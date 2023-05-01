F1 LIVE: George Russell refuses to back down after Max Verstappen incident
Follow all the reaction from the Formula 1 world after Sergio Perez claimed an impressive victory in Azerbaijan over Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen - and we look ahead to the next race in Miami
George Russell has refused to back down after Max Verstappen was angry with the Mercedes driver following a collision in Saturday’s sprint race in Azerbaijan, insisting: “I’m not going to hold back because he’s leading the championship.”
Russell overtook Verstappen to take third place on lap one of the 100km dash around the streets of Baku, but contact between the pair caused significant damage to the sidepod of Verstappen’s Red Bull, impacting his performance for the rest of the race.
Double world champion Verstappen confronted Russell immediately after the race, but the Brit believes he was fully entitled to make the move despite the Dutchman’s protestations.
Elsewhere, Esteban Ocon reacts after almost running over photographers in the pit lane, Sergio Perez sends a warning to Verstappen after victory in Baku and we look ahead to round five of the 2023 season in Miami.
Esteban Ocon demands FIA act after narrowly avoiding pit-lane ‘disaster’
Esteban Ocon has demanded Formula One’s governing body takes action after he said a “big disaster” was narrowly avoided in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Ocon, who drives for Alpine, came within inches of colliding with a cluster of individuals when he stopped for tyres on the final lap of the race.
On-board video footage from the French driver’s car showed dozens of people – who had gathered at the entrance to the pit-lane with the race still ongoing – scrambling to get out of his way.
Full quotes below:
Ocon, who drives for Alpine, came within inches of colliding with dozens of people who had gathered at the pit-lane entrance.
Sergio Perez, after his win in Baku
“A super weekend. Every single session was so critical. Very important to deliver when it mattered. Today we executed a tremendous race. That first stint was the key to my victory.
“I wouldn’t travel the world if I didn’t believe I could be a world champion. Without the issues we had in qualifying in Melbourne, we should be leading the Championship.
Max Verstappen confronts George Russell and launches furious rant after collision
Max Verstappen launched a furious rant at George Russell after the pair collided on the first lap of the sprint race in Azerbaijan.
Russell, starting in fourth, launched himself down the inside at turn two on the opening lap – and the pair touched.
Russell took third place, with Verstappen livid and making his feelings known over team radio.
The Dutchman did take back the position after a safety car shortly after, but with a huge hold on the sidepod of the Red Bull, Verstappen confronted Russell in parc ferme straight after the race finished.
Russell said: “It wasn’t on purpose, I had no grip,” with Verstappen replying: “Mate we all have no grip.”
The Red Bull double world champion was fuming with Mercedes driver Russell after damage to Verstappen’s car following a first-lap collision in Baku
Here are the Driver Standings after all the action in Baku
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 93 points
2) Sergio Perez - 87 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 60 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 48 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 34 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 28 points
7) George Russell - 28 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Lando Norris - 10 points
10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Sergio Perez sends title warning to Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan victory
Sergio Perez warned Max Verstappen he will fight to win the world championship after beating his Red Bull team-mate to victory in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The Mexican driver took advantage of an early safety car to pit for new tyres and leapfrog Verstappen before controlling the race to win for a second time this year.
Red Bull are the dominant force in Formula One and Perez’s Baku triumph was the team’s 14th win from their last 15 outings. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who finished third on Sunday, was 21 seconds behind. Lewis Hamilton, sixth for Mercedes, was an eye-watering 46 seconds down the road. Such is the superiority of his Red Bull machine, Verstappen is still expected to cruise to his third title, but Perez’s victory here breathes fresh life into this year’s title battle.
Full quotes below:
Red Bull are the dominant force in F1 and Perez’s Baku triumph was the team’s 14th win from their last 15 outings
Max Verstappen after finishing P2 in Baku:
“Definitely unlucky.”
“I was close at the beginning, when you try to follow for so long. I was figuring out how to get the balance a bit more in control. It was too late, today was a very good day for understanding what I need from the car a bit more.”
Esteban Ocon almost drives into F1 photographers in near-disaster
There was almost a disaster at the end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when Formula 1 photographers were forced to avoid Esteban Ocon in the pit lane.
Organisers will be facing questions after photographers gathered at the start of the pit lane just before the race finished in Baku.
Yet Alpine’s Esteban Ocon – who had to pit before the final lap for his requisite pit stop – was storming down the pit lane. The Frenchman slowed, as a few photographers had to leap for cover, with the whole incident played out on television coverage.
Full story below:
‘Absolute shambles’: Ocon almost drives into F1 photographers in near-disaster
Photographers were walking freely in the Baku pit lane when the Alpine car came in for his pit stop
Sergio Perez closes world championship gap to Max Verstappen with win in Azerbaijan
RACE REPORT
Sergio Perez breathed fresh life into this season’s world championship by beating Max Verstappen to victory in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Perez took advantage of an early safety car to stop for new tyres and leapfrog Verstappen in the other Red Bull. The Mexican controlled the remainder of the race to take the chequered flag 2.1 seconds clear of Verstappen.
Charles Leclerc, who started on pole position, finished third for Ferrari with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso fourth. Lewis Hamilton finished sixth, two places ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell. Perez’s win moves him to within six points of Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.
