F1 news LIVE: Tottenham to build spectacular go-kart track at stadium
The state-of-the-art facility will be build below the 60,000-seater stadium’s South Stand and will open later this year
Formula 1 has teamed up with Tottenham Hotspur to build a state-of-the-art indoor go-kart track below the Premier League team’s spectacular 60,000-seater stadium.
The venue – which will be built below the stadium’s iconic single-tier South Stand – will be the world’s first in-stadium electric karting facility when it opens in autumn 2023 and will be the longest indoor track in London.
There will be separate tracks for adults and juniors, making the venue a potential future host for national karting championship races, having been accredited by the National Karting Association.
Both parties have also announced a 15-year strategic partnership, connecting F1 and Spurs in a similar manner to the NFL, who stage regular season games at the £1bn arena.
Time to find your helmet, don your fireproof gloves and pack your bags. Because 95 days after we said goodbye to Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel in Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 chugs back into life this weekend as the start of the 2023 season dawns. The car launch season, from the tempered-down to the over-the-top, has concluded and finally we will see cars on track with the first – and much-maligned only – official pre-season test of the season. Where? Bahrain. Also the location where, 11 days from now, motorsport’s greatest show goes racing once more.
Yet while an undertone of eager excitement will immerse fans the world over at the sight of fresh – or perhaps not so fresh – liveries at the Bahrain International Circuit, such delirium won’t be mirrored in the paddock. Rather, it’s back down to business. Tick off your checklist. Screw your nuts and bolts. Contrary to the zing in the air, a wave of apprehension will blow over the paddock and its personnel.
Testing is a strange phenomenon. On the whole, the timesheets are not said to be the priority. Instead, its tweaking set-ups. Trialling different parts. Attaching aero-rakes and dashes of green paint to analyse airflow. Some teams even swing the other way; sandbagging the car’s true performance to disguise their potential from their competitors.
That all being said, this three-day testing window does take on more significance than years gone by. Usually, the teams also come together in Barcelona for at minimum a shakedown. Or perhaps Jerez on the southern Spanish coast. This year though, with 2022’s drastic regulation changes only moderately tinkered with in the off-season – a slightly raised ride-height the most noteworthy change – drivers will only have a day-and-a-half of running to tune their cars appropriately and iron out any issues.
Three days in total and bang: we’re into the first Grand Prix weekend of 23. That’s the number of races, it should be said, not just the year.
Drive to Survive review: Wolff rages at Horner in foul-mouthed flashpoint of season 5
Review: The fifth instalment of Netflix's behind-the-scenes behemoth peaks a tad early - but peaks in quite absorbing fashion
The partnership will create apprenticeship and career opportunities for local young people and bring “greater diversity to the motorsport industry, particularly for women and underrepresented groups.”
When and where does the 2023 F1 season start?
The first race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 3 March - Sunday 5 March at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.
FP1 takes place at 11:30am (GMT) on Friday morning, with second practice following at 3pm.
After third practice at 11:30am on Saturday morning, qualifying starts at 3pm (GMT) with the race on Sunday also at 3pm (GMT).
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch pre-season testing on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Damon Hill believes that Lewis Hamilton may already be considering retirement as the seven-time world champion’s contract stand-off with Mercedes continues.
Now 38, Hamilton is set to begin his 17th season on the Formula 1 grid but is not believed to have yet re-committed to a return in 2024.
After a run of four consecutive Drivers’ Championships, the British driver has now missed out in consecutive seasons, battling significant car problems in the first half of 2022 to end any hopes of assembling a title challenge.
While a stronger finish to the season showed that Hamilton had not necessarily lost any of his skill, Hill believes that the Mercedes driver may be starting to contemplate when is the right time to bow out.
Citing both his own experience, and that of his father Graham, Hill outlined why Hamilton could retire if he secures a record-setting eighth crown this year.
Three days. That’s all the F1 teams had – in official terms – to test their 2023 cars before they hit the track for the first race of the season this weekend.
Hosted at the Bahrain International Circuit, with the Gulf country also staging the inaugural Grand Prix of 2023, drivers only had a day-and-a-half to fine-tune their cars and experiment with different strategies and fuel-loads.
Max Verstappen, last year’s world champion, was the only driver to run throughout the entirety of the first day and was the fastest, with Red Bull continuing where they left off in 2022.
Sergio Perez, his team-mate, was quickest on Saturday while Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu came in with a rapid time on soft tyres late on Friday to top the timesheet. But what did the lap tallies and times tell us about each team’s chances this season?
Here’s everything you need to know from testing ahead of the Bahrain GP:
Lance Stroll is driving in an Aston Martin simulator today in an effort to prove his fitness ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.
The Canadian injured his wrist in a bicycle accident last week and missed the official pre-season test in Bahrain, with reserve driver Felipe Drugovich taking his place.
Aston have confirmed that F2 champion Drugovich will replace Stroll for the season-opening race this weekend should Stroll not recover in time, though the team will give the 24-year-old every opportunity to be fit.
The Silverstone-based team were the success story of testing, with both Drugovich and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso impressing in the British racing green.
