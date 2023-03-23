F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton told to make shock move to Ferrari next year

✕ Close Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

Eddie Jordan has said that “Formula 1 needs Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari” as speculation continues about the driver’s future at Mercedes team.

The seven-time world champion has endured another slow start to the season, with the team once again off the pace and struggling to match Red Bull. Hamilton is reportedly yet to commit his future to Mercedes, who he has driven for since 2013, beyond the close of the 2023 season.

The British driver has, however, indicated his desire to continue chasing the eighth Drivers’ Championship that would take him beyond Michael Schumacher as the outright most successful racer in F1 history. For that reason, former team owner Jordan believes Hamilton could be tempted to Ferrari, who could see a proven winner as an upgrade over current drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Elsewhere, Lando Norris reveals the horror detail of being robbed outside Wembley in 2021, Nico Rosberg insists Max Verstappen should be “more gracious” after the Red Bull driver showed his irritation post-race and Fernando Alonso poked fun at George Russell after podium swap.

