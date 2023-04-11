F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen responds to Lewis Hamilton claim about Red Bull speed
Follow all the latest F1 news as Max Verstappen responds to Lewis Hamilton’s claim, Guenther Steiner reveals why he dropped Mick Schumacher and we look ahead to a potential change of format in Azerbaijan
Lewis Hamilton’s statement that this year’s Red Bull car is the “fastest he’s ever seen” has been dismissed by Max Verstappen.
Red Bull have won three out of three races to open up the 2023 season, with Verstappen victorious in Bahrain and Australia and Sergio Perez triumphant in Saudi Arabia. In all three grand prix, the RB19 has been rapid and in some cases a second-a-lap quicker than the rest of the field.
This led Hamilton to state after the race in Jeddah last month that he’s “never seen a car so fast”, adding: “When we [Mercedes] were fast, we weren’t that fast. That’s the fastest car I’ve seen compared to the rest.” Yet Verstappen, while unbothered by the comparison, believes last year’s world champions are yet to create an aura of dominance like Mercedes did during 2014-2021, when they won eight straight Constructors’ titles.
Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc has urged fans not to gather outside his home in Monaco, Felipe Massa insists he is assessing his options regarding the 2008 World Championship won by Hamilton, and Guenther Steiner reveals why he dropped Mick Schumacher.
Follow all the latest F1 news with The Independent
Max Verstappen scathing of F1 rules after Lewis Hamilton overtake
Having lost first place to George Russell at the start of Sunday’s chaotic and entertaining race in Melbourne, Verstappen then dropped to third after Hamilton bolted down the inside of the Red Bull at turn 3 at Albert Park.
Verstappen was quick to express his unhappiness with the move over team radio, insisting he was “ahead at the apex” and the Brit “pushed him off track.”
The Dutchman eventually propelled past Hamilton anyhow, and took the chequered flag in first place despite a hectic finale, but still voiced his displeasure at the incident after the race.
“From my side, I just tried to avoid contact,” he said. “It’s quite clear in the rules what you’re allowed to do on the outside, but clearly it’s not followed.”
Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who finished second for Mercedes’ first podium of the season, unsurprisingly disagreed with Verstappen’s assessment of the incident.
“I thought [the move] was pretty decent,” Hamilton told the media in Melbourne afterwards.
“He braked early and I braked late and I was fully up the inside and I think we both left space for each other. I didn’t run him off the road and he didn’t turn in on me. So we didn’t touch and that’s racing.”
Max Verstappen scathing of F1 rules after Lewis Hamilton overtake
Hamilton passed Verstappen on lap one to take second place at the Australian GP, a race the Dutchman eventually won
Michael Schumacher update as former Ferrari boss states: ‘That accident had consequences’
Jean Todt has reiterated calls for privacy for Michael Schumacher and his family as he continues his ongoing recovery from a skiing accident.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.
His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the nine years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.
Former Ferrari boss Todt has a close relationship with the Schumacher family, revealing last year he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions and insisting the 54-year-old is in the “best of hands… surrounded by people who love him.”
Now, speaking to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Todt dismissed the notion that various people know about Schumacher’s health and called for people to respect the family’s privacy.
More below:
Michael Schumacher update as ex-Ferrari boss states: ‘That accident had consequences’
Schumacher, a seven-time F1 world champion, has not been seen publicly since a horrific skiing accident in December 2013 but Jean Todt regularly visits the German
Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 title under threat as Felipe Massa assesses legal options
Felipe Massa has sensationally revealed he is looking into legal options to overturn the result of the 2008 Formula 1 World Championship – won by Lewis Hamilton.
The Brazilian driver, then racing for Ferrari, missed out on that year’s title by a single point in dramatic circumstances at the final race in Brazil as Hamilton – then driving for McLaren - claimed the point he needed on the final lap in wet conditions.
Yet new remarks, by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, on that year’s infamous ‘Crashgate’ scandal in Singapore has encouraged Massa to assess all his potential options as to whether the Championship result could be overturned, 15 years on.
Massa, now 41, stated: “I intend to study the situation, study what the laws say and the rules. We have to have an idea of what is possible to do.”
More detail below:
Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 title under threat as Felipe Massa assesses legal options
Massa missed out on the 2008 World Championship by a single point to Hamilton but new remarks surrounding that year’s infamous ‘Crashgate’ scandal have come to light
Lewis Hamilton’s astonishing claim about Red Bull pace dismissed by Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton’s statement that this year’s Red Bull car is the “fastest he’s ever seen” has been dismissed by Max Verstappen.
Red Bull have won three out of three races to open up the 2023 season, with Verstappen victorious in Bahrain and Australia and Sergio Perez triumphant in Saudi Arabia.
In all three grand prix, the RB19 has been rapid and in some cases a second-a-lap quicker than the rest of the field.
This led Hamilton to state after the race in Jeddah last month that he’s “never seen a car so fast”, adding: “When we [Mercedes] were fast, we weren’t that fast. That’s the fastest car I’ve seen compared to the rest.”
Yet double world champion Verstappen, while unbothered by the comparison, believes last year’s world champions are yet to create an aura of dominance like Mercedes did during 2014-2021, when they won eight straight Constructors’ titles.
More below:
Lewis Hamilton’s astonishing claim about Red Bull pace dismissed by Max Verstappen
Hamilton insists this year’s Red Bull is quicker than any of his Championship-winning Mercedes cars but Verstappen says that’s ‘not correct’
Ferrari appeal against Carlos Sainz penalty at Australian Grand Prix
Ferrari have lodged an appeal against Carlos Sainz’s five-second penalty at the Australian Grand Prix.
Sainz was punished after he collided with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in the duel for third at the opening bend following a late restart at Albert Park. After he was informed of the sanction, an emotional Sainz pleaded with his Ferrari team to instruct the stewards to reconsider their decision.
