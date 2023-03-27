F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton weakness revealed ahead of Australian Grand Prix
Follow all the latest news from Formula 1 as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the grid prepare for the Australian Grand Prix this weekend
Nico Rosberg believes Lewis Hamilton can get mentally low when faced with a competitive team-mate after finishing behind George Russell at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last week.
Russell finished fourth in Jeddah, with Hamilton coming home fifth as Mercedes look likely to fall short of a title challenge once again this year with Red Bull way out in front so far. Russell also scored 35 more points last season – in his first year driving for Mercedes – than Hamilton, finishing fourth in the Driver Standings compared to Hamilton’s sixth.
And Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the World Championship in 2016 before retiring from the sport, insists 25-year-old Russell is a “future world champion” and elaborated on how Hamilton fares when faced with a battle in the same garage.
Elsewhere, Nelson Piquet has been ordered to pay damages for making racist remarks about Hamilton, Madrid has emerged as a contender to host the Spanish Grand Prix and Christian Horner dismissed the prospect of Red Bull signing Hamilton at the end of the year.
Follow the latest news from the world of Formula 1
F1 news: Nico Rosberg hints at Lewis Hamilton weakness in team-mate battle with George Russell
Nico Rosberg believes Lewis Hamilton can get mentally low when faced with a competitive team-mate after finishing behind George Russell at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last week.
Russell finished fourth in Jeddah, with Hamilton coming home fifth as Mercedes look likely to fall short of a title challenge once again this year with Red Bull way out in front so far.
Russell also scored 35 more points last season – in his first year driving for Mercedes – than Hamilton, finishing fourth in the Driver Standings compared to Hamilton’s sixth.
And Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the World Championship in 2016 before retiring from the sport, insists 25-year-old Russell is a “future world champion” and elaborated on how Hamilton fares when faced with a battle in the same garage.
“George is the ultimate test, he is a future world champion,” Rosberg told Sky F1. “It is difficult for Lewis to stay in front.
“George had an awesome season last year and that is continuing. Let’s not forget, Lewis is the best of all time, so if someone can beat George it is him.
“It is a little bit of a weakness that Lewis has that he will mentally go into this down a little bit and lose a little bit of the flow.”
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton warns Mercedes over Red Bull innovation
Lewis Hamilton insists Mercedes should not just adopt Red Bull-esque sidepods as it could make their troubled W14 car even slower.
Mercedes raised eyebrows at their 2023 car launch when they opted to persevere with their unique ‘no-sidepod’ design from last year, which saw the Silver Arrows relinquish their No 1 tag as they dropped to third in the pack behind Red Bull and Ferrari.
And the gap to Red Bull – who are the runaway team at the front currently – has grown after two races this season, with Christian Horner’s team earning a pair of one-two finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has acknowledged that a change in innovation is needed this season, with a new design in the works for the coming months, but seven-time world champion Hamilton warned his team about simply copying Red Bull’s flawless design.
“I think we have what we have and we’re going to continue to try to work on it and extract more from it, and then we’ll see how quick that can happen, or whether that’s possible with the concept we have,” Hamilton said in Jeddah at the weekend.
Lewis Hamilton warns Mercedes over Red Bull car innovation
The seven-time world champion has endured a frustrating start to the 2023 Formula 1 season with rivals Red Bull the runaway No 1 team after Bahrain and Saudi Arabia
F1 race schedule: What time is the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday?
The third race of the 2023 season, the Australian Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 31 March - Sunday 2 April at the Albert Park Circuit.
FP1 takes place at 2:30am (BST) on Friday morning, with second practice following at 6am.
After third practice at 2:30AM on Saturday morning, qualifying starts at 6am (BST) with the race on Sunday also at 6am (BST).
F1 news: Madrid to rival Barcelona as host city for F1’s Spanish Grand Prix
Madrid has emerged as a potential host of the Spanish Grand Prix after talks in the Spanish capital last week.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which will run with a reconfigured track layout this year, has hosted the Spanish GP since 1991.
While Barcelona has a contract to host the race until 2026, Madrid could become the latest illustrious city to join the calendar from that point onwards and is seen in some quarters to be the favourite.
Spain is unlikely to host more than one race a season, meaning Madrid would replace Barcelona if it were to join the ever-growing calendar.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali met with city officials last week at the opening of the F1 Exhibition in Madrid.
Madrid to rival Barcelona as host city for F1’s Spanish Grand Prix
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali met with officials in the Spanish capital last week
F1 news: Nelson Piquet ordered to pay damages for racist comments against Lewis Hamilton
Three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been ordered by a Brazilian court to pay $953,050 in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Lewis Hamilton.
Piquet twice used a racial slur when referring to Hamilton in an interview in November 2021, when commenting on the Mercedes driver’s British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.
The footage of the interview surfaced on social media last June, with Hamilton calling for action to change “archaic mindsets”. Piquet, 70, apologised to the British driver and said his comments had been mistranslated.
In another clip which surfaced later, Piquet used racist and homophobic language against Hamilton in a podcast interview when describing how Hamilton missed out on the 2016 championship to Nico Rosberg.
The charges were brought by four human rights groups, including Brazil’s National LGBT+ Alliance, which wanted Piquet to pay 10 million Brazilian Reals for alleged moral damages.
