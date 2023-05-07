F1 Miami Grand Prix LIVE: Latest updates and standings as Sergio Perez starts on pole
Follow live Formula 1 race updates as Sergio Perez starts on pole in Miami with championship leader Max Verstappen and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton way down the order
Sergio Perez took a surprise pole position for the Miami Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s late crash resulted in a red flag to leave Max Verstappen ninth on the grid – while Lewis Hamilton endured another sobering evening in his unruly Mercedes.
Fernando Alonso joins Perez on the front row following another impressive display by the evergreen Spaniard, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz third.
Kevin Magnussen qualified fourth for Haas ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Russell. Leclerc, who broke his rear wing in the accident at Turn 8, qualified seventh.
Hamilton ended Q2 in P13, an eye-watering 1.1 seconds off the pace and two tenths down on team-mate Russell. Hamilton, who returned to the pits shaking his head, took aim at Mercedes for leaving him with too much to do at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Follow live Miami GP updates with The Independent - the race starts at 8:30pm (BST).
How can I watch the Miami Grand Prix on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 7pm (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the race early on Monday morning at 1:25am. Race highlights will also air at 9:30am on Monday morning.
Lewis Hamilton would be taking gamble by leaving Mercedes, says former rival
Lewis Hamilton has been warned by former rival Felipe Massa that it will be a gamble to leave Mercedes.
Hamilton’s contract with the Silver Arrows is up for renewal at the end of the year. It is expected that the 38-year-old will extend his stay with the team which has carried him to six of his record-equalling seven world championships.
However, Mercedes’ indifferent start to the new campaign has led some to question as to whether Hamilton could shop around, with Ferrari a possible destination.
Full quotes below:
Lewis Hamilton would be taking gamble by joining Ferrari, says former rival
Hamilton’s deal with Mercedes - where he’s won six of his seven titles - is up for renewal at the end of 2023
What is the starting grid for the Miami Grand Prix?
1) Sergio Perez
2) Fernando Alonso
3) Carlos Sainz
4) Kevin Magnussen
5) Pierre Gasly
6) George Russell
7) Charles Leclerc
8) Esteban Ocon
9) Max Verstappen
10) Valtteri Bottas
11) Alex Albon
12) Nico Hulkenberg
13) Lewis Hamilton
14) Zhou Guanyu
15) Nyck de Vries
16) Lando Norris
17) Yuki Tsunoda
18) Lance Stroll
19) Oscar Piastri
20) Logan Sargeant
F1 Miami Grand Prix race
Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the Miami Grand Prix with The Independent!
It was an intriguing qualifying session on Saturday, with Sergio Perez claiming pole after Charles Leclerc’s late crash forced a late red flag. That means World Championship leader Max Verstappen only starts 9th on the grid!
Could be worse, mind. Lewis Hamilton is four spots back in 13th, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell in sixth. Perez is joined on the front row by Fernando Alonso, with Carlos Sainz in third and Kevin Magnussen a surprise name in fourth!
We’ll have all the build-up right here ahead of lights out at 8:30pm (BST)!
