Max Verstappen has cancelled his media commitments at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix because of a stomach illness.

The double world champion, who dominated Formula One’s season-opening race in Bahrain a fortnight ago, said he has been battling with the bug this week. However, he expects to be in his Red Bull for practice in Jeddah on Friday.

“Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug,” wrote the Dutchman, 25, on Twitter. “Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won’t be on the track until Friday.”

Elsewhere, F1 extends its deal with the Austrian Grand Prix until 2027, Fernando Alonso insists there’s “more to come” from Aston Martin this season while Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid penalty this weekend in Jeddah.

Follow all the latest F1 news as the drivers speak to the press in Jeddah this afternoon