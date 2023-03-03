F1 news LIVE: Bahrain practice lap times, results and updates
Follow times in free practice as Bahrain Grand Prix weekend gets underway on Friday and the 2023 F1 season gets underway
Lewis Hamilton has hit back at Damon Hill and Jenson Button by telling them he is a “fighter” – and insists he will not retire from Formula 1.
Speaking on the eve of the opening round in Bahrain on Sunday – where Hamilton has already conceded Mercedes will start on the back foot – the seven-time world champion scoffed at suggestions this could be his 17th and final campaign on the grid.
Elsewhere, Aston Martin have confirmed that Lance Stroll will participate in this weekend’s Formula 1 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix having missed testing last week due to a wrist injury.
First practice started on Friday at 11:30am (GMT), with FP2 later at 3:00pm (GMT) as the first race weekend of the 2023 season begins - see race weekend times here.
Follow live updates from practice at the Bahrain GP with The Independent
F1 practice - Bahrain Grand Prix: Problems for Ferrari
As for Ferrari, a slithgly unusual approach to the rear wing is giving engineers problems, with the wing waving about quite eratically out on track. They’re just looking to fix it in the garage.
Charles Leclerc in 13th and Carlos Sainz in 16th currently...
F1 practice - Bahrain Grand Prix: 30:00 LEFT!
Halfway through the session and it’s now a familiar feel already at the top - a Red Bull one-two!
Sergio Perez is six-tenths quicker than Max Veratappen - both on softs - with Fernando Alonso third, 2.1 seconds off first place (on hards)
4-10: Piasitri (S), Hamilton (M), Tsunoda (S), De Vries (S), Magnussen (S), Gasly (M), Sargeant (M)
Lance Stroll, meanwhile, has an ignition problem in his Aston Martin - but it appears to be fixed.
F1 practice - Bahrain Grand Prix: 45:00 LEFT!
15 minutes into first practice and Sergio Perez is the early pacesetter in the Red Bull with a 1:34:343.
Fernando Alonso in his quick Aston Martin is second, seven-tenths down, with Max Verstappen third.
Lewis Hamilton is in fourth, 1.119 seconds behind Perez.
5-10: Gasly, Sainz, Piastri, Leclerc, Norris, Sargeant. All on medium tyres so far.
Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, just snapped his McLaren and went off track at turn 7. All OK though.
F1 practice - Bahrain Grand Prix: We’re underway with first practice!
The cars are out on track for first practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix - the first non-test action of the 2023 season!
The Williams drivers of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant are the first drivers out on track as the last team in the pit lane and closest to the pit exit!
Plenty of cars out on track from the off here...
F1 practice - Bahrain Grand Prix: George Russell gives honest assessment of Mercedes’ chances at Bahrain Grand Prix
George Russell fears Max Verstappen’s Red Bull will be in a “league of their own” at Formula One’s opening race of the season in Bahrain.
Verstappen will start the new campaign on Sunday as the overwhelming favourite to take his third consecutive world crown after he and Red Bull impressed in testing.
Mercedes finished third in the constructors’ standings last year, but despite solving their porpoising woes, there are low expectations they will be in a position to battle at the front this weekend, and possibly this season.
Indeed, Russell, who is gearing up for his second year with Mercedes, believes his team might even have slipped behind a rejuvenated Aston Martin in the pecking order. However, the Englishman, 25, has not given up hope that the Silver Arrows will be able to haul themselves back into contention as the year progresses.
“It’s going to be a challenging weekend if we want to try and fight for that victory,” said Russell.
“It’s definitely fair to say Red Bull are in a league of their own this weekend. It will be a nice fight for second place, probably between Ferrari and Aston Martin.”
F1 practice - Bahrain Grand Prix:
Martin Brundle, speaking to Sky Sports, on the support of teams in F1 nowadays: “The teams have stablised, been around a long time now. Over 150 teams in the 72-year history have changed names or gone out of business.
“The drivers are very media savvy and social media friendly. Drive to Survive and everything we do at Sky.
“The fans get to know the drivers and team bosses much better than in the past so they can really get behind somebody.”
F1 practice - Bahrain Grand Prix: F1 2023 season predictions - World champion, surprise star, best race and more
The 2023 F1 season gets underway this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix the first of a record 23 races this year.
Max Verstappen is the favourite after his runaway success last year, while both Ferrari and Mercedes will be hoping to haul in the hefty deficit to Red Bull in 2023.
There are three rookies this year – in Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant – as well as a new race in Las Vegas, the penultimate meet of the season which ends in Abu Dhabi on 26 November.
Here are some season predictions from Formula 1 Correspondent Kieran Jackson - do you agree?
F1 practice - Bahrain Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton defiant in response to retirement talk
Lewis Hamilton has hit back at Damon Hill and Jenson Button by telling them he is a “fighter” – and insists he will not retire from Formula One.
Former world champions Hill and Button have cast doubt over Hamilton’s future as the Mercedes driver enters the final season of his £40million-a-year contract.
But speaking on the eve of the opening round in Bahrain on Sunday – where Hamilton has already conceded Mercedes will start on the back foot – the seven-time world champion scoffed at suggestions this could be his 17th and final campaign on the grid.
“Not at all,” said Hamilton when asked if he heads into the new season thinking it might be his last.
“It is ultimately people creating rumours without facts, and it is never helpful. You would have thought that they (Hill and Button) would both know me by now. I have been with Mercedes since I was 13, and last year we had a difficult year, but I am still here, and whether or not we have a difficult year this year, I will still be here.”
F1 practice - Bahrain Grand Prix: What are the weekend timings?
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Friday 3 March
- Free Practice 1: 11:30am
- Free Practice 2: 3pm
Saturday 4 March
- Free Practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 5 March
- Race: 3pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying live on Sky Sports Main Event too, as is most of the race on Sunday.
Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at at 7:30pm (GMT) on Saturday and for the race at 9pm on Sunday.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
F1 practice - Bahrain Grand Prix
The drivers have arrived at the Bahrain International Circuit ahead of free practice today!
How will Max Verstappen fare after a strong testing period? And can Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes surprise a few people with a strong showing?
The action gets underway in 30 minutes time!
