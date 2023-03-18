F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen eye pole in qualifying at Saudi Arabian GP
Follow third practice in Jeddah on Saturday before qualifying - Lewis Hamilton struggled on Friday and will be looking to head up the timesheet, while Max Verstappen will be striving to maintain his dominance
Max Verstappen will be eyeing another dominant weekend as the F1 paddock rolls into Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver led home a comfortable one-two for the world champions at the first race of the season in Bahrain, with Sergio Perez in second.
Fernando Alonso came home third for Aston Martin, who were the surprise package, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished fifth and seventh respectively.
Charles Leclerc - who was involved in a thrilling battle with Verstappen in Saudi last year - had to retire in Bahrain, with Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz coming home fourth. This year’s race is the third grand prix held at the lightning quick street circuit in Jeddah. Verstappen was quickest in both practice sessions yesterday, a day when Hamilton parted ways with his long-term performance coach.
Follow qualifying at the Saudi Arabian GP with The Independent - FP3 started at 1:30pm (GMT) before qualifying at 5pm.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
It comes after Leclerc was forced to retire from the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix due to an engine issue, in what was an early blow to his hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for the F1 title.
Frederic Vasseur, the new Ferrari team principal, said following the race that he was surprised by the retirement but a further investigation has identified the problem.
Ferrari said they have been forced to fit another control electronics power unit on Leclerc’s car ahead of the second race of the season, having already replaced parts in Bahrain.
Teams are only allowed to use two control electronics components per season until a penalty is triggered, which has given Leclerc an uphill battle as he looks to cut Verstappen’s early lead in the standings.
Leclerc was forced to retire from the season opener in Bahrain
F1 Fantasy: How to play in 2023 season and top tips for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
The new Formula 1 season is here - and that means F1 Fantasy is back!
The game will see millions of motor sport fans pick their fantasy selection of drivers for an imaginary $100m budget.
F1 Fantasy began five years ago and it has grown rapidly in popularity, in line with F1’s rise in popularity. The 2023 season will reward those players who are able to spot the early trends as the new season takes shape.
See below for all the rules and top tips:
EXC INTERVIEW: Jackie Stewart on a life with dyslexia and his unrelenting push for safety in Formula 1
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
There’s a scene five minutes into Jackie Stewart’s enthralling new biopic which presents, in very stark reality, the most traumatic of experiences for any student of a tender age in school. Asked to stand up in front of the class and read a passage from Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, Stewart simply couldn’t. Illustrated with an animated book dissolving into a random hotchpotch of upside-down letters, this moment encapsulates the Scot’s biggest fear as he rose to worldwide stardom. Not a crash on track. Not even the burden of fame. Simply his inability to read and write.
Near enough 70 years on, he still battles those same illiterate demons. “I still can’t read and write correctly,” he says. Forty-three times he stood on the podium in Formula 1 – on 27 occasions at the top of the tree. Yet every time, zoom in closer, and you see a man improvising.
“I still don’t know the national anthem,” he reveals. “Or the lord’s prayer. I’m an extreme dyslexic as are a whole load of other people. I left school at 15 with no education but I was good with my hands and a good mechanic. Without that, I wouldn’t have started driving with Barry Filer but it was there that the magic ride started. But it was actually just such an escape because for the first time in my life I was really good at something. At school, I was such a failure.”
Stewart, now 83, wrestling with his dyslexia is among a number of riveting topics encountered in Stewart, airing on Sky Documentaries from Friday. A 93-minute screening tells the story of one of Formula One’s most popular drivers, honing in on a career and life which was about a whole lot more than the Grand Prix victories and three World Championships. Fascinatingly, despite being produced by his son Mark, the man himself had no influence on the production, as unseen clips from the archives emerge in what he – with conviction which should not be mistaken for arrogance – describes as “the best motor racing film ever.”
F1 LIVE: F1 partners with Race Against Dementia campaign
This is a really nice move from Formula 1...
