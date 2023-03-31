F1 RESULTS: Australian Grand Prix practice times with Fernando Alonso quickest
Formula 1 times and updates as Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen top the timesheets in Friday practice
Red Bull will be eyeing a third straight weekend of domination as the Formula 1 paddock rolls into Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.
Sergio Perez won last week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with team-mate Max Verstappen second, though the Dutchman did claim the fastest lap bonus-point meaning he leads the World Championship by one point. Fernando Alonso came home third, after Aston Martin appealed a penalty which resulted in the Spaniard originally being knocked off the podium, while the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and fifth respectively.
Charles Leclerc - who won comfortably in Melbourne last year - could only manage seventh for Ferrari in Jeddah, with Carlos Sainz sixth. This year’s race at Albert Park will also be the first Australian race without Daniel Ricciardo since 2011, with Oscar Piastri now the home star.
Max Verstappen was quickest in first practice, while Fernando Alonso was fastest in an FP2 impacted by rain in Melbourne. Click HERE to discover all the key timings this weekend and details on how to watch qualifying and the race in Melbourne.
Follow reaction from F1 practice at the Australian Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso leads the way as rain soaks second practice in Australia - FP2 REPORT:
Fernando Alonso clocked the fastest time in Friday’s rain-hit second practice session for the Australian Grand Prix.
Championship leader Max Verstappen set the pace from Lewis Hamilton in the earlier dry running at Melbourne’s Albert Park. But it was Alonso who ended the day on top after he went fastest in his Aston Martin before heavy rain arrived 10 minutes into the one-hour session.
The double world champion, 41, who completed only 13 laps, finished four tenths clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Verstappen was third, six tenths back, with George Russell fourth for Mercedes. Hamilton finished 13th, 1.4sec adrift, after he failed to post a clean lap with the slick rubber.
Earlier, the opening running of the weekend was red-flagged on two occasions, firstly when the GPS systems went down at the temporary track and then in the closing minutes as Logan Sargeant broke down in his Williams.
George Russell, speaking after both practice sessions:
“FP2 was a bit frustrating for everyone. Reasonable session for us - made a step from FP1. Let’s see what tomorrow brings - I know there’s a bit of rain around tomorrow so we’d be happy to see it spice up.
“We made a lot of setup changes over the break, getting the car into a nice window as the weekend progresses. We need to see how it translates tomorrow, FP1 I wasn’t very happy but FP2 much happier.
“The third row, between P5 and P8, is where we’re looking at the moment. Not where we want to be, I know we’ve got more to come in a couple of races. But got to maximise the weekend.”
Lewis Hamilton, speaking after both practice sessions:
“This morning was good, this afternoon wasn’t so good!
“This morning felt a little bit better, made some changes didn’t work. So we’ll revise them tonight.
“You don’t learn a lot when the conditions are in between, just keep the car safe.
“Traffic is always an issue here, more so in P1, people just going super slow on the racing line. Hopefully that won’t happen again.
“We won’t be competing against the Red Bulls - just about trying to compete as high as possible, fifth if possible - same as the last race.”
So that’s it for all the running on Friday!
Fernando Alonso was quickest in second practice after setting the fastest time in dry conditions in the first 15 minutes before the rain came. Charles Leclerc was second, four-tenths off, with Max Verstappen third.
Here’s the full classification from FP2!
1-10: Alonso, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Ocon, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg, Gasly
11-20: Tsunoda, Bottas, Hamilton, Piasti, Zhou, Stroll, De Vries, Albon, Magnussen, Sargeant (no time)
Some wet-weather running being done as second practice nears a conclusion (10:00 left in FP2)
Lewis Hamilton among the runners out now on intermediates, as second practice draws to a close!
The top of the standings will not be changing, given the times on the board were done in dry conditions.
1-10: Alonso, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Ocon, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg, Gasly
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff looking glum in the rain... (20:00 left in FP2)
Very wet out on track now, with about half-the-pack trialling intermediates.
If you needed any evidence...
Drivers not happy in the rain out at Albert Park (30:00 left in FP2)
The likes of George Russell, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have all tested the conditions out in Melbourne, but with the light rain relatively steady, the Ferraris in particular aren’t keen to run like this.
“There is no point driving in this,” Leclerc says.
Leclerc not happy with his Ferrari pit wall? Surely not!
No cars now on track.
Fernando Alonso quickest so far as Max Verstappen complains to engineer (45:00 left in FP2)
Fernando Alonso has gone fastest after 15 minutes, with Charles Leclerc four-tenths back and Max Verstappen six-tenths back in third.
4-10: Russell, Sainz, Ocon, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg, Gasly. Lewis Hamilton down in 13th - just as the rain starts to fall in Melbourne!
“Mate, I don’t know he’s on a lap,” Verstappen exclaims, as an Alfa Romeo comes storming through! Is there more GPS issues, similar to FP1?!
After an early rush of cars, many of them have now gone back into the garage with a few raindrops falling...
Australian Grand Prix FP1 report!
Lewis Hamilton finished second to Max Verstappen in opening practice for the Australian Grand Prix.
Hamilton was four tenths back from the Red Bull driver, with Sergio Perez third. Fernando Alonso finished fourth for Aston Martin.
The opening running of the weekend at Melbourne’s Albert Park was red-flagged on two occasions, firstly when the GPS systems went down at the temporary track, and then in the closing minutes as Logan Sargeant broke down in his Williams.
Sargeant’s mechanical failure arrived just minutes after Verstappen survived a spin at Turn 4.
The championship leader, who earlier took an unscheduled trip across the gravel, rode the kerb on the exit of the left-hander before pirouetting in his Red Bull in a plume of tyre smoke.
Australian Grand Prix FP2 underway!
We’re now underway with second practice at Albert Park in Melbourne!
Max Verstappen was quickest by nearly half-a-second in FP1, with Lewis Hamilton in a now-unusual second place for Mercedes!
Who will impress in FP2? There’s a fair amount of cloud cover and wind in Melbourne for this session..
