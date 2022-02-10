✕ Close F1 driver George Russell’s message to Williams after Mercedes move

Aston Martin are launching their new AMR22 car today ahead of the new F1 season. The team are being led into the sport’s new era by owner Lawrence Stroll and hope that their preparation for the new regulations stands them in good stead to climb higher than their seventh placed finish in the constructors’ championship last season. Four-time world champion will partner Stroll’s son Lance for a second successive season and they will be on hand at the presentation at the team’s UK headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

Yesterday Red Bull revealed their new car, the RB18, and Christian Horner was bullish about their machine. “It has been a huge effort from the team and I’m looking forward to seeing it out on the track now,” said team principal Horner. “Our challenge is now to build on 2021 – now we have the No 1 on the car it’s to keep it on the car and the new set of regulations will be incredibly difficult. We have massive competition out there, but motivation is sky high and we are riding on the crest of a wave from last year.”

Meanwhile Lewis Hamilton is back, for now, with the seven-time world champion returning to the Mercedes factory ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season after weeks of uncertainty surrounding a commitment to seek redemption. Follow all the live updates from the world of F1, including reaction and analysis to the new season: