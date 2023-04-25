✕ Close Hamilton Says Red Bull's F1 Car Is "The Fastest" He's Ever Seen

Lewis Hamilton will be among a whole field of drivers waiting with anticipation as the F1 Commission vote on Tuesday for radical changes to the sprint weekend format ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The event in Baku this weekend is the first of six scheduled sprint weekends in the 2023 season, but modifications to the schedule of play are expected to be passed by all 10 teams and the FIA.

Under the proposed new rules, qualifying for Sunday’s race would take place on Friday afternoon after first practice, with Saturday declared ‘sprint day’ with quick-fire qualifying for the sprint on Saturday morning before the shortened 100km dash in the afternoon. Sunday’s grid would not be dictated by where cars finish the sprint, as that order would be pre-determined by Friday’s ‘usual’ qualifying session.

Elsewhere, Mercedes have shaken up their Formula 1 management team, the editor of the German magazine who published the controversial AI interview with Michael Schumacher has been sacked and Christian Horner believes as many as six teams could break the 2022 cost cap.

