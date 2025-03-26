F1 news LIVE: Liam Lawson set for Red Bull axe with Yuki Tsunoda to step up for Japan GP

Red Bull's Liam Lawson reacts after dismal Chinese GP weekend

Liam Lawson is set to be dropped by Red Bull after just two races of the 2025 F1 season – with Yuki Tsunoda in line to replace him for his home race in Japan next week.

New Zealand racer Lawson has endured a torrid opening two races as Max Verstappen’s teammate: he crashed out of the season-opening Australian GP and qualified last on the grid, twice, in China. He finished the grand prix in 12th, after three post-race disqualifications.

The writing looked somewhat on the wall on Sunday night when Red Bull team principal Christian Horner refused to rule out an early-season swap, with Racing Bulls driver Tsunoda the obvious candidate to step up.

Now, it seems inevitable that Tsunoda, 24, will indeed swap spots with Lawson for the grand prix in Suzuka next week. While nothing is confirmed from Red Bull yet, The Independent understands an official announcement is expected later this week, with details still to be ironed out.

