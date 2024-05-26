The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 2024 race schedule: Start time and how to watch Monaco Grand Prix race
F1 returns to Monaco this weekend for round eight of the 2024 season after Max Verstappen’s win in Imola
Formula 1 returns to one of the most prestigious venues on the calendar as the famous Circuit de Monaco plays host to the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.
Max Verstappen got back to winning ways last time out in Imola, though the Red Bull driver did have to thwart a late challenge from Lando Norris, who finished less than a second behind.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed the podium and this weekend will compete at his home race where, following years of near-misses, he is yet to secure a top-three finish.
Verstappen won last year’s race in Monaco, setting it up after a pulsating qualifying lap denied Fernando Alonso pole position, while Lewis Hamilton is a three-time winner around the tight twists and turns of the principality.
When is the Monaco Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Sunday 19 May
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Monaco Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
Highlights of the race in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST) on Sunday.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Monaco on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 161 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 113 points
3. Sergio Perez - 107 points
4. Lando Norris - 101 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 93 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 53 points
7. George Russell - 44 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 35 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 33 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 15 points
11. Lance Stroll - 11 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points
15. Esteban Ocon - 1 point
16. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
17. Alex Albon - 0 points
18. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. Red Bull - 268 points
2. Ferrari - 212 points
3. McLaren - 154 points
4. Mercedes - 79 points
5. Aston Martin - 44 points
6. RB - 20 points
7. Haas - 7 points
8. Alpine - 1 point
9. Williams - 0 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
