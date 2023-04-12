F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton’s bold Red Bull remark disputed by Max Verstappen
Follow all the latest F1 news as Max Verstappen responds to Lewis Hamilton’s claim, Guenther Steiner reveals why he dropped Mick Schumacher and we look ahead to a potential change of format in Azerbaijan
Lewis Hamilton’s statement that this year’s Red Bull car is the “fastest he’s ever seen” has been dismissed by Max Verstappen.
Red Bull have won three out of three races to open up the 2023 season, with Verstappen victorious in Bahrain and Australia and Sergio Perez triumphant in Saudi Arabia. In all three grand prix, the RB19 has been rapid and in some cases a second-a-lap quicker than the rest of the field.
This led Hamilton to state after the race in Jeddah last month that he’s “never seen a car so fast”, adding: “When we [Mercedes] were fast, we weren’t that fast. That’s the fastest car I’ve seen compared to the rest.” Yet double world champion Verstappen, while unbothered by the comparison, believes last year’s world champions are yet to create an aura of dominance like Mercedes did during 2014-2021, when they won eight straight Constructors’ titles.
Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc has urged fans not to gather outside his home in Monaco, Felipe Massa insists he is assessing his options regarding the 2008 World Championship won by Hamilton, and Guenther Steiner reveals why he dropped Mick Schumacher.
George Russell compares new Mercedes car to ‘lame horse’
Mercedes driver George Russell has compared driving the W14 Mercedes car to riding a “lame horse”, in a recent interview with the German publication Bild.
For the second successive year, Mercedes’ car hasn’t been up to scatch; the team went into panic mode after the first race of the season in Bahrain in March, where they found themselves six-tenths away from pole position. Russell finished P7 and his teammate Lewis Hamilton finished P5.
Team principal Toto Wolff admitted they had followed the wrong development path with the W14 and changes were swiftly implemented. Performances improved in the next two races, with Russell just finishing outside podium places in the Saudi Arabia race and Hamilton finishing the Melbourne GP in P2.
Russell said that comfort, rather than speed, is the issue with the W14.
“It is comparable to riding a horse. A Mercedes is a faster horse than a Williams. Riding a horse from A to B and it doesn’t zig is like sitting in a Formula 1 car that suits your driving style. One merges into another,” he said.
Charles Leclerc pleads with fans not to gather outside his home in Monaco
Charles Leclerc has urged supporters not to gather outside his home in Monaco, insisting there is a “boundary that should not be crossed.”
The Ferrari star, who is from Monaco and still lives in the principality, posted a stern warning on his Instagram story after his address became public online, with fans gathering beneath his apartment and ringing his doorbell.
“Hey everyone, for the past few months, my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell, and asking for pictures and autographs,” Leclerc said.
“While I’m always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house.
“I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won’t be coming downstairs if you visit my home.”
Mick Schumacher crash on ‘slow lap’ in Japan was final straw, says Guenther Steiner
Gunether Steiner has revealed that a crash on a ‘slow lap’ in Japan last October was the final straw as he dropped Mick Schumacher from a race seat at Haas.
Schumacher joined Haas as a rookie in 2021 but only scored his first points last year at Silverstone as he struggled for consistency, particularly in 2022 compared to team-mate Kevin Magnussen.
The 24-year-old, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, also cost his team a lot of money in repairs after high-cost shunts in Saudi Arabia and Monaco.
But it was a crash on an ‘in-lap’ at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka - costing $700,000 - which sent team boss Steiner over the edge, as he reveals in his new book Surviving to Drive.
“It happened on the f****** in-lap,” Steiner said.
