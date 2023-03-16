F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen skips media day in Saudi Arabia due to health issue
Red Bull driver Verstappen was expected to be present in Jeddah on Thursday for media interviews but is yet to arrive in Saudi Arabia
Max Verstappen has cancelled his media commitments at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix because of a stomach illness.
The double world champion, who dominated Formula One’s season-opening race in Bahrain a fortnight ago, said he has been battling with the bug this week. However, he expects to be in his Red Bull for practice in Jeddah on Friday.
“Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug,” wrote the Dutchman, 25, on Twitter. “Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won’t be on the track until Friday.”
Elsewhere, F1 extends its deal with the Austrian Grand Prix until 2027, Fernando Alonso insists there’s “more to come” from Aston Martin this season while Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid penalty this weekend in Jeddah.
Follow all the latest F1 news as the drivers speak to the press in Jeddah this afternoon
F1 news: Lando Norris ‘will be thinking’ about move to Ferrari or Red Bull
McLaren’s Lando Norris may already be thinking about a move to Ferrari or Red Bull, Karun Chandhok believes. Norris came home last of the 17th finishers in Bahrain after pitting six times during the course of an issue-plagued race.
It represented a disappointing start to the season for the 23-year-old, tipped as a potential future world champion but yet to achieve a victory in the sport.
Sky Sports’ analyst Chandhok thinks that Norris could be looking at potential destinations that may give him a better chance of fulfilling his ambitions.
“I tell you who will be thinking about a move to Ferrari or Red Bull is young Lando Norris,” Chandhok said on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.
“Looking at where they’re [McLaren] at, and we were talking before the season of McLaren locking him in and Zak [Brown] doing an amazing job of contracting him [Norris] in for that four-year period.”
F1 news LIVE - ‘A demon comes out’: Esteban Ocon revealed as ‘not extremely popular’ among F1 drivers
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon has been branded as ‘not extremely popular’ among F1 drivers because of his behaviour while racing.
He often appears as one of the nicest people in the sport when away from the track, with Sky Sports’ Naomi Schiff saying that “he’s so friendly, always got a smile on his face, always says hello”.
However, she added that “amongst the drivers, he’s not extremely popular and I think that’s because of his on-track behaviours. That helmet comes on and a demon comes out”.
Speaking during the Bahrain Grand Prix race weekend, Schiff was joined by Nico Rosberg, the 2016 World Champion. He said that Ocon “really loves to get his elbows out with his teammates and he’s loved colliding with his teammates in the past”.
Ocon’s new Alpine teammate is fellow Frenchman Pierre Gasly. The two reportedly have a less-than-friendly relationship, and Rosberg is clearly looking forward to seeing them race together.
Esteban Ocon revealed as ‘not extremely popular’ among F1 drivers
It has been reported that the Frenchman may be an unpopular figure because of his on-track behaviour
F1 news: Formula 1 accused of ‘enabling violence and bloodshed’ by racing in Saudi Arabia
Formula 1 is once again coming under increased scrutiny for staging races in countries with poor human rights records after the brother of a man executed in Saudi Arabia last year insisted the sport’s silence “enables violence and bloodshed.”
A fortnight after staging the opening race of the 2023 season in Bahrain, F1 returns to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – a country where there have been 13 executions in the last two weeks.
Last year, 81 men were executed in one day shortly before the grand prix, with 41 from the Shia minority who had taken part in protests calling for greater political participation, according to the United Nations.
One of those men was Mustafa al-Kjayyat and his brother, Yasser al-Khayyat, insists that F1 is being used as a “tool to sportswash Saudi abuses”, in a letter seen by The Guardian addressed to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
“They use the spectacle of this sporting championship to distract from the murder of my brother and hundreds of others,” he wrote. “The grand prix carrying on as normal, without even mentioning the atrocities that have just been committed on that same soil, legitimises these heinous crimes.
“Silence is complicity. It is how the regime gets away with its atrocities and suppresses calls for democratic reforms. If you truly want Formula One to be an agent for change, rather than a tool to ‘sportswash’ Saudi abuses, please end Formula One’s silence.”
Formula 1 accused of ‘enabling violence and bloodshed’ by racing in Saudi Arabia
The brother of a man executed in Saudi Arabia last year has written to F1 boss Stefano Domenicali about the sport “legitimising heinous crimes”
F1 news: Red Bull’s Christian Horner backed to be F1 CEO over current boss Stefano Domenicali
Christian Horner has been backed to become the next CEO of Formula 1 – by the sport’s former supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
Horner, the boss at Red Bull, is the sport’s longest serving team principal having been in charge of the current world champions since 2005.
The 49-year-old executive is overseeing Red Bull’s current domination of the sport, having won both world championships at a canter last year and claiming a one-two finish at the 2023 season-opener on Sunday with Max Verstappen, the double world champion, triumphant in Bahrain.
But Ecclestone – who caused controversy last year after stating he would “take a bullet” for Russian president Vladimir Putin – insists Horner should aim for the sport’s top job next.
“If you had to pick anyone today, I’d say he [Horner] would be as good as there is,” 92-year-old Ecclestone said.