F1 LIVE: Red Bull’s Christian Horner backed to be F1 CEO over current boss Stefano Domenicali
Christian Horner has been backed to become the next CEO of Formula 1 – by the sport’s former supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
Horner, the boss at Red Bull, is the sport’s longest serving team principal having been in charge of the current world champions since 2005.
The 49-year-old executive is overseeing Red Bull’s current domination of the sport, having won both world championships at a canter last year and claiming a one-two finish at the 2023 season-opener on Sunday with Max Verstappen, the double world champion, triumphant in Bahrain.
But Ecclestone – who caused controversy last year after stating he would “take a bullet” for Russian president Vladimir Putin – insists Horner should aim for the sport’s top job next.
“If you had to pick anyone today, I’d say he [Horner] would be as good as there is,” 92-year-old Ecclestone said.
F1 LIVE: Martin Brundle evaluates Mercedes’ tough start to the F1 season
Martin Brundle believes the situation at Mercedes is visibly tense after a disappointing start to the new Formula 1 season in Bahrain.
Having produced a car similar in design to 2022’s troubled challenger – with a unique “zero-pod” approach – Toto Wolff admitted that he is set to ditch this breed of car after seeing the roughly second-a-lap deficit to Red Bull in Sunday’s grand prix.
Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in Bahrain, overtaken late on by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, and the seven-time world champion later stated that the team “did not listen” to his concerns after he recommended changes following last year’s winless season.
“It seems to me that Mercedes went the wrong way in 2022 and refuse to turn around,” Brundle said in his Sky Sports column.
“Even Lewis and Toto were openly expressing their disappointment at certain points of the weekend, and normally they only sing the praises of the teams at Brackley and Brixworth. It must be tense at the team right now, the quality is there, it just needs direction and oxygen to calm heads.”
F1 LIVE: Sky add ex-McLaren and Aston Martin strategy guru Bernie Collins to their F1 team
Sky Sports have added former McLaren and Aston Martin strategy chief Bernie Collins to their Formula 1 punditry line-up for the 2023 season.
Collins, who was a performance engineer at McLaren and head of race strategy at Aston Martin, will first feature on Sky in the paddock at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.
Sky say she will feature at other races throughout the year, as well as at Sky Studios, and is the first addition to the Sky F1 team since Johnny Herbert and Paul di Resta left in the off-season.
“I am really excited to begin this new chapter with the Sky Sports F1 team and want to thank them for the opportunity,” Collins said in a Sky press release. “After many years on the pit wall I’m keen to embrace this new role within F1 from a viewer’s perspective and enhance their experience of racing.”
Collins’ role will “help explain and demystify all things team strategy and engineering for Sky Sports F1 viewers old and new.”
F1 LIVE: FP3 DONE!
Wow! So impressive from Red Bull once again!
Max Verstappen quickest in every single practice session this weekend - and he’s six-tenths up on team-mate Sergio Perez in second with a 1:28:485.
Aston Martin are their closest competitors though, with Fernando Alonso third and Lance Stroll in fourth.
5-10: Hamilton, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Gasly, Sainz
Hamilton - in fifth - a second down on Verstappen!
F1 LIVE: 10:00 left in FP3!
It’s the Max Verstappen show once again - he’s nearly five-tenths quicker than team-mate Sergio Perez in second!
Lance Stroll is third for Aston Martin while Lewis Hamilton is fourth; nine-tenths behind the leading Red Bull.
Verstappen forced to apologise to Lando Norris, by the way, for blocking the McLaren on a hot lap. Not the first issue with traffic this weekend... could be problematic come Q1!
As for the Ferraris? Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz yet to set a time on softs for some reason or another...
F1 LIVE: 30:00 left in FP3!
Normal order resumed. Sergio Perez goes fastest on softs with a 1:29:417, while Max Verstappen is a tenth down... but on a HARD tyre! Absolutely rapid from the Dutchman!
It’s an Alpine three-four, with Pierre Gasly in third and Esteban Ocon fourth.
5-10: Russell, Albon, Hamilton, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz
Qualifying simulation laps coming right up though!
