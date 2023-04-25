F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and teams to vote on radical new sprint format for Baku
Follow the latest F1 news as Mercedes, Ferrari and other teams vote at a Commission meeting on Tuesday for a change in the sprint weekend format for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend
Lewis Hamilton will be among a whole field of drivers waiting with anticipation as the F1 Commission vote on Tuesday for radical changes to the sprint weekend format ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The event in Baku this weekend is the first of six scheduled sprint weekends in the 2023 season, but modifications to the schedule of play are expected to be passed by all 10 teams and the FIA.
Under the proposed new rules, qualifying for Sunday’s race would take place on Friday afternoon after first practice, with Saturday declared ‘sprint day’ with quick-fire qualifying for the sprint on Saturday morning before the shortened 100km dash in the afternoon. Sunday’s grid would not be dictated by where cars finish the sprint, as that order would be pre-determined by Friday’s ‘usual’ qualifying session.
Elsewhere, Mercedes have shaken up their Formula 1 management team, the editor of the German magazine who published the controversial AI interview with Michael Schumacher has been sacked and Christian Horner believes as many as six teams could break the 2022 cost cap.
Daniel Ricciardo ‘full steam ahead’ with scripted F1 show
Daniel Ricciardo revealed he is “full steam ahead” with a new scripted F1 series – and casting will begin “pretty soon.”
The Australian, who was dropped by McLaren at the end of last year, is not on the Formula 1 grid in 2023 and instead occupies a third driver role at world champions Red Bull. The 33-year-old is confident he can find a seat to return to the sport next year but admitted during numerous appearances at the Australian Grand Prix that he has enjoyed prioritising off-track endeavours so far in 2023.
One such activity has been the creation of a new scripted F1 series on American streaming service and Disney-owned platform Hulu, which was first announced last June.
Christian Horner responds to Max Verstappen retirement talk
Christian Horner has downplayed retirement talk surrounding Max Verstappen after the double world champion raised the prospect of quitting Formula 1.
With modifications to the sprint weekend format likely to come into force next week in Azerbaijan, Verstappen said at the last race in Australia that he wasn’t sure how long he’d continue in the sport if modifications to the race weekend are made.
Verstappen, who has a £40m-a-year contract with Red Bull until 2028, has stated in the past his dislike of sprint races.
A two-time F1 world champion at 25, Verstappen currently leads this year’s World Championship by 15 points and while Horner admits the Dutchman is unlikely to continue in the sport as long as 41-year-old Fernando Alonso, the Red Bull team principal believes he will continue to race while that “passion burns within him.”
“Max is his own man and he’s very, very strong in his opinions and on his outlook on what he wants to do in his life,” Horner told Sky Sports News.
Mercedes shake up Formula 1 management team with unexpected job swap
Mercedes have shaken up their Formula 1 management team with key personnel James Alisson and Mike Elliott swapping jobs.
In a surprise turn of events, Elliott will take up the position of Chief Technical Officer while Allison will return to his role of technical director, 20 months after moving into the CTO position.
The shuffle, driven by Elliott, comes as Mercedes target a return to the top of the sport as they attempt to adapt to a change in regulations last year which left them trailing behind Ferrari and, more prominently, Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton evaluates Mercedes’ chances of hauling in Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton admits it could be a “long time” until Mercedes catch Red Bull this season with the reigning world champions dominant in the opening three races of the 2023 campaign.
The seven-time F1 world champion, who has not won a race since December 2021 in Saudi Arabia, was on the podium for the first time this season in Australia three weeks ago.
Hamilton, whose contract at Mercedes expires at the end of the season, was not overly optimistic about Mercedes’ chances of hauling in Red Bill’s hefty advantage.
F1 Commission to vote on new sprint weekend format
Current format:
Friday: Free practice 1; qualifying (for sprint)
Saturday: Free practice 2; sprint (positions dictate order for Sunday’s race)
Sunday: Race
New format:
Friday: Free practice 1; qualifying (for Sunday’s race)
Saturday: Quickfire qualifying (for sprint); sprint (finishing positions do not impact Sunday starting grid)
Sunday: Race
Michael Schumacher - Editor of German magazine which published AI interview sacked
The editor-in-chief of a German magazine that used an artificial intelligence programme to produce fake quotes from Michael Schumacher has been sacked.
“This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It in no way meets the standards of journalism that we – and our readers – expect,” said Bianca Pohlmann, managing director of Funke media group which publishes the Die Aktuelle magazine.
The magazine was labelled “disgraceful” by fans online for depicting the AI responses as an “exclusive interview” on their 15 April front cover.
“As a result of the publication of this article, immediate personnel consequences will be drawn. Die Aktuelle editor-in-chief Anne Hoffmann, who has held journalistic responsibility for the paper since 2009, will be relieved of her duties as of today,” Ms Pohlmann said.