Red Bull’s Christian Horner backed to be F1 CEO over current boss Stefano Domenicali
Horner has been team principal at Red Bull since 2005 while Domenicali has been in charge of F1 for two years
F1 news LIVE: Charles Leclerc faces further title blow with Saudi Arabian Grand Prix grid penalty
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
It comes after Leclerc was forced to retire from the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix due to an engine issue, in what was an early blow to his hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for the F1 title.
Frederic Vasseur, the new Ferrari team principal, said following the race that he was surprised by the retirement but a further investigation has identified the problem.
Ferrari said they have been forced to fit another control electronics power unit on Leclerc’s car ahead of the second race of the season, having already replaced parts in Bahrain.
Teams are only allowed to use two control electronics components per season until a penalty is triggered, which has given Leclerc an uphill battle as he looks to cut Verstappen’s early lead in the standings.
Charles Leclerc faces further title blow with Saudi Arabian Grand Prix grid penalty
Leclerc was forced to retire from the season opener in Bahrain
F1 news: Can Mercedes even build a ‘Plan B’ car in time to salvage season?
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Never mind waiting for the first race of the Formula 1 season. A weekend of testing, three practice sessions and qualifying in Bahrain has told Toto Wolff everything he needed to know.
No sandbagging. No magic fix. No hiding. Mere hours into the 2023 campaign the Mercedes boss – once the unflappable executive titan of the sport – cut a despondent figure speaking to the press in the late hours on Saturday. Acknowledging that his team’s persistence, bordering on stubbornness, had been a mistake, he revealed a change of tack is already in the pipeline.
Speaking after George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth and seventh respectively, the Austrian stated: “I don’t think that this package is going to be competitive eventually.
“We gave it our best go over the winter and now we all just need to regroup, sit down with the engineers, be totally non-dogmatic and ask what is the development direction we want to pursue in order to be able to win races.”
As sporting U-turns go, this is pretty seismic. Race weekend No 1 of 23: rip it up and start over.
Can Mercedes even build a ‘Plan B’ car in time to salvage season?
Toto Wolff insists Mercedes need to change their approach already after falling behind Aston Martin at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix – yet at what point could a ‘Plan B’ car realistically come to fruition?
F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen misses media day in Saudi Arabia
Max Verstappen has cancelled his media commitments at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix because of a stomach illness.
The double world champion, who dominated Formula One’s season-opening race in Bahrain a fortnight ago, said he has been battling with the bug this week.
“Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug,” wrote the Dutchman, 25, on Twitter.
“Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won’t be on the track until Friday.”
F1 news LIVE: Nico Rosberg doesn’t hold back in damning verdict of Mercedes after Bahrain GP
Nico Rosberg insists Mercedes’ car concept is “in a river” as the team reveal they are set to change course just one race into the new Formula 1 season.
Mercedes decided to stick with their unique ‘no-sidepod’ design this year despite a troubled 2022 in which they only won a single race and finished third in the Constructors’ Championship.
However, after a tricky testing period, the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix saw Mercedes lose around a second-a-lap compared to the victorious Red Bulls out in front, while a rejuvenated Aston Martin also had more pace than Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
As such, team boss Toto Wolff says the team will have to change their philosophy if they want to be competitive and Rosberg – who won his World Championship in 2016 with Mercedes before retiring – has concerns about how quickly Mercedes can reverse their fortunes in an era of cost-cap.
The 2023 budget cap is set at £111m.
Nico Rosberg doesn’t hold back in damning verdict of Mercedes after Bahrain GP
Mercedes struggled at the season-opening race and Toto Wolff says they will have to alter their car philosophy already
F1 news: What makes Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner tick?
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
When Netflix first premiered Drive to Survive in 2019, an attempt by Formula 1’s new owners Liberty to broaden the sport’s murky horizon, the onus was on your Hamiltons, your Vettels and your Verstappens to haul in that untapped audience. Like any serial drama, you need a protagonist. But there can only be one star of the show.
Little did people think it’d be Guenther Steiner.
“It’s all about the underdog story,” the 57-year-old tells The Independent, when asked why the Haas-centred episodes have the viewers at peak excitement upon the release of each show. A show, he is eager to add, he does not watch.
More below:
Guenther Steiner interview: What makes star of Drive to Survive tick?
The popular Haas team principal speaks to Kieran Jackson about his rise to fame, why he has no regrets about signing Nikita Mazepin and how he keeps his feet firmly planted on the ground
F1 news LIVE: Mercedes issue rallying cry in open letter to fans ahead of Saudi Arabian GP
Mercedes vowed they “won’t panic or make knee-jerk reactions” as they look to recover from their miserable start to the new Formula One season.
Lewis Hamilton was fifth and team-mate George Russell seventh in the season-opening race in Bahrain as Mercedes trailed home well adrift of Red Bull, who claimed a one-two through Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Both Hamilton and Russell finished more than 50 seconds behind winner Verstappen, who made an ominous start to his bid for a third successive title and raised further questions as to whether the Silver Arrows – who won a record eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships up until 2021 – can mount a challenge this year.
Hamilton complained before the race that his team were on the “wrong track” and on Wednesday the seven-time world champion said that Mercedes had ignored him over the development of their 2023 car.
With the team now preparing for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Mercedes on Saturday published an open letter to fans admitting they had been “hurt” by their showing in Bahrain while also issuing a rallying cry to all supporters.
Mercedes issue rallying cry in open letter to fans ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
At the opening race of the season in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and team-mate George Russell seventh, more than 50 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies