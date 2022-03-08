✕ Close Netflix reveal teaser trailer for Drive to Survive season four

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has launched an attack on Mercedes ahead of the start of the 2022 F1 season, accusing his rivals of “bullying” the FIA over the removal of former race director Michael Masi. The fallout from the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has dominated the off-season, after Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the title on the final lap of the campaign, and Masi was ultimately removed from his post as the FIA announced a restructuring of race officiating.

However, Horner believes the FIA bowed down to Mercedes “pressure” and has questioned the decision ahead of the start of official pre-season testing, which gets underway in Bahrain on Thursday. Horner told the BBC: ““Was it right to fire him based on pressure that was placed on him from a rival team? That for me was wrong. That’s tantamount to bullying. It’s passively aggressive.”

It comes as teams and drivers step up their preparations ahead of the 2022 F1 season, with Haas still yet to announce their replacement for Nikita Mazepin, who was sacked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Haas terminated his contract and that of title sponsor Uralkali. Three drivers, Pietro Fittipaldi, Jehan Daruvala and Oscar Piastri have been linked with the seat but team boss Guenther Steiner has yet to announce who will complete the 20-driver grid ahead of the new season. Follow all the build-up to pre-season testing and the latest F1 news below: