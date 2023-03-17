F1 practice LIVE: Lewis Hamilton in need of strong early showing at Saudi Arabian GP

✕ Close Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

Max Verstappen will be eyeing another dominant weekend as the Formula 1 paddock rolls into Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton is in need of a strong showing.

Red Bull driver Verstappen led home a comfortable one-two for the world champions at the first race of the season in Bahrain, with Sergio Perez in second.

Fernando Alonso came home third for Aston Martin, who were the surprise package, while the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and George Russell finished fifth and seventh respectively. Hamilton won his last F1 race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in December 2021 - but said on Thursday that his team need six cars to retire in order to win in Saudi.

Charles Leclerc - who was involved in a thrilling battle with Verstappen in Saudi last year - had to retire in Bahrain, with Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz coming home fourth. This year’s race is the third grand prix held at the lightning quick street circuit in Jeddah.

Follow practice at the Saudi Arabian GP with The Independent - FP1 started at 1:30pm (GMT).