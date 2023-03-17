F1 practice LIVE: Lewis Hamilton in need of strong early showing at Saudi Arabian GP
Follow free practice at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit as Lewis Hamilton looks for a return to form without long-term performance coach Angela Cullen while Max Verstappen is in the cockpit despite being ill this week
Max Verstappen will be eyeing another dominant weekend as the Formula 1 paddock rolls into Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton is in need of a strong showing.
Red Bull driver Verstappen led home a comfortable one-two for the world champions at the first race of the season in Bahrain, with Sergio Perez in second.
Fernando Alonso came home third for Aston Martin, who were the surprise package, while the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and George Russell finished fifth and seventh respectively. Hamilton won his last F1 race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in December 2021 - but said on Thursday that his team need six cars to retire in order to win in Saudi.
Charles Leclerc - who was involved in a thrilling battle with Verstappen in Saudi last year - had to retire in Bahrain, with Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz coming home fourth. This year’s race is the third grand prix held at the lightning quick street circuit in Jeddah.
Follow practice at the Saudi Arabian GP with The Independent - FP1 started at 1:30pm (GMT).
F1 practice LIVE: 30:00 left in FP1...
On track for 10 minutes and he’s already top of the charts - Max Verstappen sets the fastest time.
Fernando Alonso in second, with Sergio Perez in third. All on softs!
F1 practice LIVE: 40:00 left in FP1...
We do love helmet cam!
F1 practice LIVE: 45:00 left in FP1!
Usual suspects are at the top... apart from Max Veratappen, who is yet to set a time and is currently in the pit lane!
His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is top of the timesheets, with the Ferrari pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz second and third.
Lewis Hamilton is fourth, with Alex Albon fifth. Perez on the softs, the rest on the hard tyre.
F1 practice LIVE: FP1 is underway!
Under scorching sunshine in Jeddah, first practice is underway at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix!
And a rare mistake from Red Bull straight away, as Sergio Perez gets his bearings wrong coming out of the garage... he needs to be pushed back by his team to progress down the pit lane!
One hour of running in this opening session...
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton announces shock split with performance coach
FULL STORY:
Lewis Hamilton has announced that his time working with performance coach Angela Cullen has come to an end.
The seven-time world champion has worked with physiotherapist Cullen for the last seven years, with the New Zealander by the Mercedes star’s side around the world as an integral part of his support team.
Cullen, 48, joined Hamilton’s team in 2016 and has been by his side for four of his seven world championships.
Yet suspicions were raised on Friday morning as Hamilton did not arrive in the paddock in Saudi Arabia with Cullen by his side, before the 38-year-old himself confirmed the news on Instagram.
In an emotional post, he said: “For the last seven years Angela Cullen has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her.
“So today I hope you’ll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams. Thank you for everything Ang, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you.”
Lewis Hamilton announces shock change to team in emotional farewell
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
F1 news: What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Friday 17 March
- Free Practice 1: 1:30pm
- Free Practice 2: 5pm
Saturday 18 March
- Free Practice 3: 1:30pm
- Qualifying: 5pm
Sunday 19 March
- Race: 5pm
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton ranks Mercedes’ prospects of win in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton believes three teams – Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin – will have to retire in order for Mercedes to win at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.
Mercedes, so dominant in Formula 1 from 2014-2021 with eight Constructors’ Championships, had a season to forget in 2022 as new regulations caught them out and they finished third in the standings.
The Silver Arrows endured a disastrous start in the opening race of 2023 in Bahrain, with Toto Wolff insisting they will have to ditch their unique “zero-pod” philosophy in order to be competitive again. Hamilton finished fifth, while team-mate George Russell came home a lowly seventh.
And Hamilton – who last won an F1 race at the Jeddah track in December 2021, 24 grand prix ago – admitted it was a “shock” when he first drove the W14 car last month, acknowledging that three teams are currently ahead of them.
“Once I drove the car for the first time, you start to do that [re-assess goals] with the challenges you’re facing,” the 38-year-old said.
“It’s a similar situation to last year - it’s a shock when the car isn’t where you want it to be but you have 100% faith in the people you work with. We’re not where we want to be and we need to keep working on it.
“We need the Red Bulls and Ferraris not to finish the race, maybe the Astons too, to be winning [ourselves]. It doesn’t mean we can’t catch them up...”
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes can only win in Saudi Arabia if top six cars retire
The seven-time world champion implored Mercedes to ‘make some bold decisions’ ahead of the race in Jeddah
F1 news: Red Bull’s Christian Horner backed to be F1 CEO over current boss Stefano Domenicali
Christian Horner has been backed to become the next CEO of Formula 1 – by the sport’s former supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
Horner, the boss at Red Bull, is the sport’s longest serving team principal having been in charge of the current world champions since 2005.
The 49-year-old executive is overseeing Red Bull’s current domination of the sport, having won both world championships at a canter last year and claiming a one-two finish at the 2023 season-opener on Sunday with Max Verstappen, the double world champion, triumphant in Bahrain.
But Ecclestone – who caused controversy last year after stating he would “take a bullet” for Russian president Vladimir Putin – insists Horner should aim for the sport’s top job next.
“If you had to pick anyone today, I’d say he [Horner] would be as good as there is,” 92-year-old Ecclestone said.
Red Bull’s Christian Horner backed to be F1 CEO over current boss Stefano Domenicali
Horner has been team principal at Red Bull since 2005 while Domenicali has been in charge of F1 for two years
F1 news: Lando Norris four-year anniversary...
How time flies!
