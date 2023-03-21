F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen should be ‘more gracious’ after anger in Saudi Arabia
Follow reaction to the Saudi Arabian GP which was a day to forget for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari, while Red Bull were dominant once again and Fernando Alonso poked fun at George Russell after reclaiming third place
Nico Rosberg insists Max Verstappen should be “more gracious” after the Red Bull driver failed to hide his irritation at coming second in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The reigning world champion, who won the first race of the season in Bahrain, started P15 on the grid after a drive shaft failure scuppered his qualifying on Saturday. However, the Dutchman stormed through the field in his rapid Red Bull, finishing second behind team-mate Sergio Perez.
Despite another Red Bull one-two Verstappen was unhappy in the post-race press conference, emphasising that he is “not here to finish second.” Rosberg, the 2016 world champion with Mercedes, was decidedly unimpressed by Verstappen’s reaction in light of the team’s success in Jeddah.
Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc lost his cool at his Ferrari engineer in Jeddah, Lewis Hamilton insists he has never seen a quicker car than this year’s Red Bull and Fernando Alonso poked fun at George Russell after podium swap.
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton makes astonishing Red Bull claim after Saudi Arabian GP
Lewis Hamilton said Red Bull have built the fastest Formula One car he has ever seen after Sergio Perez saw off Max Verstappen to win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Perez cantered to victory from pole position at the circuit on the Jeddah Corniche as Verstappen blasted his way from 15th to second following a mechanical failure in qualifying.
George Russell originally took third place after Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was demoted a position following a controversial post-race 10-second penalty but Alonso was reinstated in third at 1am local time following a successful appeal by Aston Martin.
Hamilton finished fifth, moving up two places from his qualifying position of seventh.
Red Bull have moved to another stratosphere this year, and their crushing one-two finish – a fortnight after they ruled the season-opener in Bahrain – will be a cause of major concern for Formula One bosses ahead of a record 23-round campaign. Red Bull have now won 12 of the last 13 races staged.
F1 news: Fred Vasseur at a loss to explain Ferrari performance
After finishing sixth and seventh in Saudi Arabia, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur insisted the team have to understand why there is such a deficit in performance to Red Bull.
He said: “The most difficult in my business after a race like this is to understand what is going well and what is not. We have positive points, but we need a step on the reliability.
“Even the first stint of the race we can be happy with, but the race was based on the last stint and clearly we did not have the pace. In the tyre management we were a bit conservative, but it’s only a matter of one or two tenths. Nothing to do with the gap we had today. We need to understand the lack of performance and it’s not the tyre management.
“When it’s not going well, we need to be clear and honest with ourselves that the pace was not what we expected.”
Ferrari are currently fourth in the Constructors’ Standings.
F1 news: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has no problem with Red Bull’s dominance
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has sided with rival Christian Horner in defending Red Bull’s dominant start to the new season.
Sergio Perez led home team-mate Max Verstappen at Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Red Bull secured their second crushing one-two finish in as many races.
Red Bull have now won 12 of the last 13 races, with Lewis Hamilton describing their machine as the fastest he has ever seen.
However, there are fears that Red Bull’s superiority could prove a turn-off for Formula One fans, undoing the sport’s dramatic surge in popularity in recent years.
But Wolff, who oversaw Mercedes’ run of eight consecutive constructors’ world championships, said: “We have had those years where we were as strong, but it is a meritocracy.
F1 news: Fernando Alonso pokes fun at George Russell after taking back third place from Mercedes driver
Fernando Alonso could not help but poke fun at George Russell on Twitter after his podium at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was reinstated.
The Aston Martin driver came home third in Jeddah on Sunday before he was hit with a 10-second time penalty shortly after the race concluding, demoting him down to fourth and seeing Russell promoted to the podium.
But Aston appealed the verdict and were successful due to ambiguity in the rulebook, meaning Alonso did ultimately secure a podium – his 100th in Formula 1 – and Russell dropped back down to fourth.
And after Russell tweeted about picking up his first trophy of the season, Alonso replied on Monday with a picture of him looking upwards into a camera, accompanied with “Hola” and a “trophy” and “back” emoji.
It is Alonso’s second third-place finish in a row, after he finished on the podium in the opening race of the season in Bahrain.
F1 news: Nico Rosberg slams Max Verstappen’s reaction to finishing second in Saudi Arabia
F1 news: Charles Leclerc’s furious Ferrari reaction on team radio reveals more frustration
Charles Leclerc hit out at Ferrari once more to underline his frustration during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The Monegasque driver finished seventh in a dramatic race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which saw Fernando Alonso belatedly reinstated to the podium after an Aston Martin appeal.
The result leaves Leclerc 38 points behind Max Verstappen after just two races of the Formula 1 season. And the 25-year-old was especially upset with his race engineer Xavier Marcos Padros after communication over strategy broke down once more for the Scuderia.
Leclerc said: “Being behind like this is really ****. I don’t know what to do!”
Padros had earlier remarked: “Try to push from Safety Car Line One. Lewis Hamilton just pitted.” And Leclerc replied: “Xavi, you need to tell me that before!”
F1 news: Why are Red Bull so quick – and can anyone stop their F1 title charge?
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Come on then, who’d have thought this was how it’d turn out already? No, really. Red Bull’s margin of victory in last year’s Constructors’ Championship was a mammoth 205 points but in 2023, that could well be surpassed. In fact, never mind surpassed: ridiculed and knocked out the park.
Just two races down and after a pair of comfortable – bordering on effortless – one-two triumphs, the gap is 49 points to Aston Martin in second. The only point Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have missed out on was the fastest lap in Bahrain. There’s 21 grand prix left; 27 races including sprints. The signs, for the rest of the pack, are nothing but scarily ominous.
There can be no doubt where most of the acclaim should be directed. Superstar designer Adrian Newey has created arguably his greatest beast yet; the RB19 was described as an evolution of 2022’s all-conquering machine and boy has that proved an underestimation.
Swap evolution for upgrade. Double upgrade. Aerodynamically supreme, as illustrated by the unstoppable surge in speed down the straights with DRS, this breed of car is lightning through the corners too. Their dominance in Saudi Arabia over the weekend was monumental: they topped all five sessions including practice.
Not that he needs an invitation, Christian Horner was basking in the prospect of his team’s greatest ever season.
F1 news: Max Verstappen irritated after finishing behind Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez
Max Verstappen could not hide his frustration after coming home second behind team-mate Sergio Perez at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The reigning world champion, after a drive shaft failure scuppered his qualifying on Saturday, started 15th on the grid but stormed through the field to finish on the podium.
It was another one-two finish for Red Bull – following up an identical result in Bahrain – but Verstappen was unhappy, insisting he is “not here to finish second.”
The Dutchman does lead the World Championship however after securing a bonus point for setting the fastest lap of the race on his final lap.
“It’s not only about the pace of the car, we need to make sure we are reliable without any issues,” he told reporters after the race in Jeddah.