Nelson Piquet ordered to pay damages for racist comments against Lewis Hamilton
Three-time Formula One champion Piquet has been ordered to pay $953,050 after using racist and homophobic language against the British driver
F1 news: 2023 Constructors' Standings
1) Red Bull - 87 points
2) Aston Martin - 38 points
3) Mercedes - 38 points
4) Ferrari - 26 points
5) Alpine - 8 points
6) Alfa Romeo - 4 points
7) Haas - 1 point
8) Williams - 1 point
9) AlphaTauri - 0 points
10) McLaren - 0 points
F1 news - Joann Villeneuve interview: ‘You still feel the deception and the betrayal’
Exclusive by Kieran Jackson
Amid the plethora of sub-plots to emerge in Formula 1, one constant year-on-year is the often chaotic dynamic between team-mates. Even as recently as Sunday in Saudi Arabia, with a bubbling of tension between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, respect can quickly shift to animosity. One manoeuvre, one incident, one moment can change everything.
Sky’s new documentary, Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy, tells the story of Gilles Villeneuve and Didier Pironi in Formula 1. The pair were team-mates at Ferrari and, during the early stages of the 1982 season, their relationship soured. The consequences were devastating, with Canadian hero Villeneuve killed in Zolder, Belgium, after colliding with a car in qualifying as he pushed for pole above his team-mate. It was a heartbreaking, sudden end to a short tale, symbolising hostility and bitterness.
But more than anything, as Gilles’ wife Joann says in the film’s opening lines, it is a story about betrayal. A very deep betrayal.
The events of 40 years ago, having spurned numerous requests to tell the tale on the big screen, had to be addressed. The time was now for Joann and her family – including Gilles’ son, 1997 F1 world champion Jacques – to speak out.
“I have to say it brings up emotions that are not very comfortable,” Joann tells The Independent. “I always refused in the past, but this was the right time to do it.”
Joann Villeneuve interview: ‘You still feel the deception and the betrayal’
Exclusive: The story of Gilles Villeneuve’s destructive relationship with Ferrari team-mate Didier Pironi, with a heartbreaking end in 1982, is told in Sky’s new documentary Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton move to Red Bull ruled out by Christian Horner - for one reason
Christian Horner insists Red Bull won’t be moving to sign Lewis Hamilton for next year, adding that he “can’t see where we would be able to accommodate Lewis.”
Red Bull are the standout team in Formula 1 right now, having won both the Drivers and Constructors’ World Championship last year at a canter.
They have produced an even quicker car this season, earning one-two finishes in the first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, leaving their rivals for dead in qualifying and race-pace.
Yet Hamilton, whose deal at Mercedes expires at the end of the season, has not win in his last 25 races and while a fresh contract isn’t penned, rumours continue to swirl about his future in the sport.
Former team principal Eddie Jordan believes Hamilton needs to move to Ferrari, but Red Bull boss Horner ruled out signing the seven-time world champion and is satisfied with his current driver pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Lewis Hamilton move to Red Bull ruled out - for one clear reason
Hamilton’s contract at Mercedes – where he has been since 2013 – expires at the end of the 2023 season
F1 news: 2023 Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 44 points
2) Sergio Perez - 43 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 30 points
4) Carlos Sainz - 20 points
5) Lewis Hamilton - 20 points
6) George Russell - 18 points
7) Lance Stroll - 8 points
8) Charles Leclerc - 6 points
9) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
10) Esteban Ocon - 4 points
11) Pierre Gasly - 4 points
12) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
13) Alex Albon - 1 point
14) Yuki Tsunoda - 0 points
15) Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
16) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
17) Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
18) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
19) Oscar Piastri - 0 points
20) Lando Norris - 0 points
F1 news: Why are Red Bull so quick – and can anyone stop their F1 title charge?
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Come on then, who’d have thought this was how it’d turn out already? No, really. Red Bull’s margin of victory in last year’s Constructors’ Championship was a mammoth 205 points but in 2023, that could well be surpassed. In fact, never mind surpassed: ridiculed and knocked out the park.
Just two races down and after a pair of comfortable – bordering on effortless – one-two triumphs, the gap is 49 points to Aston Martin in second. The only point Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have missed out on was the fastest lap in Bahrain. There’s 21 grand prix left; 27 races including sprints. The signs, for the rest of the pack, are nothing but scarily ominous.
There can be no doubt where most of the acclaim should be directed. Superstar designer Adrian Newey has created arguably his greatest beast yet; the RB19 was described as an evolution of 2022’s all-conquering machine and boy has that proved an underestimation.
Swap evolution for upgrade. Double upgrade. Aerodynamically supreme, as illustrated by the unstoppable surge in speed down the straights with DRS, this breed of car is lightning through the corners too. Their dominance in Saudi Arabia over the weekend was monumental: they topped all five sessions including practice.
Not that he needs an invitation, Christian Horner was basking in the prospect of his team’s greatest ever season.
Why are Red Bull so quick – and can anyone stop their F1 title charge?
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will take the plaudits but there is one man at Red Bull who deserves more praise than any other for producing what Lewis Hamilton describes as the ‘quickest car he’s ever seen’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies