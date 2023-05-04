F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari ‘match made in heaven’ amid Mercedes stand-off

✕ Close Max Verstappen confronts George Russell after collision in Azerbaijan

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari would be a “match made in heaven” says former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan - with the seven-time Formula 1 world champion’s future still up in the air ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s contract at Mercedes expires at the end of the season and although both Hamilton and team boss Toto Wolff insists he will re-sign, no extension appears forthcoming at this stage of the season. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has also been linked with a move to Mercedes in the last week or so.

The 38-year-old has constantly been linked with a move to Ferrari throughout his 16-year career and Jordan believes the Scuderia would be Hamilton’s only potential new venture should he leave Mercedes, saying: “There’s only one place he could go to in my opinion and that is Ferrari. A guy with the talent that he is, and I think it might be a [match made] in heaven. I think Ferrari need shaking up and I think Lewis Hamilton needs shaking up, if they are going to continue.”

Elsewhere, Red Bull chief Adrian Newey reportedly signs a new contract with the team, Sergio Perez sends a warning to Max Verstappen after victory in Azerbaijan and George Russell hits back at Verstappen after their collision in Baku.

