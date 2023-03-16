F1 LIVE: Charles Leclerc already playing catch up ahead of Saudi Arabian GP
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has a grid penalty in just the second race of the 2023 season while Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes target a return to form in Jeddah this weekend
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid penalty at this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
It comes after Leclerc was forced to retire from the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix due to an engine issue, in what was an early blow to his hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for the F1 title. Fred Vasseur, the new Ferrari team principal, said following the race that he was surprised by the retirement but a further investigation has identified the problem.
Ferrari said they have been forced to fit another control electronics power unit on Leclerc’s car ahead of the second race of the season, having already replaced parts in Bahrain. Teams are only allowed to use two control electronics components per season until a penalty is triggered, which has given Leclerc an uphill battle as he looks to cut Verstappen’s early lead in the standings.
Elsewhere, F1 extends its deal with the Austrian Grand Prix until 2027, Fernando Alonso insists there’s “more to come” from Aston Martin this season while Mercedes pen a passionate open latter to their fans ahead of Jeddah this weekend.
Follow all the latest F1 news as the drivers speak to the press in Jeddah this afternoon
F1 news LIVE: London Grand Prix proposed in major redevelopment plan around Docklands
A plan for Formula 1 to stage a London Grand Prix in the east of the capital has been pitched alongside a major redevelopment plan.
The prospect of rejuvenating an area around London Docklands – with a high-speed circuit compared to Circuit Gilles Villenueve in Montreal – has been proposed by environmental group LDN Collective and consultancy firm DAR.
They state that a race could be held there as early as August 2026, with a 3.64-mile route consisting of 22 corners and an average speed of 127mph put forward.
Cars would run along London City Airport and the docks on a circuit full of long straights and chicanes.
The concept of a London Grand Prix, which has been floated previously by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, has lingered in recent years but it is understood would be in addition to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
F1 news LIVE: Red Bull chief dismisses Mercedes as contenders after just one race
Red Bull special advisor Helmut Marko believes the World Championship is already out of reach for Mercedes after an opening race to forget in Bahrain.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished fifth and seventh respectively but their W14 cars struggled for pace and were nearly a second-a-lap slower than Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in the grand prix.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said over the course of last weekend that the Silver Arrows will have to change their approach already, with their unique ‘zero-pod’ philosophy failing to produce results last year and the early signs not promising this year either.
Marko, who works alongside Christian Horner and chief designer Adrian Newey at Red Bull, dismissed his rival’s prospects in 2023 - adding that in an era of cost cap they cannot just “design two or three different cars.”
“The world championship title is out of reach for Mercedes,” Marko, 79, told French radio station RTL.
F1 news LIVE: Austrian Grand Prix to remain on F1 calendar until 2027
The Austrian Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2027 after a new deal was signed between the sport and circuit owners Red Bull. Its previous deal was set to expire after this summer.
Having returned to the schedule in 2014 after an eleven-year absence, the Austrian Grand Prix currently takes place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. This year, it will be one of six events to host the ‘sprint’ format, in which a shorter race is used on Saturday’s qualifying in order to set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc passed Max Verstappen to claim victory in 2022 with the Dutchman previously winning the race in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
The Austrian Grand Prix is part of F1’s core European circuits, along with the likes of Monaco, Spa and Monza, which are coming under increased pressure as F1 continues its global expansion.
Austrian Grand Prix to remain on F1 calendar until 2027
The showpiece European circuit will remain after a new four-year deal was signed
