercedes is visibly tense after a disappointing start to the new Formula 1 season in Bahrain.
Having produced a car similar in design to 2022’s troubled challenger – with a unique “zero-pod” approach – Toto Wolff admitted that he is set to ditch this breed of car after seeing the roughly second-a-lap deficit to Red Bull in Sunday’s grand prix.
Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in Bahrain, overtaken late on by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, and the seven-time world champion later stated that the team “did not listen” to his concerns after he recommended changes following last year’s winless season.
“It seems to me that Mercedes went the wrong way in 2022 and refuse to turn around,” Brundle said in his Sky Sports column.
“Even Lewis and Toto were openly expressing their disappointment at certain points of the weekend, and normally they only sing the praises of the teams at Brackley and Brixworth. It must be tense at the team right now, the quality is there, it just needs direction and oxygen to calm heads.”
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were both downbeat after being way off the pace on Sunday in Bahrain
F1 news: Lando Norris ‘will be thinking’ about move to Ferrari or Red Bull
McLaren’s Lando Norris may already be thinking about a move to Ferrari or Red Bull, Karun Chandhok believes. Norris came home last of the 17th finishers in Bahrain after pitting six times during the course of an issue-plagued race.
It represented a disappointing start to the season for the 23-year-old, tipped as a potential future world champion but yet to achieve a victory in the sport.
Sky Sports’ analyst Chandhok thinks that Norris could be looking at potential destinations that may give him a better chance of fulfilling his ambitions.
“I tell you who will be thinking about a move to Ferrari or Red Bull is young Lando Norris,” Chandhok said on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.
“Looking at where they’re [McLaren] at, and we were talking before the season of McLaren locking him in and Zak [Brown] doing an amazing job of contracting him [Norris] in for that four-year period.”
F1 news: Exclusive interview - Sky F1’s Rachel Brookes on paddock life and a run-in with Bernie Ecclestone
A report published last week by Females in Motorsport revealed women spoke for just 1.54 per cent of the run time in the new season of Drive to Survive on Netflix, totalling six minutes and seven seconds out of more than six-and-a-half hours. Curious, too, when you consider the emphasis throughout Formula 1 on increasing opportunities and visibility for women, despite a woman not competing in the sport since 1976.
Yet look in the paddock or on your screens and women are present. Not enough yet, as Drive to Survive’s inadequate representation infers, but they’re in attendance. Rachel Brookes, heading into her 12th year as a reporter and presenter for Sky Sports F1, is one such face, refreshingly familiar for all UK fans of the sport.
Swapping duties with Natalie Pinkham and Simon Lazenby, the 48-year-old is a well-respected and trusted voice not just for the viewers at home, but for the drivers in the paddock too. This year, she will be at 19 out of a record 23 races, starting with Saudi Arabia next week. Speaking with passion about a job she adores, Brookes is insistent that F1 is improving when it comes to female representation.
“I have seen it change – there’s a lot more women now working in all sports as well as Formula 1,” she says.
“It’s been really positive. One of the first things Sky did was send me out to cover cricket, they’d never had a women on the boundary edge before doing live match updates but I loved it.”
A familiar face and voice for fans in the UK, Rachel Brookes tells Kieran Jackson about how Formula 1 is creating more pathways for women and the difference between interviewing Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen
F1 news: How Aston Martin eclipsed Mercedes and Ferrari after Fernando Alonso’s podium in Bahrain
Fernando Alonso provided the spark to Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix by finishing third on his Aston Martin debut.
The 41-year-old Spaniard fought his way past Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the closing stages to cap a brilliant drive, as Max Verstappenled home a Red Bull one-two at the front.
Lance Stroll also finished sixth - ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell - on a dream day for the Silverstone-based team.
Here, we take a look at how Aston Martin have made such an improvement in the off-season - and what they could achieve this year:
The Silverstone-based team have spent big under the leadership of billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll
