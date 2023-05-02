F1 news LIVE: Toto Wolff makes Charles Leclerc admission amid Mercedes links
Follow all the news from the Formula 1 world after Sergio Perez claimed an impressive victory in Azerbaijan over Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen - and we look ahead to the next race in Miami
Toto Wolff revealed Charles Leclerc is on Mercedes’ ‘long-term radar’ amid speculation linking the Ferrari star to the Silver Arrows.
Though Mercedes have had issues of their own to contend with, reports in the Italian media have linked Leclerc with a move to the Silver Arrows. Leclerc’s deal at the Scuderia expires at the end of the 2024 season.
Lewis Hamilton is yet to extend his current contract - which expires at the end of the season - and while both moved to dismiss the speculation last week, Wolff admitted Leclerc is on his mind by stating: “Charles is a super guy and for the long-term future someone you have to have on your radar - but not for the short and medium term.”
Elesewhere, Esteban Ocon reacts after almost running over photographers in the pit lane, Sergio Perez sends a warning to Verstappen after victory in Baku and Russell hits back at Verstappen after their collision in Baku.
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1
Max Verstappen slammed by Damon Hill after Azerbaijan outburst: ‘Salty and a poor loser’
Damon Hill did not hold back as he labelled Max Verstappen ‘salty’ and a ‘poor loser’ after the Dutchman once again criticised the sprint race format on Saturday.
Hill, the 1996 Formula 1 world champion, also pointed towards Verstappen’s hypocrisy after a first-lap collision between the Dutchman and George Russell in the sprint race in Azerbaijan.
Double world champion Verstappen, who has raised the prospect of quitting the sport due to the recent format changes, finished the sprint in third – with team-mate Sergio Perez winning – but could not hide his irritation in the post-race press conference.
Full story below:
‘Salty and a poor loser’: Max Verstappen slammed by Damon Hill
Verstappen once again spoke out against sprint races and was also angry about a first-lap collision with George Russell on Saturday in Baku
Here are the Driver Standings after all the action in Baku
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 93 points
2) Sergio Perez - 87 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 60 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 48 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 34 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 28 points
7) George Russell - 28 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Lando Norris - 10 points
10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Sergio Perez closes world championship gap to Max Verstappen with win in Azerbaijan
RACE REPORT
Sergio Perez breathed fresh life into this season’s world championship by beating Max Verstappen to victory in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Perez took advantage of an early safety car to stop for new tyres and leapfrog Verstappen in the other Red Bull. The Mexican controlled the remainder of the race to take the chequered flag 2.1 seconds clear of Verstappen.
Charles Leclerc, who started on pole position, finished third for Ferrari with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso fourth. Lewis Hamilton finished sixth, two places ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell. Perez’s win moves him to within six points of Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.
How Sergio Perez can take advantage of vexed Max Verstappen to win World Championship
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Beaming in the aftermath of a perfect weekend in Azerbaijan, Sergio Perez could not help but be reflective. Despite two wins from two – with Sunday’s impressive drive to first following victory in the Saturday sprint – and a mammoth 33 points from one race weekend, the so-called king of the streets is still six short of team-mate Max Verstappen in the Formula 1 world championship.
Rueful memories from a month ago in Australia loom large. A qualifying session from hell: stone cold last on the grid. A recovery drive to fifth was respectable. But in a season where Red Bull are in a league of their own, imperfect weekends can be few and far between.
Ultimately, at 33 years of age, Perez knows he will never have a better opportunity to claim a shock world title than this year. So often the bridesmaid amid Verstappen’s dominance in the last two years, there is no acceptance to acquiesce this time around.
Full piece below:
Perez can take advantage of vexed Verstappen in title race – but must do it now
Comment: Red Bull were again in a league of their own in Azerbaijan but it was Perez who took maximum points – his mastery of the streets makes the next race in Miami pivotal for his title hopes
Esteban Ocon almost drives into F1 photographers in near-disaster
There was almost a disaster at the end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when Formula 1 photographers were forced to avoid Esteban Ocon in the pit lane.
Organisers will be facing questions after photographers gathered at the start of the pit lane just before the race finished in Baku.
Yet Alpine’s Esteban Ocon – who had to pit before the final lap for his requisite pit stop – was storming down the pit lane. The Frenchman slowed, as a few photographers had to leap for cover, with the whole incident played out on television coverage.
Full story below:
‘Absolute shambles’: Ocon almost drives into F1 photographers in near-disaster
Photographers were walking freely in the Baku pit lane when the Alpine car came in for his pit stop
George Russell rejects Max Verstappen criticism
George Russell has refused to back down after Max Verstappen was angry with the Mercedes driver following a collision in Saturday’s sprint race in Azerbaijan.
Russell overtook Verstappen to take third place on lap one of the 100km dash around the streets of Baku, but contact between the pair caused significant damage to the sidepod of Verstappen’s Red Bull, impacting his performance for the rest of the race.
Double world champion Verstappen confronted Russell immediately after the race - calling him a “d*******” - but the Brit believes he was fully entitled to make the move despite the Dutchman’s protestations.
