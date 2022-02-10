F1 news LIVE: Aston Martin set to launch 2022 car after Red Bull reveal new RB18
Aston Martin are set to launch their new AMR22 car today ahead of the new season after Red Bull unveiled their RB18 machine ahead of Max Verstappen’s world championship title defence
Aston Martin are launching their new AMR22 car today ahead of the new F1 season. The team are being led into the sport’s new era by owner Lawrence Stroll and hope that their preparation for the new regulations stands them in good stead to climb higher than their seventh placed finish in the constructors’ championship last season. Four-time world champion will partner Stroll’s son Lance for a second successive season and they will be on hand at the presentation at the team’s UK headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire.
Yesterday Red Bull revealed their new car, the RB18, and Christian Horner was bullish about their machine. “It has been a huge effort from the team and I’m looking forward to seeing it out on the track now,” said team principal Horner. “Our challenge is now to build on 2021 – now we have the No 1 on the car it’s to keep it on the car and the new set of regulations will be incredibly difficult. We have massive competition out there, but motivation is sky high and we are riding on the crest of a wave from last year.”
Meanwhile Lewis Hamilton is back, for now, with the seven-time world champion returning to the Mercedes factory ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season after weeks of uncertainty surrounding a commitment to seek redemption. Follow all the live updates from the world of F1, including reaction and analysis to the new season:
F1 news
Max Verstappen goes from challenger to champion this year - meaning the rest of the grid will be out to hunt him down and beat him. That’s just a byproduct of being No1, but he’s not expecting it to change how he approaches race days himself.
In fact, the Oracle Red Bull driver is mostly concerned with how he adapts to the new car and the new regulations for the 2022 season. When asked if being the ‘target’ for other drivers meant it was a new experience he’d have to handle, he was clear about the car being the main focus, saying:
“Not really. I’m just looking forward to get back in the car and start driving it, to see how everything is handling. I had a good bit of time off and recharged to go driving again.
“I just do what I do all the time – there is no reason to suddenly be different,” added Verstappen at the launch of the RB1. “Of course, as a driver now with the new regulations, you have to get used to the car. It’s not like you just jump in and it’s an upgrade from last year. So that is going to be the biggest adaptation.
“A lot is unknown about the car. So personally I feel good. What is important is that you prepare yourself in the best way possible physically. But in terms of the car, you don’t know. So that’s why I’m very curious to see how the car is behaving on track… But the rest, I think it’s pretty straightforward.”
F1 news
Red Bull racing - now Oracle Red Bull racing in fact - unveiled their car for the 2022 F1 season on Wednesday and now we can see the first images of it.
The expected red and blue livery was on show in a live presentation and it’s the RB18 which Max Verstappen will be attempting to defend his title with. Sergio Perez, too, will be aiming to help the team win the Constructors’ championship this year.
Christian Horner is excited by the efforts of the technical and engineering team and wants Red Bull to stay ahead of the chasing pack.
“We believe we have a good car for 2022. The RB18 is coming to life and seeing it today is fantastic. I’m looking forward to seeing it out on the track in anger,” he said.
“It has been a huge effort from the team and I’m looking forward to seeing it out on the track now. Our challenge is now to build on 2021 – now we have the No 1 on the car it’s to keep it on the car and the new set of regulations will be incredibly difficult.
“We have massive competition out there, but motivation is sky high and we are riding on the crest of a wave from last year.”
Here are the best photos of the car from the launch:
F1 news
