F1 news LIVE: Tottenham to build spectacular go-kart track at stadium

Formula 1 has teamed up with Tottenham Hotspur to build a state-of-the-art indoor go-kart track below the Premier League team’s spectacular 60,000-seater stadium.

The venue – which will be built below the stadium’s iconic single-tier South Stand – will be the world’s first in-stadium electric karting facility when it opens in autumn 2023 and will be the longest indoor track in London.

There will be separate tracks for adults and juniors, making the venue a potential future host for national karting championship races, having been accredited by the National Karting Association.

Both parties have also announced a 15-year strategic partnership, connecting F1 and Spurs in a similar manner to the NFL, who stage regular season games at the £1bn arena.

