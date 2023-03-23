F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton told to make shock move to Ferrari next year
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 as Lewis Hamilton ponders his future at Mercedes
Eddie Jordan has said that “Formula 1 needs Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari” as speculation continues about the driver’s future at Mercedes team.
The seven-time world champion has endured another slow start to the season, with the team once again off the pace and struggling to match Red Bull. Hamilton is reportedly yet to commit his future to Mercedes, who he has driven for since 2013, beyond the close of the 2023 season.
The British driver has, however, indicated his desire to continue chasing the eighth Drivers’ Championship that would take him beyond Michael Schumacher as the outright most successful racer in F1 history. For that reason, former team owner Jordan believes Hamilton could be tempted to Ferrari, who could see a proven winner as an upgrade over current drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
Elsewhere, Lando Norris reveals the horror detail of being robbed outside Wembley in 2021, Nico Rosberg insists Max Verstappen should be “more gracious” after the Red Bull driver showed his irritation post-race and Fernando Alonso poked fun at George Russell after podium swap.
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1
F1 news: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has no problem with Red Bull’s dominance
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has sided with rival Christian Horner in defending Red Bull’s dominant start to the new season.
Sergio Perez led home team-mate Max Verstappen at Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Red Bull secured their second crushing one-two finish in as many races.
Red Bull have now won 12 of the last 13 races, with Lewis Hamilton describing their machine as the fastest he has ever seen.
However, there are fears that Red Bull’s superiority could prove a turn-off for Formula One fans, undoing the sport’s dramatic surge in popularity in recent years.
But Wolff, who oversaw Mercedes’ run of eight consecutive constructors’ world championships, said: “We have had those years where we were as strong, but it is a meritocracy.
Mercedes chief has no problem with Red Bull’s dominance
Red Bull secured their second one-two finish in as many races at the weekend in Saudi Arabia
F1 news: Lando Norris ‘put in headlock and robbed of £144,000 watch’ after Euro 2020 final
Lando Norris was put in a headlock and robbed of his £144,000 watch after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, a court heard on Monday.
The Formula 1 star, then 21, was accosted in a car park outside the stadium by two men, with one gripping him in a headlock and the other ripping the Richard Mille 67-02 designer watch – one of only five in the world – from his wrist.
Liam Williams, 25, of Bootle in Merseyside, is accused of being the man snatching the watch, with Harrow Crown Court hearing that Williams allegedly left DNA on the McLaren driver’s wrist.
Williams has pleaded not guilty to one count of robbing Norris outside Wembley on 11 July 2021, when England lost on penalties to Italy in the final of the European Championships. He appeared in court on Monday wearing a navy blue t-shirt and grey ripped jeans.
In his statement given on July 12, Norris told police he parked his orange £165,000 McLaren GT sportscar in a VIP ‘Yellow’ car park outside the stadium travelling to the game with a friend called Max.
Norris ‘put in headlock and robbed of £144,000 watch’ after Euro 2020 final
A court heard that the Formula 1 driver was accosted in a VIP car park after the match in July 2021, gripped in a headlock and his designer watch ripped from his wrist
F1 news: Why are Red Bull so quick – and can anyone stop their F1 title charge?
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Come on then, who’d have thought this was how it’d turn out already? No, really. Red Bull’s margin of victory in last year’s Constructors’ Championship was a mammoth 205 points but in 2023, that could well be surpassed. In fact, never mind surpassed: ridiculed and knocked out the park.
Just two races down and after a pair of comfortable – bordering on effortless – one-two triumphs, the gap is 49 points to Aston Martin in second. The only point Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have missed out on was the fastest lap in Bahrain. There’s 21 grand prix left; 27 races including sprints. The signs, for the rest of the pack, are nothing but scarily ominous.
There can be no doubt where most of the acclaim should be directed. Superstar designer Adrian Newey has created arguably his greatest beast yet; the RB19 was described as an evolution of 2022’s all-conquering machine and boy has that proved an underestimation.
Swap evolution for upgrade. Double upgrade. Aerodynamically supreme, as illustrated by the unstoppable surge in speed down the straights with DRS, this breed of car is lightning through the corners too. Their dominance in Saudi Arabia over the weekend was monumental: they topped all five sessions including practice.
Not that he needs an invitation, Christian Horner was basking in the prospect of his team’s greatest ever season.
Why are Red Bull so quick – and can anyone stop their F1 title charge?
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will take the plaudits but there is one man at Red Bull who deserves more praise than any other for producing what Lewis Hamilton describes as the ‘quickest car he’s ever seen’
F1 news: Nico Rosberg slams Max Verstappen’s reaction to finishing second in Saudi Arabia
Nico Rosberg insists Max Verstappen should be “more gracious” after the Red Bull driver failed to hide his irritation at coming second in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The reigning world champion, who won the first race of the season in Bahrain, started P15 on the grid after a drive shaft failure scuppered his qualifying on Saturday. However, the Dutchman stormed through the field in his rapid Red Bull, finishing second behind team-mate Sergio Perez.
Despite another Red Bull one-two Verstappen was unhappy in the post-race press conference, emphasising that he is “not here to finish second.” Rosberg, the 2016 world champion with Mercedes, was decidedly unimpressed by Verstappen’s reaction in light of the team’s success in Jeddah.
“It is not good to see,” Rosberg told Sky F1. “We were also told he skipped the team meeting [on Saturday] apparently.
“I don’t think it’s a good approach of mentality so early in the season when the team has done such a brilliant job and worked so hard. I think he could be more gracious.”
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton urged to make Ferrari switch in historic ‘swap deal’
Eddie Jordan has said that “Formula 1 needs Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari” as speculation continues about the driver’s future at Mercedes team.
The seven-time world champion has endured another slow start to the season, with the team once again off the pace and struggling to match Red Bull. Hamilton is reportedly yet to commit his future to Mercedes, who he has driven for since 2013, beyond the close of the 2023 season.
The British driver has, however, indicated his desire to continue chasing the eighth Drivers’ Championship that would take him beyond Michael Schumacher as the outright most successful racer in F1 history.
For that reason, former team owner Jordan believes Hamilton could be tempted to Ferrari, who could see a proven winner as an upgrade over current drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
“Formula 1 needs Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari and Ferrari needs Lewis Hamilton,” Jordan told OLBG. “Hamilton should look to go to another Championship-winning team, but the drama is who is going to move aside?”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies