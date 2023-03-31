✕ Close The complete Formula One calendar for the 2023 season

Red Bull will be eyeing a third straight weekend of domination as the Formula 1 paddock rolls into Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez won last week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with team-mate Max Verstappen second, though the Dutchman did claim the fastest lap bonus-point meaning he leads the World Championship by one point. Fernando Alonso came home third, after Aston Martin appealed a penalty which resulted in the Spaniard originally being knocked off the podium, while the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Charles Leclerc - who won comfortably in Melbourne last year - could only manage seventh for Ferrari in Jeddah, with Carlos Sainz sixth. This year’s race at Albert Park will also be the first Australian race without Daniel Ricciardo since 2011, with Oscar Piastri now the home star.

Max Verstappen was quickest in first practice, while Fernando Alonso was fastest in an FP2 impacted by rain in Melbourne. Click HERE to discover all the key timings this weekend and details on how to watch qualifying and the race in Melbourne.

Follow reaction from F1 practice at the Australian Grand Prix