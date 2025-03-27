The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 news LIVE: Red Bull drop Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda in audacious swap before Japan Grand Prix
Follow all the latest news from the world of F1 with Lawson’s time at Red Bull ending after just two races
Liam Lawson has been brutally dropped by Red Bull after just two races of the 2025 F1 season – with Yuki Tsunoda replacing the New Zealander to land a debut for the team at his home race in Japan next week.
Lawson has endured a torrid opening two races as Max Verstappen’s teammate: he crashed out of the season-opening Australian GP and qualified last on the grid, twice, in China. He finished the grand prix in 12th, after three post-race disqualifications.
The writing looked somewhat on the wall on Sunday night when Red Bull team principal Christian Horner refused to rule out an early-season swap, with Racing Bulls driver Tsunoda the obvious candidate to step up.
And now Tsunoda, 24, will indeed swap spots with Lawson for the grand prix in Suzuka next week.
Yuki Tsunoda unveiled as a Red Bull driver after Liam Lawson dropped
Yuki Tsunoda reacts to huge Red Bull driver swap
“Ready for the challenge ahead,” says Yuki Tsunoda in his first words after being promoted to Red Bull.
The Japanese driver will be given a hero’s welcome in Suzuka next week when he makes his debut.
Red Bull have confirmed that Yuki Tsunoda will replace Liam Lawson from the Japanese Grand Prix in a shock F1 driver swap just two races into the 2025 F1 season
New Zealander Lawson, 23, had endured a torrid opening two races as Max Verstappen’s teammate. He crashed out of the season-opening Australian GP and qualified last on the grid, twice, in China. He finished the race in 12th after three post-race disqualifications.
As a result, Red Bull have opted for a stunning early-season change with junior team veteran Tsunoda stepping in for his home race at Suzuka next week. Lawson will drive for the junior team, Racing Bulls, partnering rookie Isack Hadjar.
Former Red Bull technician identifies testing Verstappen trait for teammates
“I think one of the things that Max has never been worried about is anyone going faster than him,” Red Bull ambassador and former power unit technician Calum Nicholas said on the High Performance podcast.
“He knows how skilled he is, and it’s a bit of a luxury for him – he knows, if you can find that lap time, he can find a bit more.
“I think, more than anything, it’s resilience. What we’ve seen, certainly with Max’s teammates over the years, is I think what they struggle with is how resilient Max is.
“Like if you have a bad weekend where the car is not great, Max will drag something out of it. I think, for a lot of the drivers that have sat alongside him in the garage, it’s really hard to see.
“It’s really hard to sort of suck up – you might go out and put a great lap in and you think, ‘God, I’ve dragged the most out of that car’, and then Max will find two-tenths on you. Mentally, it really takes its toll on people around him through no fault of Max’s. He’s just there to go the quickest. But it’s a tough one for people to swallow.”
Bernie Collins floats potential reason for Lawson-Tsunoda swap at Red Bull
“We’ve talked a lot about Kimi Antonelli,” Bernie Collins tells Sky F1 when discussing a potential reason for Red Bull to swap out Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda. “The testing that he’s done in that Mercedes. If he was doing the same test in the Williams or the Mercedes-engine car, it’s not giving him the same thing.
“We’ve spoken about how the Red Bull is really tricky to drive. It’s a very specific car. It’s not the same as the Racing Bulls.
“What I’d love to know, what we should have asked Christian is, why did Red Bull not do a similar program to Mercedes with Liam Lawson, or whoever is going to be in the second seat?
“Why was he not doing 60 test days last year in a four-year-old Red Bull?
“It’s going to have the same characteristics. There’s no cost cap limit in that.
“He could have stepped into the car in a much, much stronger position than he currently is.”
Good morning, we’ll have the latest news in Formula 1 as Red Bull appear poised to make a stunning move to swap drivers ahead of the Japan Grand Prix.
Liam Lawson appears to have had his time, just two races, with Yuki Tsunoda parachuted in for Red Bull in a home Japan Grand Prix.
We’ll bring you the latest news and confirmation, should it materialise today, plus the latest reaction from around F1.
Yuki Tsunoda looks set to replace Liam Lawson at the next F1 race in Japan – his home race – in a huge early-season switch at Red Bull.
The role of Max Verstappen’s teammate has been a poisoned chalice in recent years, but Tsunoda’s form has improved in the last two years and he recently said he “100%” backs himself to perform in the main team if given the opportunity.
But what do the stats say? The Independent takes a look at the numbers behind Tsunoda vs Lawson, in the battle for the Red Bull second seat.
How has Lawson performed so far?
Australia: qualified 18th; DNF
China: qualified 20th for sprint, finished 15th; qualified 20th for race, finished 12th
Max Verstappen on 2025 Red Bull car after finishing fourth in China GP:
“We set out to do our own pace, the tyres were in a decent shape when we pitted but it’s not how we want to race. A lot to analyse I think, the second stint was more positive and promising.
“I try to do the best I can, not thinking about anything else. Feel good in life in general, that’s what matters the most.”
F1 driver standings after Chinese Grand Prix
1. Lando Norris – 44 points
2. Max Verstappen – 36 points
3. George Russell – 35 points
4. Oscar Piastri – 34 points
5. Kimi Antonelli – 22 points
6. Alex Albon – 16 points
7. Esteban Ocon – 10 points
8. Lance Stroll – 10 points
9. Lewis Hamilton – 9 points
10. Charles Leclerc – 8 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda – 3 points
13. Ollie Bearman – 1 point
14. Carlos Sainz – 1 point
15. Pierre Gasly – 0 points
16. Isack Hadjar – 0 points
17. Jack Doohan – 0 points
18. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
19. Liam Lawson – 0 points
20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
