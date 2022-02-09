Red Bull RB18 car launch LIVE: F1 latest as Lando Norris extends McLaren contract
Lewis Hamilton is edging towards a commitment for the 2022 season, while each team’s new car will be unveiled in the coming days
Lewis Hamilton is back, for now, with the seven-time world champion returning to the Mercedes factory ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season after weeks of uncertainty surrounding a commitment to seek redemption.
An agonising loss to Max Verstappen of Red Bull in the thrilling 2021 title race in Abu Dhabi cast doubts over the Briton’s future, with the involvement of race director Michael Masi still a sore point for the Silver Arrows.
But Hamilton appears primed for another roll of the dice, despite new rules potentially opening up the title race to more rivals. The machinery will be unveiled for each team in the coming days, including Red Bull’s car later today.
There is no guarantee Hamilton will race this season, but visiting the Mercedes factory is essentially a box-ticking exercise at the very least to enable him to race, including numerous pre-season tasks. The 37-year-old is putting in the work physically too, but an actual green light on committing to take up one of the Mercedes seats, alongside a new teammate in George Russell, may hinge on the inquiry into last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Follow all the live updates from the world of F1, including reaction and analysis to the new season:
Sebastian Vettel enjoys ‘magical’ experience on drive with ‘proper’ Stig
Sebastian Vettel has described the magical experience of racing alongside rally driving legend Stig Blomqvist at the Race of Champions in Sweden last weekend.
Vettel ultimately lost out on the Race of Champions title to nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb but he said his trip had been made by ticking an item off his bucket list and racing alongside Blomqvist in the iconic Audi Quattro S1.
Blomqvist, now 75, raced in the Audi Quattro S1 when he won the world rally championship in 1984 and Vettel jumped at the opportunity to take part in a demonstration drive with the Swede.
Sebastian Vettel enjoys ‘magical’ experience on drive with ‘proper’ Stig
Vettel was in Sweden competing at the Race of Champions - where he lost out to nine-time rally world champion Sebastien Loeb
Red Bull set to kick off 2022 title defence with new car
‘He doesn’t do bull****’: Former teammate lifts lid on working with Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen “doesn’t do bull***” and is “very direct” with his teammates, former Red Bull driver Alex Albon has revealed.
Verstappen and Albon raced together across the 2019 and 2020 seasons, before he was replaced by Sergio Perez at Red Bull last year.
The Dutchman went on to win his maiden Formula One world title last season and the 24-year-old will look to defend his championship alongside Perez this campaign.
Albon will be returning to Formula One this year after taking up a seat at Williams, and has lifted the lid on what it is like to work alongside the Red Bull driver.
‘He doesn’t do bull****’: Former teammate lifts lid on working with Max Verstappen
Former Red Bull driver Alex Albon said Verstappen can be ‘direct’ but not difficult to work with
Every F1 2022 car release date and what we know so far
The 2022 Formula 1 season is just around the corner with the first race pencilled in for 20 March in Bahrain.
The end of the 2021 season proved to be one of the most dramatic in the sport’s history as Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to snatch the title away from the seven-time champion.
It was a quite remarkable conclusion to a year which had it all - excitement, overtaking, drama, controversy and incredible performances.
Every F1 2022 car release date and what we know so far
A number of Formula 1 teams have confirmed when they will be unveiling their new cars
F1 drivers won’t take the knee together before races in 2022
Lewis Hamilton will stop taking a knee at the front of the grid after Formula One bosses revealed they are removing the gesture.
Hamilton – and a number of his fellow drivers – have knelt ahead of every race for the past two seasons in a show of solidarity against racism.
But F1 is set to pull the allocated slot from its pre-race schedule for the new season which starts in Bahrain next month.
F1 drivers won’t take the knee together before races in 2022
F1 is set to pull the allocated slot from its pre-race schedule for the new season which starts in Bahrain next month
Latest Red Bull behind-the-scenes picture ahead of 2022 car launch
The latest of Red Bull’s pictures behind the scenes ahead of their new car launch has dropped.
Mercedes drop clear hint over Lewis Hamilton future
Mercedes have posted the clearest sign yet that Lewis Hamilton will return next season.
The 37-year-old ended his own absence from social media last week with a post stating “I’m back” alongside a photo of him in the Grand Canyon.
But Mercedes have been clearer, tweeting an image of Hamilton in his F1 race suit with his crash helmet, adding the caption: “Welcome back, Lewis Hamilton”.
Max Verstappen put through his paces by Red Bull in early pre-season training
Max Verstappen is already back training with Red Bull putting him through his paces.
The immense stress on the body throughout each race can be seen in the latest exercises designed to measure the Belgian-Dutch driver’s core strength.
Max Verstappen: One more lap and I couldn’t have finished the race
Max Verstappen admits “one more lap and I couldn’t have finished the race” when analysing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Belgian-Dutchman says “adrenalin” helped him make the aggressive move.
The Dutchman tells the Guardian: “If you go back over the data you will not see a very smooth throttle input. I was screaming on the radio (after he had won) but the whole lap my foot was going like that.
“It was completely done. One more lap and I couldn’t have finished the race like that. The stress levels were so high in the final lap that probably your body reacts to that. But you cannot give up.
“I knew I had more grip so I was like ‘I’ll surprise them on that corner’. Even my dad didn’t expect me to do it there. These kind of things make the difference. But two long straights were coming up.”
Lando Norris had interest from rival teams before McLaren extension
Lando Norris has hinted that he had interest from rival teams before putting pen to paper on a new deal with McLaren.
Committing to four more years, Norris is eager to eventually compete for a title.
And it appears as if Mercedes and Red Bull made enquiries about a future move, only for the Briton to decline in favour of continuing his journey with McLaren.
