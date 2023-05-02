F1 news LIVE: Toto Wolff makes Charles Leclerc admission amid Mercedes links

✕ Close Max Verstappen confronts George Russell after collision in Azerbaijan

Toto Wolff revealed Charles Leclerc is on Mercedes’ ‘long-term radar’ amid speculation linking the Ferrari star to the Silver Arrows.

Though Mercedes have had issues of their own to contend with, reports in the Italian media have linked Leclerc with a move to the Silver Arrows. Leclerc’s deal at the Scuderia expires at the end of the 2024 season.

Lewis Hamilton is yet to extend his current contract - which expires at the end of the season - and while both moved to dismiss the speculation last week, Wolff admitted Leclerc is on his mind by stating: “Charles is a super guy and for the long-term future someone you have to have on your radar - but not for the short and medium term.”

Elesewhere, Esteban Ocon reacts after almost running over photographers in the pit lane, Sergio Perez sends a warning to Verstappen after victory in Baku and Russell hits back at Verstappen after their collision in Baku.

