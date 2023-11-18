The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 live streams: Free link to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying online
Sky Sports broadcast live coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom and Ireland
F1’s highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix on the world-famous strip began in disastrous fashion as the first practice session had to be abandoned to fix a loose manhole cover.
F1 is returning to Vegas for the first time in 41 years for a 50-lap race around the picturesque 3.8-mile, 17-turn circuit. The race has a 10-year contract and will take place under the lights on Saturday night in Sin City.
But the first session of F1’s newest event had only been going for eight minutes before Carlos Sainz’s car stopped on the lengthy Vegas strip. Replays show his Ferrari car, at speeds of over 200mph, went over a loose drain cover before the Spaniard veered to the side and stopped the car due to substantial floor damage, and Ferrari were furious.
A red flag was thrown and, shortly afterwards, the stewards announced the session would not resume. FP2 was delayed for more than two hours and fans were sent home while the circuit was made safe, before the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Sainz topped the timings, with Max Verstappen only sixth. Lewis Hamilton came ninth.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Saturday 18 November
- Qualifying: 8am
Sunday 19 November
- Race: 6am
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of the race starts at 4:30am on Sunday morning.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Vegas on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 524 points (champion)
2) Sergio Perez - 258 points
3) Lewis Hamiton - 226 points
4) Fernando Alonso - 198 points
5) Lando Norris - 195 points
6) Carlos Sainz - 192 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 170 points
8) George Russell - 156 points
9) Oscar Piastri - 87 points
10) Lance Stroll - 63 points
11) Pierre Gasly - 62 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 46 points
13) Alex Albon - 27 points
14) Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points
16) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points
18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points
19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
20) Liam Lawson - 2 points
21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 782 points (champions)
2) Mercedes - 382 points
3) Ferrari - 362 points
4) McLaren - 282 points
5) Aston Martin - 261 points
6) Alpine - 108 points
7) Williams - 28 points
8) AlphaTauri - 21 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 16 points
10) Haas - 12 points
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
