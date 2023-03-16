✕ Close Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid penalty at this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It comes after Leclerc was forced to retire from the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix due to an engine issue, in what was an early blow to his hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for the F1 title. Fred Vasseur, the new Ferrari team principal, said following the race that he was surprised by the retirement but a further investigation has identified the problem.

Ferrari said they have been forced to fit another control electronics power unit on Leclerc’s car ahead of the second race of the season, having already replaced parts in Bahrain. Teams are only allowed to use two control electronics components per season until a penalty is triggered, which has given Leclerc an uphill battle as he looks to cut Verstappen’s early lead in the standings.

Elsewhere, F1 extends its deal with the Austrian Grand Prix until 2027, Fernando Alonso insists there’s “more to come” from Aston Martin this season while Mercedes pen a passionate open latter to their fans ahead of Jeddah this weekend.

Follow all the latest F1 news as the drivers speak to the press in Jeddah this afternoon