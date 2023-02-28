✕ Close Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team Reveals the AMR23 - Lance Stroll, Driver

Fernando Alonso insists Aston Martin could be right up there with Ferrari - maybe even beating the Scuderia - this season after an impressive peformance at testing. Aston were the success story of the three-day test in Bahrain and are optimistic about competing for podiums in 2023 ahead of the first race of the new season this weekend.

“On the last test day, for example, we did a race simulation,” Alonso said. “Then we did 57 laps, the same thing we are going to do this week in Bahrain. We put fuel in for those 57 laps and did the full race with the full set-up, even changing tyres. At the same time, Ferrari were doing the same simulation as us with the same fuel, same stops and we were faster than them.”

Meanwhile, Formula 1 has teamed up with Tottenham Hotspur to build a state-of-the-art indoor go-kart track below the Premier League team’s spectacular 60,000-seater stadium.

The venue – which will be built below the stadium’s iconic single-tier South Stand – will be the world’s first in-stadium electric karting facility when it opens in autumn 2023 and will be the longest indoor track in London. There will be separate tracks for adults and juniors, making the venue a potential future host for national karting championship races, having been accredited by the National Karting Association.

Also, Damon Hill believes that Lewis Hamilton may already be considering retirement as the seven-time world champion’s contract stand-off with Mercedes continues.

