F1 qualifying LIVE: Fernando Alonso targets shock pole at Bahrain GP – lap times, stream and results
Follow live updates from the first qualifying session of the 2023 Formula 1 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso continued his and Aston Martin’s impressive form at the Bahrain Grand Prix as he edged out world champion Max Verstappen in final practice.
The 41-year-old double world champion, fastest in Sakhir on Friday, topped the time sheets again ahead of qualifying later on Saturday. Alonso saw off world champion Verstappen by just 0.005 seconds with Sergio Perez a tenth back in the other Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton finished fourth ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell. On Friday, Hamilton said Mercedes were on the “wrong track” and had fallen further behind their rivals after a disappointing 2022.
The first qualifying session of the season begins at 3pm (GMT) at the Bahrain Internaional Circuit.
Follow live updates from qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix
Martin Brundle, speaking to Sky: “I’m much more excited then I was a week ago at testing when the Red Bull looked on rails.
“The thought of Alonso up there with Verstappen and Hamilton and the new boy band, very excited about that.
“Lance did put some moves on his team-mate Vettel, but Fernando will have him on the hedge if he does that! Fernando looks as strong as ever...”
Big crash in the F3 sprint race this morning!
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix: Nico Rosberg, speaking to Sky...
“I thought Mercedes made progress there. Lewis is driving better than George, I think they’ve made a step forward.
“It’s not a good sign when you change something so fundamental like the rear wing. They’ve found some progress. But it’s so hot right now, it’ll be a different setup to later. Different car mechanics - we need to see how they get on now.”
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix: Nico Rosberg, speaking to Sky...
“What a story. Fernando Alonso, 41 years old, in an Aston Martin, car that was nowhere last year, fighting at the front.
“It wasn’t a perfect lap for Max. Alonso has had a fantastic preparation and he’s absolutely on it. The car is beautiful out there, like it’s on rails. He’s gettting the maximum out of it...”
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix: FP3 LEADERBOARD!
1) Alonso 2) Verstappen 3) Perez
4) Hamilton 5) Leclerc 6) Russell
7) Stroll 8) Sainz 9) Piastri
10) Gasly 11) Ocon 12) Zhou
13) Norris 14) Magnussen 15) Hulkenberg
16) Tsunoda 17) Bottas 18) Sargeant
19) Albon 20) De Vries
