F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari ‘match made in heaven’ amid Mercedes stand-off
Folllow all the latest news as Formula 1 returns to the United States for the first time this season, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc looking to stop Red Bull’s dominance at the Miami Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari would be a “match made in heaven” says former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan - with the seven-time Formula 1 world champion’s future still up in the air ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.
Hamilton’s contract at Mercedes expires at the end of the season and although both Hamilton and team boss Toto Wolff insists he will re-sign, no extension appears forthcoming at this stage of the season. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has also been linked with a move to Mercedes in the last week or so.
The 38-year-old has constantly been linked with a move to Ferrari throughout his 16-year career and Jordan believes the Scuderia would be Hamilton’s only potential new venture should he leave Mercedes, saying: “There’s only one place he could go to in my opinion and that is Ferrari. A guy with the talent that he is, and I think it might be a [match made] in heaven. I think Ferrari need shaking up and I think Lewis Hamilton needs shaking up, if they are going to continue.”
Elsewhere, Red Bull chief Adrian Newey reportedly signs a new contract with the team, Sergio Perez sends a warning to Max Verstappen after victory in Azerbaijan and George Russell hits back at Verstappen after their collision in Baku.
Here are the Driver Standings ahead of Miami:
1) Max Verstappen - 93 points
2) Sergio Perez - 87 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 60 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 48 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 34 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 28 points
7) George Russell - 28 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Lando Norris - 10 points
10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
George Russell rejects Max Verstappen criticism
George Russell has refused to back down after Max Verstappen was angry with the Mercedes driver following a collision in Saturday’s sprint race in Azerbaijan.
Russell overtook Verstappen to take third place on lap one of the 100km dash around the streets of Baku, but contact between the pair caused significant damage to the sidepod of Verstappen’s Red Bull, impacting his performance for the rest of the race.
Double world champion Verstappen confronted Russell immediately after the race - calling him a “d*******” - but the Brit believes he was fully entitled to make the move despite the Dutchman’s protestations.
Full story below:
‘I’m not going to hold back’: George Russell rejects Max Verstappen criticism
Verstappen angrily confronted Russell after the sprint race in Baku following contact between the pair
How Sergio Perez can take advantage of vexed Max Verstappen to win World Championship
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Beaming in the aftermath of a perfect weekend in Azerbaijan, Sergio Perez could not help but be reflective. Despite two wins from two – with Sunday’s impressive drive to first following victory in the Saturday sprint – and a mammoth 33 points from one race weekend, the so-called king of the streets is still six short of team-mate Max Verstappen in the Formula 1 world championship.
Rueful memories from a month ago in Australia loom large. A qualifying session from hell: stone cold last on the grid. A recovery drive to fifth was respectable. But in a season where Red Bull are in a league of their own, imperfect weekends can be few and far between.
Ultimately, at 33 years of age, Perez knows he will never have a better opportunity to claim a shock world title than this year. So often the bridesmaid amid Verstappen’s dominance in the last two years, there is no acceptance to acquiesce this time around.
Full piece below:
Perez can take advantage of vexed Verstappen in title race – but must do it now
Comment: Red Bull were again in a league of their own in Azerbaijan but it was Perez who took maximum points – his mastery of the streets makes the next race in Miami pivotal for his title hopes
F1 23 - when is the next F1 race of the 2023 season?
The fifth race weekend of the 2023 season, the Miami Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 5 May - Sunday 7 May.
The schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 7pm (BST) with FP2 at 10:30pm.
On Saturday, third practice takes place at 5:30pm before qualifying at 9pm (BST).
The race on Sunday has a start time of 8:30pm (BST).
Toto Wolff addresses reports linking Charles Leclerc with Mercedes move
Toto Wolff admits Charles Leclerc is on Mercedes’ ‘long-term radar’ - but moved to dismiss speculation linking the Ferrari driver with replacing Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton, who has won six of his seven world titles with Mercedes since his arrival at the team in 2013, is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
While both Hamilton and Leclerc dismissed rumours last week, Wolff addressed the speculation and was asked whether he had held any talks with the 25-year-old.
“The only time I talked with him is when we discussed where the gate is in Melbourne to board the plane,” Wolff said. “Charles is a super guy and for the long-term future someone you have to have on your radar...”
Full quotes below:
‘Someone you have to have on your radar’: Wolff addresses Leclerc-Mercedes reports
Leclerc’s contract at Ferrari expires at the end of the 2024 season but the Monegasque has been linked with replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes amid his contract stand-off
Red Bull chief ‘signs new contract’ in blow to rival F1 teams
Red Bull and chief designer Adrian Newey have reportedly agreed terms on a contract extension for the engineer to stay with the Formula 1 world champions.
Newey joined Red Bull in 2006 and has been a key part of the team’s success: first with Sebastian Vettel’s four world titles from 2010-2013 and now in the current era, with Max Verstappen having claimed two world championships.
The 64-year-old’s deal expired later this year, prompting speculation that rival teams could look to poach him but Newey has “formally committed” to the team, continuing in his role as chief technical officer.
Red Bull chief designer ‘signs new contract’ in blow to rival Formula 1 teams
Red Bull have moved to secure the future of their chief designer and architect behind their dominant 2023 car
