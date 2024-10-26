F1 Mexico Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying times and updates as Lando Norris battles Max Verstappen for pole
F1 live updates from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as Verstappen bids to strengthen his position against Norris, with McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari locked in a three-way battle for the constructors’ title
The F1 season resumes in Mexico City this weekend, following the highly contentious battle in Austin between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, who has won five of the last six races here.
The Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez hosts the Mexican Grand Prix in round 20 of the 2024 season with plenty up for grabs across the final five races.
Charles Leclerc produced a sensational drive to claim victory at the US Grand Prix with Ferrari impressing with a one-two thanks to Carlos Sainz.
The Scuderia are contending a fierce battle with McLaren and Red Bull for the constructors’ championship, with qualifying set to be vital here. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will bid to banish a nightmare weekend last time out in Texas.
Mexico Grand Prix 2024 - Qualifying updates
End of Q2
A thrilling finale to Q2 then after Tsunoda’s crash into the wall.
Norris is still fastest, but Max is close behind...
The start of Q3 will be delayed, the marshals are out and bidding to quickly fix the barriers at Turn 12.
Top 10 after Q2
1) Lando Norris, McLaren
2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5) George Russell, Mercedes
6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7) Alex Albon, Williams
8) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
9) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
10) Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Eliminated after Q2: Tsunoda, Lawson, Alonso, Stroll, Bottas.
Mexico Grand Prix 2024 - Qualifying updates
Into the final minute of Q2...
They’re queueing up! But my goodness, RED FLAG!
Tsunoda is in the wall! Not only is he now out, but teammate Lawson and Aston Martin’s Alonso and Stroll are also out. Bottas eliminated too.
Tsunoda lost it on the way in through the back end. The issue started when locking out the front. “Yeah [I’m OK], sorry.”
1. Norris, 2. Verstappen, 3. Sainz, 4. Leclerc, 5. Russell
Elimination zone: Tsunoda, Lawson, Alonso, Stroll, Bottas.
Mexico Grand Prix 2024 - Qualifying updates
2 mins to go in Q2
Lando has landed four poles in the last five races. Max on the front row in his last two races though. Crucially, without Piastri, McLaren is understrength in their battle against Red Bull.
“I’m struggling a lot with the pace,” Perez says after his Q1 exit. “Tomorrow is very important to maximise the day, score some points, it will be a tremendous effort. But it’ll be very difficult.”
1. Norris, 2. Verstappen, 3. Russell, 4. Hamilton, 5. Albon
Elimination zone: Magnussen, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Bottas and Leclerc...
Mexico Grand Prix 2024 - Qualifying updates
5 mins to go in Q2
Lando is purple through S1 and S2... Gaining on Max, he’s two tenths up on his quickest Q1 time and tops the standings.
No time set by Leclerc yet, remember. At turn two he was a little bit cheeky, no contest there on the replays.
1. Norris, 2. Verstappen, 3. Russell, 4. Hamilton, 5. Sainz
Mexico Grand Prix 2024 - Qualifying updates
8 mins to go in Q2
New tyres for Max! “The rear tyres were a bit tricky in sector two... Low grip!”
Leclerc has had his lap time deleted, he went over the white line.
Magnussen trying to reach Q3 for the first time. The Haas locking up well, staying within the track limits.
1. Verstappen, 2. Sainz, 3. Albon, 4. Magnussen, 5. Hulkenberg
Mexico Grand Prix 2024 - Qualifying updates
Q2 is underway! 11 mins to go...
Well then, that was quite remarkable, poor old Checo and Piastri will be livid, what on earth happened for the McLaren between FP3 and Q1, disaster!
Just 15 drivers left...
Piastri: “It just went off in turn 12, got beached on the curb, that was it. It’s very frustrating to make that mistake.
“It was about a second. It’s a tricky circuit, it wasn’t down to being tricky, I just made a very poor mistake, that was it.
“We had a similar position for Lando last year, I’ll do my homework how he went through the field and try and do the same.”
Mexico Grand Prix 2024 - Qualifying updates
Q1
Norris tops the session, edging out Sainz by 0.273 seconds.
Piastri, Perez, Colapinto, Ocon and Zhou all OUT!
The McLaren driver really suffered there, an absolute shocker after topping FP3.
Mexico Grand Prix 2024 - Qualifying updates
End of Q1
Can Piastri get out of the bottom five? He does, up to 14th, but it might not be enough.
Sergio Perez back down in the bottom five, it’s a dismal outing for the Red Bull star. Piastri is out too! Shocking!
Colapinto, Piastri, Perez, Ocon and Zhou are currently out... Can Stroll survive? He does!
Checo’s radio? “****!” You don’t need to hear what that bleep was to understand the context. Disaster for the Mexican.
1. Norris, 2. Sainz, 3. Verstappen, 4. Leclerc, 5. Magnussen
Mexico Grand Prix 2024 - Qualifying updates
4 mins to go in Q1
This could come down to the last drivers over the line.
McLaren going again on the soft tyres, it could be tight for a lot of drivers here. Piastri struggling once again, this is a stunner from FP3 to Q1...
Russell: “Are we safe?” Mercedes are blunt, “negative”.
Russell, incredulous, replies again: “Negative?” This will be tense, just over three minutes remaining.
Piastri in trouble? How much fuel does he have left? “That lap is deleted for track limits”.
1. Norris, 2. Verstappen, 3. Gasly, 4. Hülkenberg, 5. Albon
Mexico Grand Prix 2024 - Qualifying updates
6 mins to go in Q1
The stadium section of this track is quite spectacular and Alonso jumps up into the top five briefly.
“Yes, I cannot brake for low speed mate,” Perez says on the Red Bull radio. The track is producing a wild Q1, is anybody safe?
1. Verstappen, 2. Gasly, 3. Hülkenberg, 4. Norris, 5. Tsunoda
