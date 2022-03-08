F1 news LIVE: Red Bull accuse Mercedes of ‘bullying’ FIA over Michael Masi removal and testing build-up
Follow all the latest F1 news before the start of official pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has launched an attack on Mercedes ahead of the start of the 2022 F1 season, accusing his rivals of “bullying” the FIA over the removal of former race director Michael Masi. The fallout from the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has dominated the off-season, after Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the title on the final lap of the campaign, and Masi was ultimately removed from his post as the FIA announced a restructuring of race officiating.
However, Horner believes the FIA bowed down to Mercedes “pressure” and has questioned the decision ahead of the start of official pre-season testing, which gets underway in Bahrain on Thursday. Horner told the BBC: ““Was it right to fire him based on pressure that was placed on him from a rival team? That for me was wrong. That’s tantamount to bullying. It’s passively aggressive.”
It comes as teams and drivers step up their preparations ahead of the 2022 F1 season, with Haas still yet to announce their replacement for Nikita Mazepin, who was sacked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Haas terminated his contract and that of title sponsor Uralkali. Three drivers, Pietro Fittipaldi, Jehan Daruvala and Oscar Piastri have been linked with the seat but team boss Guenther Steiner has yet to announce who will complete the 20-driver grid ahead of the new season. Follow all the build-up to pre-season testing and the latest F1 news below:
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said he is “in two minds” about Haas’ decision to cut ties with Nikita Mazepin.
The team, based in the USA, announced that they would be dropping their driver and terminating their contract with title sponsor Uralkali after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Wolff says he can “understand why” the team felt they should not continue to contract Mazepin, but admits it is “difficult” for the driver.
“I’m in two minds because for Nikita himself he is a guy that merits to be in Formula 1, he can drive,” the Mercedes boss told BloombergTV.
“You can see that some of the sports’ leagues have decided to allow Russian athletes to compete and others have been stronger in denying them access.
“I think as an athlete it is a difficult but to support the robust sanctions you can understand why.”
Haas announced on Saturday that they had terminated the contract of their Russian driver Mazepin
Charles Leclerc says it’s possible for Ferrari to become world champions with just five grand prix wins in a season.
Ferrari haven’t got their hands on the Formula 1 Championship since Kimi Raikkonen won the title back in 2007. The team have had a down turn in form but drivers Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are putting in better performances and were strong during this season’s testing in Barcelona.
“The last two years have been complicated,” Leclerc told Canal Sports Club. “Ferrari is always under great pressure. But we react well as a team and we have also prepared well for the new rules.
“Achieving five wins would already be great. If we are consistent, we can become World Champions with five wins.”
Ferrari haven’t won the drivers’ championship since 2007
Christian Horner has said that Max Verstappen has not been affected by any criticism of the Dutchman since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, believing it to have gone “completely over his head”.
The Red Bull team principal helped Verstappen to a first Formula 1 world title in 2021 and the racer reaffirmed his commitment to the team by signing a new long-term contract last week.
After a season defined by a fierce battle for the title that swung back and forth between the eventual winner and the seven-time world champion, the contentious last moments of the duel between Verstappen and Hamilton have been heavily discussed, with Verstappen’s aggressive driving style also at times criticised.
His team boss Horner believes the driver is able to ignore any comments, and predicted the pair’s title rivalry to be reignited in 2022.
“I think it’s gone completely over his head,” Horner told BBC Breakfast. “He doesn’t watch the BBC. He was delighted to get that first world championship, against such a strong opponent. I think that’s what made it so intense.”
Verstappen claimed his first world title in controversial circumstances at the Yas Marina Circuit