Sainz took the chequered flag in fourth, but because the race ended behind the safety car, the penalty dropped him to 12th and last. The Spaniard later described the stewards’ verdict as the “biggest Formula One disgrace for many years”.
Speaking on Thursday, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said: “You have 14 days to register the petition with the FIA. We have done that in time.
“The hearing could be at the next race in Baku [on April 30] or before. We would prefer to do it before.”
Ferrari appeal against Carlos Sainz penalty at Australian Grand Prix
The Spaniard was given a five-second penalty following a collision with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.
Christian Horner hits back at George Russell’s Red Bull comments with jab at Mercedes
Christian Horner has hit back at George Russell’s claims that Red Bull were “holding back” with a jab at Mercedes.
Russell suggested after the Australian Grand Prix that he felt that Red Bull still had more speed to come despite a dominant start to the new Formula 1 season that has seen the team take three successive race victories.
The Mercedes driver alleged that Horner’s outfit were deliberately trying to lessen their winning margins to avoid the FIA making tweaks designed to limit Red Bull’s performance.
Team principal Horner has now responded to Russell’s comment by reminding the British driver that it used to be Mercedes leading the field by a distance. A run of eight consecutive Constructors’ Championship crowns for Mercedes came to an end in 2022, Russell’s first season at the team.
“That’s very generous of him,” Horner said of Russell’s theory. “He’d know too well from his team about those kinds of advantages.”
Christian Horner hits back at George Russell’s comments with jab at Mercedes
Russell had accused Red Bull of ‘holding back’ despite taking victory at every race so far this season
George Russell compares new Mercedes car to ‘lame horse’
Mercedes driver George Russell has compared driving the W14 Mercedes car to riding a “lame horse”, in a recent interview with the German publication Bild.
For the second successive year, Mercedes’ car hasn’t been up to scatch; the team went into panic mode after the first race of the season in Bahrain in March, where they found themselves six-tenths away from pole position. Russell finished P7 and his teammate Lewis Hamilton finished P5.
Team principal Toto Wolff admitted they had followed the wrong development path with the W14 and changes were swiftly implemented. Performances improved in the next two races, with Russell just finishing outside podium places in the Saudi Arabia race and Hamilton finishing the Melbourne GP in P2.
Russell said that comfort, rather than speed, is the issue with the W14.
“It is comparable to riding a horse. A Mercedes is a faster horse than a Williams. Riding a horse from A to B and it doesn’t zig is like sitting in a Formula 1 car that suits your driving style. One merges into another,” he said.
George Russell compares new Mercedes car to ‘lame horse’
For the second successive year, Mercedes’ season has been plagued with car issues
Charles Leclerc pleads with fans not to gather outside his home in Monaco
Charles Leclerc has urged supporters not to gather outside his home in Monaco, insisting there is a “boundary that should not be crossed.”
The Ferrari star, who is from Monaco and still lives in the principality, posted a stern warning on his Instagram story after his address became public online, with fans gathering beneath his apartment and ringing his doorbell.
“Hey everyone, for the past few months, my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell, and asking for pictures and autographs,” Leclerc said.
“While I’m always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house.
“I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won’t be coming downstairs if you visit my home.”
Charles Leclerc pleads with fans not to gather outside his home in Monaco
The Ferrari star, who grew up and lives in the principality, posted online after his address became public knowledge
Mick Schumacher crash on ‘slow lap’ in Japan was final straw, says Guenther Steiner
Gunether Steiner has revealed that a crash on a ‘slow lap’ in Japan last October was the final straw as he dropped Mick Schumacher from a race seat at Haas.
Schumacher joined Haas as a rookie in 2021 but only scored his first points last year at Silverstone as he struggled for consistency, particularly in 2022 compared to team-mate Kevin Magnussen.
The 24-year-old, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, also cost his team a lot of money in repairs after high-cost shunts in Saudi Arabia and Monaco.
But it was a crash on an ‘in-lap’ at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka which sent team boss Steiner over the edge, as he reveals in his new book Surviving to Drive.
“It happened on the f****** in-lap,” Steiner said.
Mick Schumacher crash on ‘slow lap’ in Japan was final straw, says Guenther Steiner
Schumacher was dropped by Haas after two years and a final season which included high-cost shunts
Chaotic Australian Grand Prix reveals the dilemma at the heart of F1’s future
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Surely, the irony was not lost on some. An absorbing, highly-charged grand prix weekend down under started with bickering over the future of the Formula 1 race weekend. So much so in fact, amid a potential change of the sprint weekend structure, that reigning world champion Max Verstappen threatened to walk away from the sport.
By Sunday evening, with the race result finally confirmed just past 11pm in Melbourne, driver debate had turned to the throwing of red flags and the FIA’s justification for such actions. Three red flags were thrown in an action-packed race: an F1 record.
And who was present looking on, returning to the paddock for the first time since that day? That’s right, Michael Masi: the highly-criticised Australian at the helm for the Abu Dhabi controversy which concluded the 2021 season.
Masi was present at Albert Park in his new role as the chairman of the Australian Supercars series yet was spotted embracing, among others, Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley on Thursday. Needless to say, any welcome was not so warm at Mercedes.
Since that bungling of the safety car procedure, which resulted in Verstappen winning his first World Championship and Lewis Hamilton missing out on a record-breaking eighth crown, F1 has found itself in a wrangle.
More below:
Chaotic Australian Grand Prix reveals dilemma at the heart of F1’s future
A record three red flags were thrown during Sunday’s action-packed race in Melbourne, won by Max Verstappen as only 12 cars completed the 58-lap grand prix, but were they enforced for the right reasons?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies